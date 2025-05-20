MMA PFL

PFL Africa Debut Rescheduled

Fighter Endorsements Outside the Cage: The Weird, the Wild, and the Lucrative

Ian Garry Thought JDM Looked 'Sloppy'

Michael Morales Calls Out Ian Garry Following Victory

Jon Jones: 'No Clue' Why UFC Hasn't Shared His Plans

Gilbert Burns Puts Out Post Following UFC Vegas 106 Main Event Loss

Marquee Flyweight Bout Headlines UFC Fight Night

Jack Della Maddalena Details Islam Makhachev Fight

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira Set For Vacant Title At UFC 317

Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira 2 Offered UFC 317 Main Event

PFL Africa Debut Rescheduled

PFL Africa will debut on July 19.

Officials from PFL announced the change on Tuesday. PFL Africa was originally expected to go down on July 26, but will now take place on July 19 from the GrandWest Arena in Cape Town, South Africa.

PFL Africa Date Change

Tickets for the event go on sale on Thursday, May 22.

This event will be the first of two shows, the second being PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai. Headlining that fight card is middleweight champion Johnny Eblin taking on Costello van Steenis. Undefeated superstar Dakota Ditcheva will face off against Sumiko Inaba.

PFL Africa 1 will be comprised of bantamweight and heavyweights.

Check out the full PFL Africa fight card below.

Nkosi Ndebele vs. Mahmoud Atef — bantamweight

Maxwell Djantou Nana vs. Mikael Groguhe — heavyweight

Shannon Van Tonder vs. Boule Godogo — bantamweight

Jashell Ticha Awa vs. Justin Clarke — heavyweight

Antero Dos Santos vs. Karim Henniene — bantamweight

Abdoullah Kane vs. Mohammed Ben Yahia — heavyweight

Simbarashe Hokonya vs. Alain Majorique — bantamweight

Badredinne Medkouri vs. TBD — heavyweight

Juliet Ukah vs. TBD

