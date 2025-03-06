Taylor vs Serrano 3 Returns to New York City and Netflix

After their historic second fight on November 19, 2024, unified, undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor of Ireland (24-1, 6 KOs) and unified featherweight world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) will run it back one more time.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix today announced Taylor vs. Serrano 3 will stream live exclusively on Netflix on Friday, July 11 from Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City.

Taylor vs Serrano 3 Headlines All Women’s Card at MSG

It’s official: Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will have a trilogy fight on July 11. Photo: MVP

In another history-making event for women’s sports, Taylor vs. Serrano 3 headlines the first-ever all-women’s professional boxing card at The Garden. In their second bout, Taylor vs Serrano 2 set the world record as the most-watched women’s sporting event in American history, shattering all records with 74 million average viewers worldwide.

Taylor vs. Serrano 2 was the unanimous choice as the 2024 Women’s Fight of the Year, including by the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA), of which I am the only woman with full membership and voting rights.

Taylor and Serrano to Make Record-Setting Purses

The second fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano set the record as the most watched women’s sporting event in history. Photo: Ed Mulholland

“I want to thank everyone at Matchroom, MVP, and Netflix for getting the trilogy over the line, and I can’t wait to headline at MSG again in July,” said Taylor.

“I’m 2 and 0 against Amanda, but it’s obviously a very special rivalry that delivers every time we step in the ring, so I think it’s only right that we have the trilogy. The atmosphere for the first fight there was amazing, and I’m sure it won’t be any different this time around.”

“I promised my fans they would see this trilogy, and I’m incredibly grateful that we get to complete our journey where it all began, at Madison Square Garden, live on Netflix for the world to see,” said Serrano.

However, Serrano expressed her disappointment that Taylor would not agree to fight 12 three-minute rounds. “This is a record-setting payday for both of us, and we owed it to the fans to honor the handshake deal we made. She didn’t,” said Serrano. Instead, the fight will be 10 two-minute rounds.

“But make no mistake, every time we share the ring, it is war, and I know Friday, July 11, will be the greatest yet because I will finally get the official W I deserve.” Although Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano consider themselve friends, they have a fierce rivalry in the ring. Photo: Ed Mulholland, Matchroom Boxing

Taylor vs. Serrano 3 is among boxing’s current fiercest rivalries. Their first fight in April 2022 made history as the first women’s fight to headline Madison Square Garden.

In its announcement, Most Valuable Promotions made a point of noting its commitment to women’s boxing by featuring the first-ever all-women’s card in MSG history and by setting a new financial standard for female fighters with Taylor and Serrano set to receive record-breaking purses.

Taylor vs Serrano 1 Set the Standard

Many observers, including this reporter, believed Amanda Serrano defeated Katie Taylor in their first fight at Madison Square Garden in 2022. Photo: Ed Mulholland, Matchroom Boxing

Each of the prior fights was an electric, razor-thin contest. In the first bout, Serrano came close to knocking out Taylor, who managed to pull out the win at the sold-out MSG to successfully defend her then-undisputed lightweight title. Both women earned seven-figure purses. Amanda Serrano believed she won the second fight, and so did many of the fans present. Photo: Netflix

Taylor prevailed again in another close decision in the rematch. Serrano won the respect of fans worldwide for her effort, carrying on despite a vicious cut due to an accidental headbutt midway through the fight.

The nature of the first two fights demanded yet another match, and no doubt, the incredible interest demonstrated by Netflix’s viewership numbers helped get the deal across the finish line.

“The numbers that got to see the last fight in November were incredible, so hopefully those people will all want to tune in for the trilogy fight as well, and we can deliver another great fight,” said Taylor. Amanda Serrano wasn’t going to let a cut stop her quest to beat Katie Taylor in their rematch, and it won her tremendous respect. Photo: Ed Mulholland

Serrano’s social following makes her the most-followed female boxer in the world. Serrano will once again put up her relentless power and resume against the world’s most decorated female fighter of all time, once again in front of her hometown fans.

“Headlining an all-female card at MSG, representing both New York and Puerto Rico, is something I never thought would be possible, and it wouldn’t be without Nakisa Bidarian, Jake Paul, and MVP’s commitment to elevating women’s boxing,” said Serrano.

“I’m proud to stand alongside all the talented women on this card, and I hope our fight inspires young girls everywhere to keep believing in themselves and never stop chasing their dreams.”

MVP and Jake Paul Emphasize Commitment to Women’s Sports

Jake Paul has worked wonders for five-division champion Amanda Serrano’s professional boxing career. Photo: Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions, called it “more than a fight” in their announcement. MVP recently signed Serrano to a “lifetime” contract that will extend until she decides to retire from combat sports.

“This all-women’s card is not only a testament to how far the sport has come but also the beginning of an even greater push from MVP to elevate the next generation of female fighters,” said their announcement.

“Unlike other incumbents in boxing, we have, are, and will always champion women as equals to men, treating them with supreme respect, and we will never compromise on those values.”

Though many observers were skeptical of Paul’s entry into boxing both as an athlete and promoter, there is no doubt he is among the leaders in growing and supporting the women’s side of the sport. As much of high level boxing moves to the Middle East, providing a platform for women elsewhere will be vital.

“Taylor-Serrano 2 was not just one of the most thrilling fights I’ve ever witnessed; it also made history as the most-watched professional women’s sports event in the U.S.,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer. “At Netflix we’re proud to continue to elevate the profile of women athletes and to bring another historic event to our global audience with MVP.”

Fans can sign up for Taylor vs Serrano 3 ticket updates HERE. A media tour and announcements about the undercard matchups will be forthcoming in the coming weeks.