Taylor Serrano 3 Brings The Heat at The Garden

Undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor of Ireland (24-1, 6 KOs) and unified featherweight world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano of Puerto Rico (47-3-1, 31 KOs) stepped on stage Wednesday in New York at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden to preview their highly-anticipated trilogy fight.

The Most Valuable Promotions event, set for July 11 at Madison Square Garden and airing live on Netflix, promises to be another significant milestone for women’s boxing. If the news conference is an indication, it’s going to be hotter than July.

Taylor Serrano 3 Set To Make Boxing History

Taylor and Serrano were joined by the women from the undercard, who will take part in the historic all-women’s card at The Garden for the first time. Taylor Serrano 3 is also the first championship trilogy fight in women’s professional boxing.

Although Taylor won both of the first two bouts, the razor-thin decision victories, coupled with the opportunity to stage the historic trilogy, demanded the third fight.

It’s also hard to ignore the 74 million viewers who made Taylor Serrano 2 the single most viewed women’s sports event in history.

Wednesday’s press conference for the Taylor Serrano 3 event highlighted the fight’s significance. Not surprisingly, both Taylor and Serrano expressed their eagerness and readiness for the historic bout.

Taylor and Serrano Spar at The Garden

What might be surprising is the spiciness between the two women. While they’ve always been respectful toward each other, Serrano pushed Taylor’s buttons over her belief she was the true winner of the first two fights, with the Irish champion pushing back in a way she’s not known for.

Taylor emphasized her pride in headlining an all-female card and creating history.

“The first two fights were absolutely epic,” said Taylor. “I just want to be involved in the biggest fights possible, and I just want to continue to create history of my sport. And this is another legacy building fight for myself and Amanda. I am 2 and 0 against Amanda, but I just wanted to prove myself once more.”

Serrano, who MVP declares will become the highest-paid female athlete with this bout, vowed on July 11 she will be ‘the new.’

“This trilogy is granted because I feel like I won this fight,” insisted Serrano. “Clearly, I think the world, the millions of people who are watching on Netflix, the 70,000 plus in (AT&T Stadium) felt like I won this fight.

“Katie Taylor is a great champion, and I can’t wait to share the ring with her once again. The third time’s the charm for us here in New York!” said Serrano.

Asked about Serrano’s comment, Taylor said, “I’m uninterested in what Amanda says about the fight. I am only interested what the judges said about the fight, and I’m 2 and 0 here.”

“The world has eyes!” replied Serrano. “They saw what they saw. It sucks, and it takes three judges, three people, who sees them completely different, but millions of people saw it another way.”

“Even with the ridiculous point deduction, the three judges still saw it my way. I was declared the winner, and here we are again having a silly conversation because you’re trying to create a narrative that you were robbed in that fight. That’s not okay, Amqnda,” said Taylor.

When an Irish reporter present asked if Serrano was getting under Taylor’s skin, she denied it. “But I am entitled to speak as well. I have got a voice as well, and so I have no problem speaking my voice when I need to.

“There’s no animosity from my side. I’m just here to fight, and I think all this is all nonsense,” added Taylor. “I don’t think I’m upset, and I’m just speaking my mind. It’s okay to do that. And like I said before, I have got a voice, I have got my honor.

“I mean, she’s got her own opinions about the fight as well, but she has to respect the decisions,” said Taylor. “If you look at those fights, you can clearly see that I won those two fights. It’s insane. It’s ridiculous.”

“I understand if it was just me, if I just said it. But millions of people said it!” insisted Serrano.

The 38-year-old veteran wouldn’t entertain any discussion about the July 11 trilogy bout being her last fight.

“I feel fresh right now, and I just can’t believe we’re in this position where we’re headlining at an all-female fight card at MSG. This is the greatest moment of my career. It’s amazing,” said Taylor.

“Come July 11, I will finish that business and become victorious, and then Katie can do what she wants to do,” laughed Serrano.

Big Fan Turnout Expected at MSG

Both women expect their fans to turn out, and according to MVP, ticket sales have already surpassed the first fight in 2022.

“I really hope the Irish show, that’s for sure. But I’m so happy that this fight is in MSG again,” said Taylor.

“This is where this trilogy journey started, and it’s home to so many Irish people and home to so many Puerto Ricans. And that’s what made the first fight an epic, and that’s what made it such a special and fantastic atmosphere. And I’m expecting the same again on July 11.”

“It’s all starting at the scene of the crime. I like that!” said Serrano, whose Puerto Rican and New York fans will surely be on hand.

Baumgardner vs Miranda In Co-Main

Six of the top 15 pound-for-pound female fighters in the world on BoxRec and four of the top ten will appear on the Taylor vs. Serrano 3 all-women’s card.

In the co-main event, undisputed super featherweight champion Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) returns as a recent signing to MVP to face undefeated WBA Interim world champion Jennifer Miranda of Spain (12-0, 1 KO) in a 10-round undisputed super featherweight championship fight.

Scotney vs Mercado In Super Bantamweight Unification

MVP’s newest signee, unified super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney of London, England (10-0) will face WBC World Super Bantamweight world champion Yamileth “Yeimi” Mercado of Chihuahua, Mexico (24-3, 5 KOs) Scotney vs. Mercado matches up the top two super bantamweights in the world.

“What MVP is doing for women’s boxing is changing the game, and I’m proud to be part of it,” said Scotney. “Fighting on the main card of Taylor vs. Serrano 3 at Madison Square Garden, live on Netflix—in another unification fight —is a massive moment in my career but it is one I know I am ready for.”

Mercado is the longest-reigning titleholder in the division, having defended her belt eight times since winning it in 2019. “This fight will be a war, and we will continue to demonstrate that women’s boxing brings a guarantee of both spectacle and boxing quality on Friday, July 11. Viva Mexico!

Thorsluund vs Metcalf Heads Prelim Card

Headlining the preliminary card will be MVP’s two-weight world champion, reigning unified bantamweight world champion Dina Thorslund of Denmark (23-0, 9 KOs) against MVP’s IBF World Bantamweight champion Shurretta “Chiccn” Metcalf of Dallas (14-4-1, 2 KOs) in a 10-round women’s world title unification bout contested at 118 pounds.

Also part of the preliminary card will be MVP’s two-time Canadian Olympian, amateur world champion, and standout middleweight Tamm Thibeault (2-0, 1 KO). Thimbeault will fight eight three-minute rounds against the top contender among all four sanctioning bodies, Mary Casamassa of Pittsburgh (6-0, 2 KOs).

Thorslund looks to extend her dominance in what will be her 14th world championship bout, and says she’s thrilled to make her MVP debut on this card.

“I know my opponent will bring her very best competition to the ring on Friday, July 11, but I look forward to making Denmark proud as I successfully defend my WBC and WBO titles and become the new IBF world champion,” said Thorslund.

Metcalf is a single mother and former underground fighter from Dallas who turned pro in 2016 and captured her first world title at The Theater at MSG last year. A relentless force both inside and outside the ring, Metcalf juggles boxing with raising two sons, running a boutique and salon, bartending, personal training, and launching her own activewear line, Elite Essence.

“She is a very worthy opponent and I have nothing but respect for her. I’m going to bring my A-game to MSG in July!” said Metcalf.

Thibault Takes On Casamassa

The two-time Olympian Thibault is a six-foot southpaw from Quebec who is working on a master’s degree in urban planning while training at Sheffield’s Steel City Gym.

Thibault said she’s ready for a challenge from Casamassa. “Competing in three-minute rounds is an important step for equality in the sport, and I’m excited to fight for it on Friday, July 11 at Madison Square Garden.”

Undefeated middleweight and super middleweight contender Casamassa is also a southpaw, a former Pennsylvania Golden Gloves standout, and has an engineering degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Casamassa trains out of Jack’s Boxing Gym under retired police officer Jack Mook.

“I’m a quiet person, but I love to compete and let my hands do the talking. I can’t wait to show everyone, especially the beloved Puerto Rican community in New York, what I can do!” said Casamassa.”