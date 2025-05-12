MVP Signs Savannah Marshall and Chantelle Cameron

Two of boxing’s most decorated champions join Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) in a landmark move signaling the company’s continued investment in global women’s boxing, now representing 4 of the top 10 women’s pound-for-pound fighters in the world

In a groundbreaking move that cements MVP’s position as a powerhouse in global women’s boxing, the company welcomes two of the sport’s most accomplished champions, IBF and Ring Magazine super middleweight world champion Savannah “The Silent Assassin” Marshall (13-1, 10 KOs) and WBC interim world super lightweight champion Chantelle “Il Capo” Cameron (20-1, 8 KOs).

Marshall and Cameron join MVP’s unified super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney as the company continues to build the most dominant UK roster of female athletes. Both former undisputed champions, Marshall and Cameron join MVP at a pivotal moment for the sport.

MVP now boasts four of BoxRec and ESPN’s current top 10 pound-for-pound women’s fighters.

Savannah Marshall Is Two Division World Champion

IBF and Ring Magazine super middleweight world champion Savannah Marshall is a two-weight world champion, formerly the undisputed super middleweight world champion in 2023, and WBO middleweight champion from 2020 to 2022.

Marshall began her boxing journey at age 12 before making history as Britain’s first-ever female amateur world champion at the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in 2012, handing Claressa Shields the only defeat of her career on her way to the gold, sparking one of boxing’s most talked-about rivalries.

Marshall went on to compete for Team Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics before winning gold again at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and returning to represent the UK at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Following her impressive amateur career, Marshall turned professional in 2017, making her debut against Sydney LeBlanc on the high-profile undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

In October 2020, she captured the WBO middleweight world title with a dominant TKO victory over Hannah Rankin, handing her fellow Brit the only stoppage defeat of her career. Marshall successfully defended her title three times, winning every bout with a knockout finish before meeting Claressa Shields in the ring in October 2022. The bout headlined the first-ever all-female boxing card in the United Kingdom, attracting a record-breaking audience of over two million viewers on Sky Sports, the largest live TV audience for a women’s sporting event in Sky Sports history. Despite a valiant effort, Marshall lost by decision to Shields.

Following the bout, Marshall moved up to the super middleweight division to face Franchón Crews-Dezurn in July 2023 and became the undisputed super middleweight world champion. In 2024, Marshall also made her MMA debut in the PFL, continuing to prove her combat sports dominance as she won by first-round TKO. Marshall resides in Hartlepool, England, and trains under renowned boxing coach Peter Fury.

Savannah Marshall: “Jake and Nakisa Are Trailblazers”

“I’m delighted to say I’m now part of MVP – who, more than any other promoter, recognise the value that women bring to this sport,” said Marshall.

“Through Jake and Nakisa, they also have a very unique, refreshing approach to the fight game. They think out of the box. They’re different. And boxing overall benefits from such trailblazers.

“It’s an exciting time to join their team alongside so many other accomplished female fighters. As a two-weight world champion and previously achieving Undisputed, it only feels natural to be here, and I cannot wait to begin fighting under their banner.”

Chantelle Cameron: Inspired by Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Former undisputed super lightweight champion and current WBC interim world super lightweight champion Chantelle “Il Capo” Cameron is one of the most-recognized names in women’s boxing.

Born in Northampton, UK, the 33-year-old began her combat sports career in kickboxing at the age of 10 and later muay thai at age 16 after being inspired by “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and films featuring prominent movie star and martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Throughout her amateur career, she boasted an undefeated record with titles across kickboxing before taking up boxing at age 18, immediately showing her potential by winning silver at the 2010 EU Championships in Hungary and bronze at the 2011 EU Championships in Poland. Cameron made her professional debut in boxing in May 2017 with a sound defeat of Karina Kopinska, launching her meteoric rise in the sport.

In just her fifth professional fight in December 2017, Cameron earned her first title honors, securing the then-vacant IBO lightweight world title by stoppage over Viviane Obenauf. In 2020, Cameron moved up to contend for the then-vacant WBC super lightweight world title, soundly dismantling Adriana Dos Santos Araujo by unanimous decision to become a two-division champion.

Following a successful first defense, Cameron unified her titles against Mary McGee in October 2021, earning a unanimous decision win to add the IBF and Ring Magazine titles to her WBC super lightweight hardware.

Just over a year later, in November 2022, Cameron successfully defeated Jessica McCaskill to become the undisputed super lightweight champion. Cameron sparked her rivalry with Ireland’s Katie Taylor in May 2023, and the pair faced off on Taylor’s home soil in Dublin.

Cameron came away with a majority decision victory, successfully defending her undisputed crown and setting the stage for the pair’s rematch in November, another hard-fought battle resulting in a majority decision for Taylor.

Cameron returned to the ring in July 2024 with her sights still set on the super lightweight division, defeating Elhem Mekhaled to secure the WBC interim super lightweight title. Cameron most recently defended her title in November 2024 against Patricia Berghult, taking home another unanimous decision win. Cameron, currently ESPN’s #4 and Boxrec’s #8 pound-for–pound women’s boxer in the world, resides in Northampton, England, and trains under Stephen Smith.

Chantelle Cameron: “Excited About This Move”

“I’m very excited about this move. MVP has been nothing but encouraging in talks regarding myself and female boxing,” said Cameron. “This is a fantastic opportunity for the next stage of my career and an unbelievable platform to showcase my boxing ability. I’d like to thank Nakisa Bidarian, Jake Paul, and the whole MVP team for making this whole transition very easy for me.”

MVP Expands Its Women’s Pro Roster

Most Valuable Promotions is expanding its commitment to women’s boxing in 2025 with the signings of champions Savannah Marshall and Chantelle Cameron, following its historic lifetime agreement with seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano, who will complete her career under the MVP banner before becoming Chairwoman of MVP’s women’s boxing initiatives.

In this new role, Serrano will lead efforts to identify, sign, develop, and market MVP’s growing roster of female athletes. MVP also announced the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano trilogy fight, set for Friday, July 11 at Madison Square Garden and airing globally on Netflix, which will headline MSG’s first-ever all-women’s card and feature record-breaking purses for both fighters.

“Savannah Marshall and Chantelle Cameron are world-class athletes who represent the best of women’s boxing and the proud tradition of UK champions. Now, alongside Ellie Scotney, MVP represents the most dominant roster of UK women’s athletes in boxing,” said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions.

“Like Amanda Serrano and Alycia Baumgardner, Savannah and Chantelle have reached the pinnacle of the sport by becoming undisputed champions, giving them the experience, perspective, and platform to lead the next generation. We look forward to announcing their MVP debuts in the coming weeks.”

Marshall and Cameron join MVP’s elite roster of athletes and up-and-coming talents including international superstar Paul, boxing trailblazer and unified featherweight world champion “The Real Deal” Serrano, and undisputed super featherweight world champion Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner, MVP’s first homegrown champion.

Also among the extensive roster of female talents is the new WBO Super Middleweight Champion Shadasia “The Sweet Terminator” Green, reigning unified bantamweight world champion and Boxrec’s #1 pound-for-pound female boxer Dina Thorslund, English boxing phenom and unified super bantamweight world champion Ellie Scotney, IBF bantamweight world champion Shurretta Metcalf, and Spain’s WBA Interim featherweight world champion Jennifer Miranda.

The roster also includes Puerto Rican sensation Krystal Rosado, three-time US national boxing champion and high-fashion model Alexis “Chop Chop” Chaparro, Puerto Rican National Team star Jan Paul Rivera, two-time Canadian Olympian and amateur world champion Tamm Thibeault, Nigerian featherweight Elizabeth Oshoba, the multi-talented Somali-British boxer, activist, and high fashion model Ramla Ali, Costa Rica’s 20-year-old undefeated WBC Youth light flyweight world champion Naomy Valle, and US national amateur champion Nat “No Love”’ Dove.

Among the MVP ranks are megastar Javon “Wanna” Walton, India’s most successful professional boxer Neeraj Goyat, top-ranked lightweight “Prince” Lucas Bahdi, two-time US national amateur champion and rising bantamweight star Alexander “The Alley Cat” Gueche, and two-time Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley.