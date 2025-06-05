Vasiliy Lomachenko Makes Retirement Official

Vasiliy Lomachenko, arguably the best amateur boxer of all time and a current and former world champion, made official what had been rumored and expected for months. On Thursday, Lomachenko announced his retirement from professional boxing at age 37 via an Instagram video.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-division world champion from Ukraine discussed his decision in an emotional video. Lomachenko expressed his gratitude for his journey in the sport.

“Every boxer has a day when he hangs up his gloves. That day has come.

“I am thankful that, as my career comes to an end, I have generated clarity about the direction a person must take in order to achieve true victory. Not just in the ring but in the whole self. Only then can one achieve their true reward.

“I would also be remiss not to thank my dear boxing fans around the world. You have always supported me with passion for over a decade. I hope you continue to respect and love this sport.”

Lomachenko: Amateur Accomplishments May Never Be Matched

Lomachenko’s amateur boxing career is widely regarded as one of the most impressive in the history of the sport.

Save a single loss, which he later avenged in a rematch, Lomachenko ended with a record of 396 wins against that single loss. He won Olympic gold medals at featherweight in Beijing 2008 and at lightweight in London 2012. He also won gold medals at the 2009 and 2011 World Championships.

Among the notable names on Lomachenko’s amateur record who also went on to professional success: countryman Denis Berinchyk, Oscar Valdez, Souleymane Cissokho, and Charly Suarez, who recently faced Emmanuel Navarrete.

Lomachenko’s Championship Reign

After turning professional in 2013 following the London Olympics and signing with Top Rank Boxing, Lomachenko quickly made his mark, although not without an early stumble. He won his pro debut against Juan Carlos Ramirez, but lost his second pro fight against a much bigger Orlando Salido, who didn’t make weight. No matter to Lomachenko, who then captured the WBO Featherweight title in just his third fight, tying the record for the fewest bouts needed to win a world title.

Lomachenko continued on, dazzling fans and impressing boxing insiders with his world-class footwork, speed, and technical dexterity. The fighter nicknamed “Hi-Tech” was quickly dubbed “The Matrix” for his uncanny ability to slow down the movements of his opponents in front of him.

But Lomachenko wasn’t merely a defensive genius. He had more than enough power to battle opponents. Perhaps none took a worse beating than Miguel Marriaga, a formidable opponent who was so outclassed and outgunned by Lomachenko he eventually said “no mas.”

I covered the Marriaga fight ringside in Los Angeles, in a venue seating just 7,000 people. Sometimes boxing fans wonder why observers gush over Lomachenko’s skills, but seeing them in person without the filter of a television camera makes you a believer. His movement seems effortless, and his boxing intelligence enables him to think multiple moves ahead.

This is the greatness that will propel Lomachenko into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in three years when he becomes eligible. I guarantee he gets my vote.

Watch highlights of the Marriaga fight here.

Lomachenko won world championships in three weight classes: featherweight, super featherweight, and lightweight.

Lomachenko unified the WBA (Super), WBO, and Ring Magazine lightweight titles in 2018 and added the WBC title in 2019. He secured a recurring spot on nearly every pound-for-pound list for many years during the height of his reign.

Lomachenko retires with a professional record of 18 wins with 12 knockouts against three losses. His wins include victories over Gary Russell Jr., Jorge Linares, and Guillermo Rigondeaux. His three losses came against Orlando Salido, Teofimo Lopez, and Devin Haney. Both the Lopez and the Haney victories came after disputed unanimous decisions.

In what turned out to be Lomachenko’s final fight in May 2024, he won the vacant IBF lightweight title with an 11th-round stoppage of George Kambosos Jr. on his opponent’s home turf in Australia.

Watch highlights from the final fight here.

Kambosos was among the many boxers who wished Lomachenko well upon hearing the news of his retirement. On the announcement post, Kambosos commented, “God bless you brother,” Kambosos Jr. wrote in a comment on Lomachenko’s Instagram post. “(It) was an honour to be your last opponent and step in the ring with you.”

Vasiliy Lomachenko: Pride of Ukraine In Difficult Times

Dating back to his amateur days, when he represented Ukraine on the world stage, Lomachenko has been a source of pride and inspiration to his nation and fellow countrymen and women. As war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, Lomachenko demonstrated commitment to his homeland by joining Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces during the 2022 Russian invasion, reflecting his dedication both inside and outside the ring, joining fellow professional boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Alexander Gvozdyk along with retired Hall of Fame champions Wladimir and Vitaly Klitschko by doing so.

For a time, BoxRec swapped standard photos of the athletes with photos depicting them in military attire.

President Volodymyr Zelensky eventually encouraged the athletes to return to competition, where their excellence could lift the spirits of Ukrainians and help keep a spotlight on their circumstances.

As Lomachenko steps away from boxing, he leaves behind a legacy characterized by unparalleled skill, resilience, and a profound influence on the sport.

Watch some of Lomachenko’s career highlights here.

Who’s Taking The Title Next?

As he retires, Lomachenko’s IBF Lightweight World title will be relinquished. He was unable to defend it before his retirement, primarily due to injuries.

Who’s got next? Not to worry, the IBF is already working through the process of declaring a new title holder.

Raymond Muratalla won the IBF interim lightweight title in May after a unanimous decision win over Zaur Abdullaev in San Diego. Muratalla is the frontrunner to be elevated to the full title. Muratalla said at the time he welcomed being elevated, but he is also eager to defend it should that happen.

Muratalla is likely to get that chance against rising star Andy Cruz of Cuba. Cruz (5-0, 2 KOs) is scheduled to fight Hironori Mishiro of Japan (17-1-1, 6 KOs) at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on June 14 in a title eliminator on the Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. undercard.

It’s worth noting that Lomachenko’s last opponent is in the main event. Should Cruz face Muratalla and defeat him, he will become a world champion in just his seventh pro fight after an exceptional amateur career, including an Olympic gold medal with a victory over Keyshawn Davis in Tokyo 2021.

Cruz is focused on getting that title opportunity. “I’ve put in the hard work and dedication, and I can’t wait to step into the ring again.

“This fight isn’t just about winning; it’s about showing my people the passion I have for the sport. I’m ready to prove that I’m a contender and bring that win home.”