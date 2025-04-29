Fatal Fury Media Workout Hits Times Square For Card Preview

The first-ever media workout for the first-ever live boxing match from Times Square took place on Tuesday at the Manhattan Center in New York City:

All fighters and opponents took a spin through the ring ahead of participating in the Ring Magazine-promoted first-ever boxing event in the United States, which it calls “Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.”

See video of the Fatal Fury media workout livestream here.

Promoters currently have the start time for the card as 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, airing worldwide exclusively on DAZN PPV. Officials with the City of New York and New York Police Department would like the card to take place as early as possible, and are working to navigate a multitude of logistical challenges and security concerns.

No fan tickets are available for the event, and it is unlikely fans will be allowed anywhere close to the ring. Viewing will be restricted to the large screens in Times Square and the PPV itself. Because of the security issues and the possibility of rain in the weather forecast, the ring is likely to be blocked from view through windows facing the venue from surrounding buildings. The only people sitting ringside will be approximately 250 to 300 VIP guests of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority.

However, fight week events are free and open to the public including Wednesday’s news conference and Thursday’s weigh-in, both at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and streaming live on the DAZN Boxing YouTube.

Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero

Ryan Garcia said, “I retired Luke Campbell, I retired Javier Fortuna, and I’m about to retire Rolly and be done with these dudes. Whenever I get a feeling about retiring someone, I just know it. I know once I knock him out, he’s done.”

“I’m gonna take control of the fight right away. I have to control the ring. He’s not a better boxer than me, but he’s gonna try to do things to make me uncomfortable. Ring generalship is my best friend when I step into the ring.”

Of his opponent, Garcia said, “Rolly is good at making people pay attention to what he says. You have to be used to what he does. I’m enjoying every moment of it.”

Garcia called working with trainer Derrick James, who has stepped in for Eddy Reynoso on a one fight deal, “yin and yang, we’re the perfect combination.”

Rolly Romero said,“I’m great. I’m happy right now. This is just another normal day for me…It’s a historic event in Times Square, and I’m happy to be headlining. This is gonna be a legendary moment for all of boxing.”

“This fight was destined to happen. I called it. I knew it was gonna be at 147 pounds and be one of the biggest fights in boxing history. Look at this.”

Garcia and Romero are former sparring partners, but Romero said it’s meaningless so many years later. “We’re two evolved new fighters. It doesn’t matter in the ring on Friday.”

Devin Haney vs Juan Carlos Ramirez

Devin Haney said, “I’m so happy and excited to be back here under the bright lights. I can’t wait for Friday.

“In boxing, you have to prove yourself time in and time out, just like any other sport. LeBron has to prove himself again and again, and so do I.”

Haney complimented his opponent Ramirez. “He does a lot of good things and a lot of bad things in there. It’s my job to go in there and handicap him of the good things he does and exploit the bad things.”

“This is a great fight on paper, but it’s a mismatch. Ramirez has a tailor-made style for me. I know he’s gonna put on the pressure. If he comes in stupid, then I will put him down.”

Jose Carlos Ramirez said although Haney has been out of the ring for a year, he’ll be well prepared.

“I’m preparing for the best Devin Haney. That’s the guy I want to beat. I want that challenge. That’s what I got ready for and that’s why I pushed myself the way I did in training camp.”

Ramirez said he is more comfortable moving up to the welterweight division. “Having those extra four pounds have made the weight cut much easier. I’m hoping to show a new Jose Ramirez. I work hard and I want it to show.”

Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr.

Teofimo Lopez was in high spirits fighting at home in New York. “This is a blessing and a dream come true for all of us. We’re here to take over as always. It’s ‘The Takeover’ and we’re here to show off our skills. I’m here to do my part. I’m gonna start it up for everyone and amp it up.”

“You saw Eubank and Benn go at it last Saturday. They did their thing. Anything could happen in Fatal Fury.”

Opponent Arnold Barboza Jr. has been fighting for an opportunity like this. “It’s time to eat. And we’re starving. I’m ready to go.”

Barboza Jr. said fighting on his opponent’s home turf doesn’t bother him. “That comes from going on the road my last two fights. Going to the UK and having 15,000 fans booing me and turning me on, everything has been building toward this. This is the toughest opponent of my career, but we’re looking to show up and make it look good.”

Barboza Jr. is leaning into his underdog role. “They told me I’ve already messed up a few plans already and I’m looking to do it again Friday. I’m gonna keep this streak going.

“I’m prepared for the best. I looked at all of Teofimo’s best fights. That’s what I’m ready for…I think Josh Taylor let Teofimo get too much confidence, and I’m not gonna let that happen. I’m gonna punch him in the mouth and see what happens.”

Tuesday’s workout also included Japanese boxing prodigy Reito Tsutsumi, ahead of his pro debut, and his opponent, Levale Whittington, who will meet in a six-round featherweight fight.

Kicking off the night will be the “Battle of the Badges,” a special light heavyweight contest pitting New York’s “Finest” against New York’s “Bravest.”

Joel Allen, representing the NYPD, will take on the FDNY’s James Gennari in a battle that will appropriately take place in the heart of Manhattan.