Michael Morales made a statement at UFC Vegas 106.

In the main event on Saturday night, Michael Morales of Pasaje, El Oro, Ecuador (18-0) defeated former title contender Gilbert Burns of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (22-9) in the first round.

On Monday’s edition of The Ariel Helwani Show with Ariel Helwani, Morales made his first callout following the decisive victory.

Michael Morales On Who He Wants Next

Michael Morales calls for Ian Machado Garry next and shares why he dislikes him: "I believe he's been very disrespectful with fighters that I admire like Belal or Magny. They don't deserve to be disrespected. I think he talks a lot. One time he had some problems in the PI with… pic.twitter.com/deN7e4ZnB8 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 19, 2025

“I believe he’s been very disrespectful with fighters that I admire like Belal or Magny,” Morales explained. “They don’t deserve to be disrespected. I think he talks a lot. One time he had some problems in the PI with some people I know. When I found out, I wanted to see what he was doing, but he wasn’t there.”

Morales made a statement inside the Octagon on Saturday night. He got the job done inside the first round, however, he told Helwani that he was ready for a full five round war, but someone in his family had other plans.

“I was prepared for 5 rounds, but my mom and my grandma told me to finish it the 1st round, so I had to do it.” Michael Morales on his 1st round finish over Gilbert Burns. pic.twitter.com/E5M1f029Yw — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 19, 2025

“I was prepared for 5 rounds, but my mom and my grandma told me to finish it the 1st round, so I had to do it,” Morales explained.

This was the quickest Burns has been finished in his UFC career.

Will Michael Morales Move Up The Rankings?

Morales is undefeated at 18-0 and has gone 6-0 under the UFC banner. The 25-year-old earned his shot in the Octagon on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021. And followed that fight up with six-straight victories inside the cage.

The Ecuadorian-born fighter is currently ranked at number 12 in the UFC, but look for that to change when the rankings are updated on Tuesday.

Prior to the victory against Burns, Morales defeated perennial welterweight Neil Magny of Dolton, Illinois, United States (29-13) in August 2024. Much like his most recent outing, Morales was able to secure a first-round ground and pound finish against Magny.

Morales has finished four of his Octagon appearances by technical knockout, with just two of those victories coming via unanimous decision.

Ian Garry most recently fought against Carlos Prates of Sao Paulo, Brazil (21-7), where he earned a unanimous decision victory. A fight between Morales and Garry makes a ton of sense for the division, but Garry believes he is very close to title contention and would once again be a backup for a title shot if needed.