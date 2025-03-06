Boxing Prospects & UFC 313 Dominate Combat Sports Schedule This Weekend

Boxing and MMA don’t have a specific season like the NFL, NBA, or Major League Baseball. But they do have rhythms and predictable ‘slow’ shoulder seasons on the combat sports schedule.

Fans are in one right now. Many events pause so they don’t conflict with NCAA March Madness basketball, which also ties up many popular venues. The NHL and NBA are also underway, tightening the available space.

But there is still boxing worldwide and cards in smaller venues this weekend, along with one major UFC event on Saturday, March 8. NY Fights has your handy combat sports schedule here to help you get your fix.

Boxxer “Unstoppable” featuring Jonas vs Price and Dubois vs Shin

An intense faceoff in London between Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price. Photo: Boxxer

BOXXER hosts a historic all-women’s world championship boxing event on Friday at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London, headlined by an all-British world title unification bout. While it will be seen on Sky Sports in the UK and in many countries worldwide, there is no live U.S. broadcast as of publication time.

The main event features a world welterweight division unification match-up between WBC and IBF World Champion Natasha Jonas of Liverpool (16-2-1, 9 KOs) and WBA and Ring Magazine champion Lauren Price MBE of Cardiff, Wales (8-0, 2 KOs).

Jonas was the first woman to represent Great Britain in Olympic competition when she competed at the 2012 London Games. Eight years later, Price wrote her name in the record books in Tokyo to become the first Welsh boxer to win Olympic gold and only the second-ever female boxer from Great Britain. The two women have been on a collision course since Price turned pro, and it’s sure to be a competitive, fiery fight. 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐖𝐀𝐑 🩸@SduboisC and Bo Mi Re Shin did not give an INCH in this tense face-off 👀#JonasPrice | Mar 7 | @RoyalAlbertHall | @SkySportsBoxing | #IWD2025 pic.twitter.com/7F9TYF4iIB— BOXXER (@boxxer) March 6, 2025

In the co-main event, Caroline Dubois of London (10-0-1, 9 KOs) defends her WBC World Lightweight Title against WBC number one contender Bo Mi Re Shin of Seoul, South Korea (18-2-3, 10 KOs).

Both the 24-year-old Londoner nicknamed “Sweet Caroline” and the Korean challenger Shin are aggressive power punchers known for their all-action style. The 30-year-old from Seoul has 10 knockouts from her 18 victories. Shin is currently ranked #1 by the WBC. She is undefeated in her last three fights following a split decision loss to former long-reigning WBC World Champion Delfine Persoon.

2024 Paris Olympic Bronze Medalist Cindy Ngamba, the first member of the Refugee Team to win a medal in any sport, hoped to make her professional debut but was forced to withdraw when her pre-fight medical exam turned up an undisclosed issue.

Due to the broadcast deal between Boxxer and Peacock failing to be renewed, there is no live broadcast for American fans. Should the situation change, NY Fights will update our information.

Friday, March 7, 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 pm. PT, DAZN

Most Valuable Promotions “Most Valuable Prospects” series, Bahdi vs Racaza

MVP presents undefeated lightweights Lucas Bahdi of Niagara Falls, Ontario (18-0, 15 KOs) and James Racaza of the Philippines (15-0, 11 KOs) in a ten-round lightweight fight. Badhi made a splash in 2024 with a Knockout of the Year finalist in his upset win over prospect Ashton Sylve. He got a decision victory in a tough fight on the Paul vs. Tyson undercard in November 2024.

Canada’s own WBA light flyweight world champion Sara Bailey of Etobicoke, Ontario (5-0) will make a world title defense in the co-main event against Cristina “La Piccolina” Navarro of Zaragoza, Spain (6-2, 1 KO), currently the WBA’s fifth-ranked minimumweight.

Bailey made history in April 2024 when she dethroned Maria Bautista and became the fastest Canadian to ever win a world championship. Bailey now faces a tough challenge in Navarro, who claims a decorated amateur career with over 50 fights and will now contend for her first professional title.

Lightweight Marvelous” Mark Smither of Barrie, Ontario (13-1) will face off against the undefeated Jaime Cuesta of San Diego, California (10-0, 3 KOs). Smither looks to continue his ascent in front of his home fans as Cuesta hopes to make a big impression on the international stage.

World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas Super Welterweight Champion Alex Bray of Brevard, Florida (8-0, 7 KOs) makes his streaming debut on the card from the Great Canadian Casino Resort in Toronto, Canada.

Bray won the WBA title in his most recent fight, a first-round stoppage on December 13 at Caribe Royal Orlando. Bray is still just 18 years old.

Saturday, March 8, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, ProBox TV

ProBox TV: Khegai vs Gonzalez

Saturday’s ProBox card in Long Beach, California features local prospects, former champions, and contenders. Photo: ProBox

At the Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California, Southern California’s aspiring champions will try to make a big impression against former champions and title challengers.

In the main event, featherweight Arnold Khegai of Ukraine, now based in Los Angeles (22-1-1, 14 KOs) faces multiple time world-title challenger Joet Gonzalez of Los Angeles (26-4, 15 KOs).

In the co-main, Luis ‘Koreano’ Torres of Sonora, Mexico (20-1, 11 KOs) will take on former featherweight world champ Nicholas ‘The Axe Man’ Walters now fighting out of Panama City, Panama (29-1-1, 22 KOs). Mexican southpaw Jesus Saracho of Auburn, Washington (14-2-1, 11 KOs) takes on popular local fighter Louie Lopez of Los Angeles (16-2-2, 5 KOs).

Also on the card is undefeated bantamweight Gabriel Muratalla, brother of Raymond Murtalla, and exciting super featherweight prospect Justin Viloria, the hard-hitting 20-year-old nephew of former world champion Brian “Hawaiian Punch” Viloria, who is now Justin’s trainer.

Saturday, March 8, ESPN PPV 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

UFC 313 – Pereira vs Ankalaev

At the top of the combat sports lineup on Saturday, defending light heavyweight champion and 2024 Fighter of the Year Alex Pereira of Brazil (12-2) defends his title against top contender Magomed Ankalaev of Dagestan (20-1-1) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in a fight that could reshape the light heavyweight division in the UFC 313 main event.

The co-main event featured a rematch at lightweight two years in the making when third-ranked Justin Gaethje (25-5) takes on 11th-ranked Rafael Fiziev following a decision win in their first meeting at UFC 286. Gaethje, the former interim lightweight champion and former BMF Title holder, looks to make a case for his next opportunity in his 2025 debut following his unforgettable showdown with Max Holloway at UFC 300 with a second win over Fiziev.

Fiziev returns to the Octagon for the first time since a 2023 injury. He plans to even the score against Gaethje and show he belongs in the conversation with the best at 155-pounds. Fiziev is a late replacement for Dan Hooker, who withdrew due to injury.

For complete coverage, read Mike Kovacs’ article for NY Fights.