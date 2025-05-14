Jack Della Maddalena of Perth, Western Australia (18-2) may have just won the UFC welterweight championship, but now he has his first opponent.

UFC CEO Dana White announced via Instagram live that current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev of Dagestan, Russia (27-1) would be vacating his belt to move up to 170-pounds. The date and location for the matchup still to be determined.

White stated that both fighters have agreed to fight and now it’s just taking time to figure out where and when.

Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev Set

On Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Jack Della Maddalena was a guest and shared details on how he sees a fight playing out with Makhachev.

“I’m sure people are just gonna assume that Islam will just take me down and submit me pretty quickly… I think I’m gonna take him out. I think it’ll be one fight and then he’ll probably have to go back down because of how it’ll go.

Belal really just changes stances a lot and walks forward, but I think if I can have someone that just stays in the same stance… I could land a lot of shots and I could take him out.”

The champion then spoke about who could potentially be next in line following a defense against Makhachev.

“I’ve always respected [Shavkat Rakhmonov] and know I will beat him. It’s gonna be a good fight. I think some of the other guys need to fight it out. Gary and Brady should just fight it out.”

A Very Quick Turnaround For Jack Della Maddalena

Well, Jack Della Maddalena had his wishes come true. In his post fight speech inside the Octagon, he said he welcomed the fight with Makhachev. And with Helwani, he also spoke about having a very quick turnaround.

“I feel pretty good, so I’ll be keen to get back in there pretty soon. September I’d be good to go. If something came up earlier… August, maybe, if it was something good.

The division needs to get moving. All the top guys right now, I truly believe I can beat them. Line them up.”