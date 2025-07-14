Night Of Champions Features Monster Lineup Nov. 22

Hot on the heels of its successful card in Queens, New York, Ring Magazine IV, called the “Night of Champions,” was officially announced as the next entry as part of Riyadh Season in Riyadh on Saturday, November 22.

The card will feature four 12-round championship bouts, headlined by David “The Mexican Monster” Benavidez of Las Vegas (30-0, 24 KOs) defending his WBC Light Heavyweight Title against two-time challenger Anthony Yarde of England (27-3, 24 KOs).

In an intriguing co-main matchup, and former undisputed lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney of Las Vegas (32-0, 15 KOs) takes a title challenge against the surging WBO World Welterweight champion Brian “The Assassin II” Norman Jr. of Atlanta (28-0, 22 KOs).

Also on the card is a fight for the vacant WBO World Lightweight title between undefeated British and Commonwealth Lightweight Champion Sam Noakes of Kent, England (17-0, 15 KOs) and the undefeated prospect of the year Abdullah Mason of Cleveland (19-0, 17 KOs).

But wait, there’s more. The Ring and WBO Junior Bantamweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez of San Antonio (21-0, 14 KOs) squares off with unified IBF and WBA champion Fernando “El Pumita” Martinez of Argentina (18-0, 9 KOs). Assuming Rodriguez wins his fight on July 19 against Phumelela Cafu of South Africa, this becomes a fight for undisputed status.

Benavidez and Yarde Promise Entertaining Fight

Sampson Boxing promoter Sampson Lewkowicz said he and Benavidez appreciate Yarde making the deal for the fight. “When promoters want to get together, and they want the best fight, you can make a deal in 48 hours.”

Benavidez said it’s already been a great year for him, recently coming off his win over David Morrell, and he looks forward to fighting the experienced Yarde in his first fight in Saudi Arabia and his first fight outside the United States.

“This is his third time at a world title, so I know he’s gonna leave it all on the line on November 22. I’m not gonna back down from him, he’s not gonna back down from me, so let’s have some fun on November 22. Let’s give the people what they want to see.

“I want to set an example to everybody in the light-heavyweight division that even if they come for the best, there’s nothing they can do. You know this is my time,” declared Benavidez. “That’s why I want to fight the best of the best because I don’t want to just show the people, I want to show myself. I want to know that I’m the baddest man on the planet and that’s the route I’m taking.”

Benavidez: ‘Best In The World’

Benavidez said he would put himself up against anyone, including all of the titleholders, because he’s the best in the world and here to show it.

Yarde, whose losses were all against top talent, including Artur Beterbiev, Sergey Kovalev, and countryman Lyndon Arthur, said he respects Benavidez but says his opponent knows what he brings to the table.

“I’ve seen him fight. When I respect somebody, you’re going to get the best version of me. I’m excited,” said Yarde.

Yarde said while he values the experience from his losses, it doesn’t matter because Benavidez is a different fighter with a different style.

“He knows I can hit and he can hit, too, but in boxing, one punch can change a fight. It’s not like I’m going in there swinging, trying to land a lucky punch. I’m calculated. The boxing fans are in for an entertaining night,” adding that he wants a shootout, and Benavidez does, too.

Asked to predict whether the fight ends in a knockout, Benavidez declined to declare it.

“I’m gonna go in there, do what I’ve gotta do, execute my game plan, and I think that’ll be enough. I see a lot of openings in him and like I said, it’s gonna be a fun fight,” adding that his goal is to steal the show.

Yarde said he’s a realist. “I have to go out there and prove myself, and I think he knows that. I’m not a joker and going out there looking for a payday.

“When I look in the mirror, I know who I am and that’s the kind of person Benavidez is fighting. I’m looking forward to it.”

Haney Takes On Norman Jr. With Hopes of Third Division Title

Coming off a victory against former champion Jose Ramirez that was nevertheless highly criticized, Devin Haney said he’s ready to take on Brian Norman to become a champion in his third division at welterweight.

“Brian Norman is just another guy. I’ve been at this level for a long time. Brian Norman, this is his big moment, this is his first time here and I’m here to show him that there are levels. I’m on a totally different level than him but I’m happy for this opportunity,” said Haney.

Haney said Norman Jr. hasn’t faced the same level of opposition he has. “I’ve been at the highest level for seven, eight years now. I think it’s going to be one-sided. I’m going to go in there and handicap him. I know he has power. We all know he has power, but against guys we’ve never seen before,” said Haney.

Haney dismissed the impact of moving up to the welterweight division, and Norman Jr.’s chiseled physique, saying it doesn’t matter because “I’m levels above this guy.”

Norman Jr. says despite his victories, he know there are still doubters out there, and they’ve been doubting him his whole life.

“That’s why I’ve got a big ol’ chip on my shoulder … Time is up, man. Time for y’all to get up out of my sport,” said Norman Jr.

Norman Jr. said people recognize his punching power, but insists he’s not a one trick pony.

“The power don’t mean nothing if you can’t land it, so you have to have the IQ. You’ve got to learn how to put that thing together, so I’m gonna show you something different come this fight.”

First Title Fight for Abdullah Mason and Sam Noakes

Two hungry undefeated fighters will clash in their first title, and both Sam Noakes and Abdullah Mason have been working their way toward this goal.

“We’ve been working for it since, obviously, the beginning and keep working up the WBA rankings,” said Noakes. “I’ve never been in there with anyone like him and he’s never been in there with someone like me.”

Noakes describes himself as a “rough and ready” style, and while his fights aren’t always pretty, he gets the job done.

The self-assured 21-year-old Mason said he’s fully prepared to bring home the title. “I started this year out as boxing’s top prospect in the sport, fighting eight-rounders, and now I’m contending for a world title. I’m prepared for it, and I knew I’d be here. As long as I’m staying focused, we’re going to keep coming out the same way.

“I know what I can do inside the ring and with the right preparation, you all will see the same thing time and time again. Ever since I turned pro, I’ve been putting on amazing performances with each step-up fight, and I feel like this is going to be the same thing, no different,” said Mason.

“Monster Card” on Night of Champions November 22

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said, “We’ve seen it so many times and he’s done it again, His Excellency. We’re seeing these monster cards, and I’m here on behalf of Bam Rodriguez. He’s made his way onto the pound-for-pound list and one of the top talents in the sport. To see a fighter from those weight classes get the recognition on that list shows you his quality.”

“One thing you cannot deny is his [Haney] resume and achievements. They speak for themselves, and he’ll fight anybody. It’s a great fight against Brian Norman, who’s coming off a big win.”

“David Benavidez, the monster – what a fighter. Yarde steps up straight away. He never ducks anyone. What a fight for the lightweight division as well. Abdullah Mason looks to be one of the top stars in the sport, but Sam Noakes is a tremendous fighter, very dangerous and heavy-handed. That’s a life-changing opportunity in a division that’s opening up quickly.”