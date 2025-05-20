PFL Africa will debut on July 19.

Officials from PFL announced the change on Tuesday. PFL Africa was originally expected to go down on July 26, but will now take place on July 19 from the GrandWest Arena in Cape Town, South Africa.

PFL Africa Date Change

Tickets for the event go on sale on Thursday, May 22.

This event will be the first of two shows, the second being PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai. Headlining that fight card is middleweight champion Johnny Eblin taking on Costello van Steenis. Undefeated superstar Dakota Ditcheva will face off against Sumiko Inaba.

PFL Africa 1 will be comprised of bantamweight and heavyweights.

Check out the full PFL Africa fight card below.

Nkosi Ndebele vs. Mahmoud Atef — bantamweight

Maxwell Djantou Nana vs. Mikael Groguhe — heavyweight

Shannon Van Tonder vs. Boule Godogo — bantamweight

Jashell Ticha Awa vs. Justin Clarke — heavyweight

Antero Dos Santos vs. Karim Henniene — bantamweight

Abdoullah Kane vs. Mohammed Ben Yahia — heavyweight

Simbarashe Hokonya vs. Alain Majorique — bantamweight

Badredinne Medkouri vs. TBD — heavyweight

Juliet Ukah vs. TBD