Family Affair: Emiliano Vargas Chases Dreams

It’s a privilege in a young, ambitious prospect’s career to win a spot on the undercard of a major event. Junior welterweight prospect Emiliano Fernando Vargas (13-0, 11 KOs) will get that opportunity on Sunday, May 4.

Vargas, the 21-year-old son of former world champion Fernando Vargas, will see action on Top Rank Boxing’s Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas card in an eight-round fight against Juan Leon of Spain (11-2-1, 2 KOs).

Inoue vs. Cardenas and Emiliano Vargas vs. Juan Leon will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Watch video of Emiliano Vargas training with his father Fernando Vargas at the Westside Boxing Gym in Los Angeles.

Father Training All Three Sons Emiliano, Amado, and Fernando Jr.

Vargas, the youngest of three fighting sons of former world champion “Feroz” Fernando Vargas, was the first to express an interest in his father’s footsteps. Fernando says he was about eight years old.

“So when Emiliano told me he wanted to start boxing, I said, ‘I’m not gonna have somebody else train him. I’m gonna train him,” said Vargas. “And so, then the other two saw Emiliano’s success, that he was doing nationals, and, you know, and they started following suit.”

Amado, age 24, is currently 13-0 with six knockouts; and Fernando Jr., age 28, currently 16-0 with 14 knockouts, followed. Amado Vargas won his fight with a third round knockout on Saturday, April 25 in College Park, Georgia.

Emiliano Vargas is staying busy. His last fight only lasted two rounds on March 29 on the Mayer vs. Ryan 2 undercard. Now he gets the call on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas, second only to Mexican Independence Day for fighters of Mexican heritage.

Vargas Credits Robert Garcia For Training Approach

Speaking at the media workout held at the Westside Boxing Gym in Los Angeles, Vargas Sr. put his son through his workout and spoke with NY Fights about his approach to his son’s career, and how he applies the lessons he learned – both good and bad.

“I trained on my boys from the school, what school do I have, schooling from my jefe Robert Garcia that trained me, since I was 12 years old, and I talked to him regularly. and, you know, also trained with Floyd (Mayweather) Senior for a little bit as a professional.

“And I learned a lot of new stuff, too. So, I do kind of combine certain things as a trainer for my boys,” said Vargas Sr.

Vargas Sr. prioritizes his sons’ mindset in the ring first.

“Intelligence first, because intelligence beats strength, beats pressure, beats punches in bunches. You got to, if you’re smart and you know how to, you know, catch punches, make punches miss, then you’re the complete fighter,” explained Vargas Sr.

Emiliano Vargas Envisions His Future

Emiliano Vargas couldn’t be more enthusiastic about his upcoming opportunity and his chance to continue his forward momentum.

“I’m looking to fight on a big card, on a big boxing weekend, Mexican boxing weekend,” said Vargas. “And, you know, that’s what I love to do, fighting, you know. So I’m glad I’m back!”

Vargas said he thinks about the dreams he had as a youngster to achieve the fame of his idols, like Mexican star Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

“When I was younger, I would watch Canelo and his YouTube videos, and all the cameras on him, and like the media workout. He got mariachi playing the background. I was like, wow!” said Vargas. For his part, Vargas requested Peso Pluma for his media workout soundtrack.

Now, fans greet him outside the gym, asking for autographs and photos, and Vargas cheerfully agrees.

“I’m here. You know what I’m saying? So I just gotta keep on winning. I gotta keep on doing my thing. And the world is mine, man. So, a sentimental moment. Every time it gets bigger. But I gotta keep on it.”

Vargas has his hands full training all three sons and steering them toward success. He admits he wasn’t always the best role model for his older boys, but has gotten past his bad habits and is proud all his sons focus on boxing and not the lifestyle excesses his once did. Now his biggest challenge is time management.

“Luckily, you know, I make sure that they come in in their own hour. “Emiliano comes in at 11, Junior comes in at 12, Amado comes in at one, or they call me and the day before they want to sleep in. So I let them sleep, because rest is key. You know, you can’t beat a dead horse.

“My boys have been amazing. I’m proud of them. We want to be there every step of the way to make sure that they get where they want to go.

“I became a trainer because of Emiliano. I learned a lot, me training just him in amateurs because he was the one who boxed, and he started winning tournaments. And then the other boys were like, ‘I want to do it too!’ So they followed suit, and here we are!” said Vargas.