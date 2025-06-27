Friday Night Fights: Christian Mbilli vs. Maciej Sulecki

Super middleweight Christian Mbilli might be the best fighter you don’t know about.

Mbilli of Montreal via his native Cameroon (28-0, 23 KOs) faces former middleweight challenger Maciej Sulecki of Poland (33-3, 13 KOs) with the WBC Interim super middleweight world title at stake Friday night at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.

Promoted by Eye of the Tiger, Mbilli vs. Sulecki, and several excellent undercard fights will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Mbilli has been named as a possible opponent for everyone from Canelo Alvarez to Diego Pacheco to Caleb Plant. He’s a devastating puncher with an 80 percent knockout rate who loves coming forward to meet his opponents.

Sulecki is coming off one of the best wins of his career, an upset 10th-round stoppage over Ali Akhmedov in Kazakhstan. He’s faced Daniel Jacobs and Gabe Rosado in their primes, Demetrius Andrade, and Pacheco.

In Mbilli’s last fight in August, he went to war with the durable and always dangerous Sergiy Derevyanchenko of Ukraine (15-6, 10 KOs). Mbilli proved his emerging talent is for real, delivering ten rounds of sheer punishment fans at the Videotron Centre could hear from the top rows in the arena to win a unanimous decision. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, and 98-92.

Christian Mbilli Stays Active

Mbilli hasn’t gotten the biggest names yet, but he’s biding his time as patiently as he can, and Sulecki fits the bill in the meantime.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, but we’ve finally made it. We’re making it happen. And Friday will be a day of glory. The belt will be coming home,” said Mbilli.

“I always say that after such a difficult journey, this entire training camp, and all the ups and downs, there has to be someone who will pay the price. And think Sulecki will have to pay for it on Friday.”

Mbilli promised a spectacular fight, and that Sulecki would get the worst of it.

“I’m not going to say that I will put him out faster than Diego Pacheco did … Sulecki will feel more pain than after his fight with Pacheco. That said, if the KO happens, good, because I’m not paid to do overtime.”

Sulecki says he’s ready to go. “I had a good camp, and I had great sparring partners. I know Christian Mbilli is a good fighter. He is very strong and aggressive, and sometimes he’s very wild in the ring. But I know what I have to do in the ring.”

Sulecki said the fight is the most important of Mbilli’s career, and he won’t make it easy. This will be very difficult for him. He can talk all he wants about his plans, but he has to fight me first.”

Canadian Co-Features

In the co-feature, former two-time world title challenger and fellow super middleweight Steven Butler of Montreal (35-5-2, 29 KOs) takes on Jose De Jesus Macias of Mexico (29-13-4, 15 KOs) in a super middleweight rematch. Macias handed Butler a fifth-round TKO loss in 2021, and Butler is out for revenge.

Heavy-handed heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-2, 18 KOs) returns against undefeated, Ontario-based Ricardo Brown (12-0, 11 KOs). Makhmudov is rebuilding after a devastating eight-round TKO loss last August to Guido Vianello.

Eye of the Tiger Top Prospects To Watch

Super middleweight Wilkens Mathieu of Montreal (13-0, 9 KOs) faces Adagio McDonald (8-1, 6 KOs) of France in a scheduled eight-round fight.

Fan favorite Christian Guerrero of Montreal via Puerto Vallarta (14-0, 8 KOs) is back against Sandy Dessaoud of Franco (20-8, 1 KO) with Guerrero’s WBC Continental Americas Welterweight title at stake.

Quebec-based super featherweight Leila Beaudain (12-1, 1 KO) faces Elhem Mekhalad of France (17-3, 3 KOs).