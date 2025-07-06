Taylor Serrano 3 Fight Week Schedule

After their historic second fight on November 19, 2024, unified, undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor of Ireland (24-1, 6 KOs) and unified featherweight world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) will run it back one more time.

Before the fighters enter the ring, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix will host multiple events and programming for Taylor Serrano 3 during fight week. All fight week events will be free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

As part of the build-up to the first-ever all-women’s professional boxing card at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 11, MVP and Netflix will make history with the first official boxing weigh-in ever streamed live on Netflix, and announced two sanctioned professional bouts during open workouts at The Oculus at World Trade Center in New York City.

Tuesday, July 8: Taylor Serrano 3 Open Workouts at The Oculus at World Trade Center

Two sanctioned professional fights starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT have been added to the open workouts for fighters on Friday’s card.

The event features MVP’s young Puerto Rican sensation Krystal Rosado (6-0, 2 KOs) in a four-round bantamweight bout against Agustina Vazquez of Argentina (4-3-2). Fellow Puerto Rican Elise Soto (7-0, 7 KOs) will square off against Colleen Davis of Pittsburgh (4-2-1, 1 KO) in a four-round super featherweight bout.

Both fights will be contested with three-minute rounds, as the fighters make a statement for equality in women’s boxing. These fights are sanctioned by the New York State Athletic Commission. The entire workout event, including the two fights, will be hosted by Sibley Scoles and stream live on MVP’s YouTube Channel and Netflix’s YouTube Channel.

Wednesday, July 9: Final Press Conference for Taylor Serrano 3 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Hosted by Ariel Helwani starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, main event stars Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will have their final say, along with co-main event stars Alycia Baumgardner and Jennifer Miranda and all undercard fighters. It will stream live on MVP’s YouTube Channel and Netflix’s YouTube Channel.

Thursday, July 10: First Ever Live Weigh-In on Netflix for Taylor Serrano 3

MVP and Netflix will host the first-ever live official weigh-in on Netflix, streaming live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. The live broadcast will feature expert commentary from Hall of Fame champion Andre Ward, former undisputed world champion Seniesa Estrada, and Hall of Fame champion Laila Ali, leading to the historic night for women’s boxing.

Friday, July 11: Taylor Serrano 3 streams live on Netflix from Madison Square Garden

Preliminary bouts get underway at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on MVP’s YouTube Channel and Netflix’s Tudum. The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT exclusively on Netflix.

Most Valuable Promotions’ and Netflix’s fight night coverage will include host Kate Scott, Andre Ward as co-host and analyst, and Laila Ali as analyst. Veteran commentator Sean Grande will provide the play-by-play call ringside, joined by Seniesa Estrada and Ali for in-fight analysis. Kody “Big Mo” Mommaerts serves as ring announcer.

Along with the public events, Taylor and Serrano have been invited to light the Empire State Building on Tuesday morning, then have a faceoff on the 86th-floor Observatory of the building, a classic stop for a New York City championship fight.

Additionally, in honor of the historic trilogy fight, the Empire State Building will shine its world-famous tower lights in the colors of Taylor’s and Serrano’s homelands – green, white and orange to represent the Irish flag and blue, white and red to represent the Puerto Rican flag – on Fight Night Friday, July 11.

MVP Pulls Out All The Stops

“Taylor vs. Serrano 3 is a defining moment for women’s boxing, and we’ve built one of the most iconic fight weeks in history to match it,” said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions.

“It begins with open workouts at the World Trade Center Oculus featuring two sanctioned professional bouts from MVP’s own Krystal Rosado and Elise Soto, both competing under men’s rules with three-minute rounds as they continue to break down barriers.

“The final press conference at Madison Square Garden will showcase the sport’s biggest stars on its biggest stage. And we’ll close out fight week by making history with the first-ever weigh-in in combat sports history to be broadcast live on Netflix to more than 300 million subscribers worldwide. This is a fight week unlike any other, and a major moment not just for women’s boxing, but for women’s sports everywhere.”

In their second bout, Taylor Serrano 2 set the world record as the most-watched women’s sporting event in American history, shattering all previous records with an average of 74 million viewers worldwide.

Taylor Serrano 2 was the unanimous choice as 2024 Women’s Fight of the Year including by the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA), where I am the only woman with full membership and voting rights.

“Taylor Serrano 2 was not just one of the most thrilling fights I’ve ever witnessed; it also made history as the most-watched professional women’s sports event in the US,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer. “At Netflix, we’re proud to continue to elevate the profile of women athletes and to bring another historic event to our global audience with MVP.”