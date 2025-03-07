The Biggest MMA Fights of 2025 So Far

The first quarter of 2025 has seen the grit and ferocity of the MMA on full display. Electrifying showdowns and cut throat competition have been the order of the day as reigning champions fiercely defend their titles and fresh talent bursts onto the scene in the biggest MMA fights so far in 2025.

Let’s dive into this year’s most pivotal contests, exploring the strategies, surprises, and standout performances that have left fans clamoring for more.

Biggest MMA Fights So Far in 2025

Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano – UFC 311

January 18, 2025, at UFC 311 in Los Angeles, Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev defended his title against Renato Moicano, who accepted on short notice after the original opponent, Arman Tsarukyan was injured. Due to the fact that Moicano’s background was grappling, everybody thought Makhachev was going to overpower him, but that narrative went out the window – and a last-minute replacement always presents danger, in part due to insufficient time to research his particular strengths and weaknesses. However, Makhachev shrugged off these concerns and wasted no time employing a brabo choke submission in round one at 4:05 to win the contest.

The win was his 15th in a row and his fourth title defense, breaking the old record of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Benson Henderson, and BJ Penn for most lightweight title defenses in UFC history. His continued dominance and skills have made him a nightmare for opponents and a darling to those betting on MMA fights. With his ruthlessness in overpowering foes to complete fights in the early stages, Makhachev has turned into a fighter that bettors trust when placing wagers.

His outing at UFC 311 only helped to increase the distance between him and the rest of the division, leaving the fans to ponder who, if anyone can get close to ending his reign. If they can, it would surely top our list of biggest MMA fights of 2025.

Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 – UFC 312

On February 8, 2025, the highly anticipated rematch between Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis and former champion Sean Strickland electrified the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, at UFC 312. Their previous encounter had been a nail-biter, leaving fans divided over the outcome, and the tension was palpable as they faced off once again. The rematch was fueled by intense rivalry and anticipation, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown that would settle old scores and leave a lasting impression on the MMA world.

Du Plessis performed masterfully, breaking Strickland’s nose with a devastating right hand in the fourth round. Judges scored the bout 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46 in favor of du Plessis, who, defending his title demonstrated his progression as a fighter – and sent a wakeup call to the rest of the field. The emphatic nature of his win instantly made headlines in all MMA news sources, with pundits debating whether he has now cemented his position as the world’s top middleweight.

This win, apart from solidifying du Plessis’ supremacy at the top of the division, positioned him for future bouts against the best of the best, in what will surely be among the biggest MMA fights.

Tallison Teixeira vs. Justin Tafa – UFC 312

Heavyweight Justin Tafa and Tallison Teixeira competed at UFC 312, with Teixeira making his point and stopping Tafa after just 35 seconds of the first round. Knee and elbow body shots resulted in a technical knockout, as Teixeira’s explosive power was on full display. The stoppage win served as a warning to others in the heavyweight division and positioned Teixeira as an emerging contender.

Reinier de Ridder vs. Kevin Holland – UFC 311

Reinier de Ridder faced Kevin Holland in a middleweight fight at UFC 311, and it was finished almost as soon as it had begun. De Ridder got the rear-naked choke submission in round one at 3:31, showcasing his grappling supremacy. The victory set the stage for de Ridder’s future ascension up the middleweight ranks and positioned him as a future title candidate. Although it was horrendous for Holland, it does rank in our biggest MMA fights in 2025.

Jiří Procházka vs. Jamahal Hill – UFC 311

Light Heavyweight contenders Jiří Procházka and Jamahal Hill fought at UFC 311 in a fight that was guaranteed to deliver fireworks. Procházka delivered on that promise, stopping the bout via technical knockout in the third round at 3:01. Procházka’s unorthodox striking and aggressive pressure were too much for Hill, moving Procházka closer to a title opportunity. Procházka’s performance also earned him a Performance of the Night bonus and solidified his status as a fan favorite.

MMA’s Explosive Start

The year 2025 MMA year is off to a breathtaking start with incredible energy and edge of the seat showdowns captivating fans as champions rise to new heights and contenders fiercely battle for recognition. Past years have seen fans enjoy jaw-dropping Octagon moments – but this year promises to be something truly special, so grab your popcorn and settle in for non-stop action.