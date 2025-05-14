MMA UFC

Marquee Flyweight Bout Headlines UFC Fight Night

MMA UFC

Jack Della Maddalena Details Islam Makhachev Fight

MMA UFC

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira Set For Vacant Title At UFC 317

MMA UFC

Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira 2 Offered UFC 317 Main Event

MMA UFC

Jon Jones Reacts to 'Duck' Comment

MMA UFC

Tom Aspinall Is 'bored' of Jon Jones Conversation

MMA UFC

Former Champ Releases Statement After Razor Close UFC 315 Loss

MMA UFC

Jose Aldo States He Faced 'Biggest Battles Of My Life' Prior To UFC 315

MMA UFC Worldwide

Top 10 Best Pound-for-Pound UFC Fighters of All Time (P4P All-Time Rankings)

MMA

6 Health Risks MMA Fighters Don’t See Coming

MMA

Marquee Flyweight Bout Headlines UFC Fight Night

Published

on

Marquee Flyweight Bout Headlines UFC Fight Night

A flyweight showcase will headline the August 2 UFC Fight Night event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada

A five-round battle will go down between contenders Amir Albazi of Baghdad, Iraq (17-2) and Tatsuro Taira of Naha, Okinawa, Japan (16-1).

On Wednesday, Taira’s management company, Iridium Sports Agency, announced the match-up via social media.

Amir Albazi vs Tatsuro Taira Set of August 2 UFC Fight Night

Both fighters will be looking to rebound off of their first loss under the UFC umbrella.

Albazi made his Octagon debut in 2020 and has since amassed a 5-1 record. The 31-year-old has picked up victories over Malcolm Gordon of London, Ontario (14-8), Zhalgas Zhumagulov of Aktobe, Kazakhstan (17-9), Francisco Figueiredo of Belem, Para, Brazil (13-6-1, 1 NC), Alessandro Costa of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil (14-4), and Kai Kara-France of Auckland, New Zealand (25-11, 1 NC). In his most recent outing, the Iraq fighter, who currently trains in Las Vegas, lost a unanimous decision to Brandon Moreno of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico (23-8-2).

Taira lost his most fight at a UFC Fight Night event in October 2024 via split decision against Brandon Royval of Littleton, Colorado, United States (17-7). This was the first loss of his professional career, after racking up 16 straight victories. The 25-year-old is 6-1 since joining the UFC flyweight ranks.

The August 2 UFC Fight Night like up can be seen below.

  • Amir Albazi vs. Tatsuro Taira
  • Felipe Bunes vs. Andre Lima
  • Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza

Related Topics:
Continue Reading