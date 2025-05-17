Trainer Freddie Roach To Honored Sunday by City of Los Angeles

Plaques, proclamations, and formal presentations from the Los Angeles City Council, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and other distinguished city and county officials will be presented to world-famous boxing trainer Freddie Roach to honor the 30th anniversary of the Hall of Fame trainer’s Hollywood landmark Wild Card Boxing Club.

Open to the public, the ceremony, which will include officially designating the gym property, “Freddie Roach Square,” will take place Sunday, May 18, beginning promptly at 1:30 p.m. PDT, in front of Freddie’s boxing gym at 1123 Vine Street in Hollywood, California.

The Wild Card Boxing Store will open at noon. It will offer limited edition merchandise commemorating Roach and Wild Card’s special day, as well as its usual exclusive Wild Card Boxing Club apparel and signature items.

Freddie Roach and Boxing Legacy

Roach, age 65, was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2012. He has been selected as Trainer of the Year by the Boxing Writers Association of America a record seven times.

Roach trained and won world titles with 42 fighters. His roster of champions includes Manny Pacquiao, Mike Tyson, Miguel Cotto, Virgil Hill, Marlon Starling, James Toney, Steve Collins, Oscar De La Hoya, Bernard Hopkins, Amir Khan, Frankie Liles, Ruslan Provodnikov, and Michael Moorer.

Participants include the following:

Steve Nissen, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

Jim McDonnell, Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department

Martin Mullen, Battalion Chief, Los Angeles City Fire Department

Nathan Hochman, Los Angeles County District Attorney

Hugo Soto-Martinez, Los Angeles City Councilmember (District 13, includes Hollywood)

Oscar Barragan, Los Angeles County Sheriff Department Commander

Mark Kriegel, author of the bestselling book: Baddest Man: The Making of Mike Tyson

Wild Card Boxing Club would like to acknowledge the following event sponsors: The Lew Firm and Kharen Harutunyan, Esq.

Tacos 1986, Churro Champ, Bubba’s Burgerz, and Art Chef will provide food and beverage to the VIP reception following the public ceremony.