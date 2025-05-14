A flyweight showcase will headline the August 2 UFC Fight Night event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada

A five-round battle will go down between contenders Amir Albazi of Baghdad, Iraq (17-2) and Tatsuro Taira of Naha, Okinawa, Japan (16-1).

On Wednesday, Taira’s management company, Iridium Sports Agency, announced the match-up via social media.

Amir Albazi vs Tatsuro Taira Set of August 2 UFC Fight Night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iridium Sports Agency (@iridiumsportsagency)

Both fighters will be looking to rebound off of their first loss under the UFC umbrella.

Albazi made his Octagon debut in 2020 and has since amassed a 5-1 record. The 31-year-old has picked up victories over Malcolm Gordon of London, Ontario (14-8), Zhalgas Zhumagulov of Aktobe, Kazakhstan (17-9), Francisco Figueiredo of Belem, Para, Brazil (13-6-1, 1 NC), Alessandro Costa of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil (14-4), and Kai Kara-France of Auckland, New Zealand (25-11, 1 NC). In his most recent outing, the Iraq fighter, who currently trains in Las Vegas, lost a unanimous decision to Brandon Moreno of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico (23-8-2).

Taira lost his most fight at a UFC Fight Night event in October 2024 via split decision against Brandon Royval of Littleton, Colorado, United States (17-7). This was the first loss of his professional career, after racking up 16 straight victories. The 25-year-old is 6-1 since joining the UFC flyweight ranks.

The August 2 UFC Fight Night like up can be seen below.