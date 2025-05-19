UFC Vegas 106 Main Event Was A Shocker

Former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (22-9) has hit the dreaded four-fight losing skid. However, despite the setback, he remains positive and ‘thankful for this journey.”

On Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, Burns was stopped in the very first round by undefeated talent, Michael Morales of Pasaje, El Oro, Ecuador (18-0).

Burns took to social media and gave credit to his opponent. As he states, there are ‘no sad stories’ and he is grateful for the journey he has been on thus far.

“Thankful for this journey! I’m still super blessed! Off course wasn’t the outcome I was looking forward to, especially for this one I work extremely hard, who saw, saw, but it’s the fight game and it’s life! Congrats to @miichaelufc wishing you and your team all the success! That’s it no sad stories! Grateful for this beautiful journey and for all the lessons! God is good all the time! All honor, praise and glory are given to him Jesus Christ in a win or defeat! 🙌🏾”

Could This Be The End For The UFC Vegas Main Event Loser?

At 38 years old, ‘Durinho’ is likely at the tail end of his career. Four losses in a row can make or break a fighter. The only saving grace is if you look at the talent he lost to.

Over the course of his last four outings, Burns lost to the former champion Belal Muhammad of Chicago, Illionois (24-4, 1NC) at UFC 288, the current champion Jack Della Maddalena of Perth, Western Australia (18-2) at UFC 299, current number 1 ranked welterweight Sean Brady of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (18-1) at UFC Vegas 98, and most recently Morales.

Prior to those blemishes, Burns had won back-to-back fights, and he has only fought ranked contenders over the course of the past three years.

Morales is the quickest fighter to beat Burns at just three minutes and thirty-nine seconds of the very first round. The Ecuadorian who fights out of Mexico landed a beautifully timed right hook and followed it up with some nasty punches.

Prior to this fight, Gilbert Burns was ranked at number eight on the official UFC welterweight rankings. Michael Morales was ranked at number 12. However, following the destruction inside the Octagon on Saturday evening, look for Burns to slip from that spot and Morales to either take his ranking or move a step ahead.

The undefeated fighter, Morales, will likely get a top-five opponent in his next outing and could be within title contention in 2025.