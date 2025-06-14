Richardson Hitchins Takes Risk For Big Reward, Stops Kambosos Jr.

When George Kambosos Jr. ran into Richardson Hitchins in front of his hometown fans, the Australian’s string of luck in New York ran out.

After two upset wins, Kambosos Jr. was unable to match the champion’s skills and determination. Hitchins of Brooklyn (20-0, 8 KOs) dominated Kambosos Jr. of Sydney (22-4, 10 KOs) and fulfilled his promise of a knockout win to successfully defend the IBF World Super Lightweight title. The official stoppage time was 2:33 of round eight.

Hitchins Brushes Back The Critics

Hitchins heard the critics and knew a sharp performance would win him the big fights he’s long wanted.

“I knew that had to go to some unsafe places to get some good shots off,” said Hitchins. “So I put myself in harm’s way. But I knew that I had good defense. I knew I could take a punch.”

Hitchins said Kambsoso Jr. landed punches but wasn’t hurt, so he went for the knockout. “I always knew I had in me, but the fights (are) so easy on the outside. I don’t got to take a chance, but now I’m getting more comfortable as a professional. I said, ‘All right, let’s sit in here and dig and let me test my defense out.”

Kambosos Jr.: “I Fight Them All”

Kambosos Jr. pointed out after the loss he’s still two and one at Madison Square Garden. After going at Hitchins before the fight, Kambosos Jr. gave him all due respect for his victory.

“He’s a hell of a fighter. You know what I’ve been saying? Yeah, I chase greatness,” said Kambosos Jr., who admitted his timing failed him. “He went with a beautiful body shot. I still got up at ten, but the ref’s gotta do his job.”

“The boxing world, they’re going to talk a little bit now, but I hope you guys appreciate the warrior that I am and I fight the best,” said Kambosos Jr., who received a warm round of applause from the fans.

Hitchins deployed his sharp jab repeatedly at Kambosos Jr., as regular as a metronome. By the end of round two, Kambosos Jr. was already showing signs of damage under the right eye. It doesn’t matter if it fails to thrill the fans. It’s wickedly effective and keeps Hitchins out of range from Kambosos Jr.’s power shots.

Hitchins Perfects The Boxing Basics

Once Hitchins established the rhythm of his jab, he pivoted to a left jab set up with a right hand power shot combination, equally as effective and easy money all night. Kambosos Jr. tried to ward off Hitchins with body shots. It wasn’t enough to intimidate Hitchins or back him up. Kambosos Jr. was able to land power punches here and there, but not in enough volume to make them add up.

It emboldened Hitchins, who landed a wicked body shot on Kambosos Jr. in round five. Hitchins knew from the loss to Vasiliy Lomachenko how vulnerable the Australian is to body shots. Kambosos Jr. weathered the round, and he bravely carried on.

Kambosos Jr. began chattering at Hitchins in the ring, and he drew blood from Hitchins’ mouth by looping punches over his jab. Suddenly, there was a firefight breaking out in round six to the delight of the fans ringside, including a boisterous Teofimo Lopez Jr.

Hitchins stayed the course, picking Kambosos Jr. apart piece by piece. The jab began snapping Kambosos Jr.’s head back. It set up another hard body shot. The left hook hit the mark with the force of an electric shock. Kambosos Jr. hit the canvas on his knees, and everyone at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden knew he wasn’t getting up.

Hitchins Calls Out Haney, Says Teofimo Can Get It, Too

As Lopez Jr. climbed up into the ring, Hitchins thanked Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn for moving his career forward, noting his short-term contract is now up.

“I’m going into free agency now, so it’s a lot of options, and I want the big fights. You know, after my last fight, I called Teofimo out right away. Obviously, he got other plans. So I don’t know what’s next, but I’m looking here at the camera,” and with that, Hitchins called out Devin Haney with a blast of profane language toward Haney and his polarizing father/trainer, Bill Haney, who was heckling Hitchins ringside.

But Haney is fighting at welterweight. He posted to X/Twitter he’d be open to a Hitchins fight at welterweight. But there’s still plenty of action for Hitchins at super lightweight, and his best option was right in front of him.

After sharing quick selfie time with a friendly Hitchins, Lopez Jr. said he’d be fine with facing Hitchins if the New York fans want it. NY Fights loves a local bragging rights unification matchup.

Andy Cruz Crushes Mirshiro in Five

Lightweight Andy Cruz of Cuba (6-0, 3 KOs) continues to pass every test, and his performances are growing more powerful. The Olympic gold medalist took a brave Hironori Mishiro of Japan (17-2-1, 6 KOs) to the woodshed, drilling him repeatedly with right hands and scoring two knockdowns before referee Eric Dale finally stepped in to save Mishiro when his corner wouldn’t do so at 1:13 of round five.

“I’m really grateful to all the people who turned up, the true fans of boxing who have followed me. This is just another step on my journey of boxing to become a world champion,” said Cruz of his victory. Cruz complimented Mishiro on his toughness.

“I have to give him great respect. He was a warrior, but tonight is my night. It did surprise me a great deal. He’s a really strong fighter, he was able to withstand a lot of shots in there,” said Cruz, who hung the first knockout loss on Mishiro of his career.

Cruz wins the title eliminator and becomes the mandatory challenger for the IBF World Lightweight title, now held by Raymond Muratalla, elevated after the retirement of Vasiliy Lomachenko. But the man Cruz called out was former WBO champion Keyshawn Davis, who is moving up to 140 pounds.

“At the end, I have always said I was born for these moments. Keyshawn, learn from your father!” laughed Cruz.

Cruz landed 88 of 187 power punches (47%) against just 15 of 58 for Mishiro (26%).

Teremoana Maintains Perfect Knockout Record

Australian heavyweight and Tokyo 2020 Olympian Teremoana Teremoana (8-0, 8 KOs) maintained his 100% knockout record, needing just 2:28 of the first round to stop local fan favorite Aleem Whitfield of New York (9-1, 6 KOs) and hand Whitfield his first loss.

With six inches in height over Whitfield, Teremoana measured his punches down, but it was a vicious right uppercut that lifted Whitfield off his feet, followed by a left hook, and dropped Whitfield in the corner of the ring for the knockout.

“What an opportunity to fight here in Madison Square Garden in New York! I’m here to take over the heavyweight division,” said Teremoana, saying he will take one step at a time toward a title. “God has a plan for me, and it’s on the path to be world champ. Let’s go!”

Teremoana looks forward to a fight with his Olympic foe, Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan, who denied him a medal. Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn promised he’ll keep the Cook Islands fan favorite busy.

Zaquin Moses Shines With TKO Win

Pedigreed super featherweight prospect Zaquin Moses of Newark (4-0, 3 KOs), the cousin of Shakur Stevenson, delivered a fourth-round TKO against Carl Rogers of Colorado Springs (3-3).

Moses is poised and patient, to the point that his grandfather and trainer, Wally Moses, told Zaquin to step on it and get the knockout. Mission accomplished.

“My grandfather wanted me to stop him earlier, but I got some rounds in,” said Moses. “I knew this kid wasn’t on my level. I work hard and I’m showing it right here. I saw he was done, his body language. I hit him with a body shot and he didn’t like it. I hit him to the head and that was all she wrote.”

Undercard Wins for Maca and Dev

British teenage bantamweight Adam Maca enjoyed a dream pro debut, whipping vicious left-hand body shots against Rafael Castillo of The Bronx (2-7, 1 KO) until referee Arthur Mercante Jr. stopped the bout at 1:29 of the second round.

“It felt unbelievable in there. I’ve done what I came to do. I don’t expect anything less of myself. He’s 18 years older than me, but I’m a strong kid,” said Maca, who just turned 18. Maca enjoyed a successful amateur career while biding his time before turning pro. Maca says he intends to be a world champion before he turns 25.

Indian Olympian Nishant Dev (2-0, 1 KO) won a dominating decision with three shutout cards of 60-54 over six rounds against Josue Silva of Mexico (3-3, 1 KO) in the super welterweight division.

“I don’t go for the knockout. I’m just working on improving my skills,” says Dev. “This is the beginning of my professional boxing. I’m still learning … going for another level. For me, there is no difference in amateur and professional boxing. I know what I’m doing in the ring.”