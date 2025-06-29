Jake Paul Dominates Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Whether you ever believed in seeing a serious contest between Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday night in Anaheim, California, the partisan Chavez Jr. fans who filled the seats for the highest boxing event gate ever at the Honda Center did.

Sadly for most of them, Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) sent them home after seeing former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. of Mexico (54-7-1, 34 KOs) soundly defeated by decision. Judges had it scored 99-91, 98-92, and a far too close card of 97-93. NY Fights scored it 98-92.

“I just beat your boy’s ass. Easy work. Wait till I get going against more MFs,” crowed El Gallo of his victory.

There is little to say about this fight or the co-main event. We recommend you stop here and first read about the best fights of the night on the undercard, including the spectacular win by Floyd Schofield and the delightful upset by Julian Rodriguez. Then come on back.

Jake Paul Gets The Better of Junior

Chavez Jr. had a difficult time getting going. For the first half of the fight, he barely threw a punch. His fans in the arena cheered even the smallest effort, but even their goodwill had its limits.

Paul fought crisply early behind a good jab, adding in hooks and body shots. He had so little coming back at him, it wasn’t a tremendous challenge. It wasn’t long before the DAZN broadcast inserted a window showing his famous father, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., watching from the corner, hollering and blowing a gasket as his son failed to get his motor started.

Later, Chavez Jr. acknowledged he knew he’d lost the first five rounds, and started to press himself more, believing he could win the last five rounds. While it was not to be, Chavez Jr. did pick up the pace and salvaged what little he could in the final three rounds.

But by this point, both fighters were tired. Paul knew he was well ahead and wasn’t going to take any big risks, tying up Chavez Jr. to ensure the victory. By the last few rounds, many of the fans started heading for the exits early.

“It was flawless, I think I only got hit 10 times,” said Paul. “Going ten rounds against a former champion who’s never been stopped. He’s been in there with Canelo … I embarrassed him.”

According to CompuBox, Paul landed 140 of 482 total punches against just 61 of 154 total punches by Chavez Jr. Chavez Jr. only landed more than five punches per round once in the first half of the fight, in the fifth round. It was one of the two we scored for Chavez Jr. Other than round one, Paul landed in double digits and outlanded Chavez Jr. in eight of ten rounds.

“I love that he brought a good fight in the end,” said Paul at the post-fight news conference. “I think the fans got a good fight to see him come out and throw some punches on me, and it makes me better. It brings the best out of me.

“I started catching his shots, shooting back, and I had to elevate tonight and rise to a different level. I’m glad that the fans got to see me get punched in the face a little bit, but at the end of the day, it’s good. I love a good fight.”

“I felt he was tired. But he’s a good boxer,” said Chavez Jr. in the ring after the decision, as his father stood beside him with a grim look on his face. If Chavez Jr. has any love left for his father, he won’t put him through this again.

What’s Ahead For Jake Paul?

As he does, Paul called out every name of every man big enough to face him in the ring, whether it’s within the realm of possibility or not. And who are we kidding, the money involved makes nearly anything possible.

“I want tougher fighters. I want to be world champion. Zurdo looked slow as shit tonight, that would be easy work. Badou Jack, I want everybody. Anthony Joshua, Gervonta, and Tommy (Fury), stop running,” said Paul. At least a Fury rematch makes sense. The WBA has now ranked Jake Paul, making a title fight a genuine possibility.

“There’s a long line. They gotta wait in line. Take a fucking ticket. I got a lot of time. I’m 28 years old,” said Paul.

Where Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions deserve high praise is the matchups made on an excellent undercard, with solid purses for all the fighters. Giving Holly Holm an opportunity to return, giving Floyd Schofield a chance to shine, and making an improbable win possible for Julian Rodriguez are all worthwhile enough to forgive a terrible main event.

Zurdo Ramirez Wins, Raises Doubts in Dorticos Fight

WBO and WBA World Cruiserweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez of Mexico (48-1, 30 KOs) won a decision in the co-main event against former IBF and WBA World Cruiserweight champion Yuniel Dorticós of Cuba (27-3, 25 KOs). A win is a win, but it wasn’t the kind of performance either Ramirez or his fans hoped to see.

“My opponent, he was tough. He can hit. But I did my job and that’s it,” said Ramirez after the win. “It is was it is. I keep my belts. Viva Mexico cabrones!”

Ramirez is known for starting slow. Dorticos, who looked in exceptional condition and performed well through all 12 rounds at age 39, was smart to go straight to the body of Ramirez at his strongest point of the fight. Although several shots strayed low, eventually causing referee Ray Corona to dock Dorticos a point in the tenth round, they served their purpose. Ramirez complained about the low shots and grew gun-shy for the first half of the fight.

With trainer Julian Chua pushing him to get busy, Ramirez finally got going and stopped letting Dorticos back him up to the ropes. He was far better off trading punches. Dorticos still has plenthy of power, but Ramirez avoided the worst of it, and showed a good chin on the occasions he was caught with hard shots.

But Dorticos was still in the fight. Through eight rounds, most observers, including NY Fights, had it even. Give Ramirez credit for digging down hard and winning the last four rounds of the fight. According to CompuBox, Ramirez landed two-thirds of his punches in the second half of the fight, outlanding Dorticos in power punches by 172 to 124. Ramirez landed 224 punches overall, with 96 of those being body shots.

“I followed my plan followed my leader, Julian Chua,” said Ramirez. “I’m the king, numero uno, cabrones!” Asked whether he felt ready to face IBF World Cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia of Australia, Ramirez told Opetaia to call him, “because I don’t have your number.”

Opetaia should jump at the chance to take this fight. He would be favored to win. Golden Boy Boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya needs to consider this matchup carefully.