It Happened: Romero Upsets Garcia, Rematch With Haney In Doubt

The Times Square fight card in New York is in the boxing history books. Veteran fight announcer Jim Lampley must be thinking, ‘You brought me back for this?’

Rolly Romero Rolls Over Ryan Garcia

It happened. Rolly Romero of Las Vegas (17-2, 13 KOs) scored an upset victory over Ryan Garcia of Victorville (24-2, 20 KOs) behind a shocking second round knockdown and a disciplined, smart game plan. Scorecards were 115-112, 115-112, and 118-109. NY Fights scored it 117-110 for Romero.

Romero caught Garcia with a counter left hook as Garcia was off balance, dropping him to the canvas. Although Garcia didn’t seem seriously hurt, he never got his act together. Romero kept picking away at Garcia and rolled up round after round.

It was the biggest win in Romero’s career, one he earned. After the fight, Romero said the knockdown won the war. “Knockdowns always help win the fight. But he was a warrior, he got up and finished the fight.”

Garcia could not get his motor running. After being out of the ring during a tumultuous 12 months, the mental ring rust was as detrimental as the physical ring rust. Trainer Derrick James tried to impart a sense of urgency with Garcia, but he wasn’t successful.

Garcia made no excuses. He didn’t seem especially upset. “He fought a good fight, caught me early. No excuses, man, congrats to him. He did a great job and that’s that.”

Garcia agreed the layoff hurt. “I just think that whole year took a lot off my body, physically and mentally. I’m just happy that I made it to the ring and went 12 rounds.”

Garcia said he would talk to his team to decide what’s next. Shortly after the fight, Garcia posted to X/Twitter, where the reality of the loss seemed clearer to him.

The loss calls into question the plan for a rematch between Garcia and Devin Haney. Romero suggested the rematch take place anyway, but given Haney’s poor performance, it is far from assured.

Devin Haney Drags Himself to Lackluster Decision

Neither Devin Haney of Las Vegas (31-0, 15 KOs) or Jose Carlos Ramirez of Avenal, California (29-2, 18 KOs) distinguished themselves in their 12 round super lightweight fight. The pressure was on Haney to rehabilitate himself after a terrible performance against Ryan Garcia.

Haney won in a lackluster performance by decision over Ramirez. Scorecards were 119-109, 119-109, 118-110. The most entertaining aspect of the fight was the remark by former world champion Antonio Tarver working as a commentator who exclaimed “I don’t know what I’m watching!”

Both Haney and Ramirez moved around the ring, looking for safe opportunities. But that’s not what even a defensively responsible fight is all about. Between them, the fighters landed just 110 punches: 70 for Haney, 40 for Ramirez.

According to CompuBox, Haney and Ramirez combined to throw just 503 punches, the fourth fewest in CompuBox history for a 12-round fight – which was surpassed by Garcia vs. Romero moments later. Garcia and Romero’s 490 combined punches thrown was the third-fewest in a 12-round fight in CompuBox’s 40 year history, surpassing Haney and Ramirez, who combined 503 in the co-main event.

The fighters displayed no real motivation to do much other than survive. Was this how the fight was always destined to play out, or was Haney’s performance showing the effects of a year out of the ring and the humiliation he suffered at the hands of Garcia? Haney needed not just to win, but to get fans excited about him again. This didn’t happen.

If you hold the promotional contracts, a serious rethinking is in order. How about Lopez Jr. vs Boots Ennis?

Teofimo Lopez Jr. Breezes To Win Over Barboza Jr.

WBO and lineal Super Lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez Jr. of New York (21-1, 13 KOs) handed Arnold Barboza of South El Monte, California (32-0,11 KOs) the first loss of his career. Lopez got into a groove and cruised through all 12 rounds for a lopsided unanimous decision. Scorecards read 118-110, 116-112, and 116-112. The closer cards didn’t reflect the dominance of Lopez Jr. over Barboza Jr.

“I feel great man, I feel reborn,” said Lopez Jr. “Me and my team will talk about going up, maybe.” Does that mean a possible fight with Jaron “Boots” Ennis?

“You know me guys, I go after the tough challenge. I’m Dora the Explorer and I’m looking for Boots,” said Lopez Jr.

Lopez Jr. was simply too fast and elusive for Barboza Jr. He made it look easy and seemed satisfied to dictate the terms and pace of the fight without feeling the need to exert the effort to try and stop the durable Barboza Jr.

Barboza Jr. started off the fight cautiously, and as rounds rolled by, he found limited success with counterpunches in isolation. But Barboza Jr. let Lopez Jr. off the hook by failing to follow up.

As the fight crept toward the later rounds with Lopez Jr. relaxed and dominating the scorecards, Barboza Jr. needed to step up the pace and take a risk, pressing forward and exchanging with Lopez Jr. Only a knockout would swing the fight his way.

Barboza Jr. couldn’t manage it. Lopez Jr. never left himself in a position to be in danger. It wasn’t a thrilling contest, but it was masterful and puts Lopez Jr. in position for a bigger challenge in the future.

After the bout, Barboza Jr. posted this statement on X/Twitter: “Caught the fade, didn’t come out with the results I wanted but we go back to drawing board. I will be back stronger! He won the battle, but the war isn’t over. #warBARBOZA”

According to CompuBox, Lopez Jr. landed 126 punches of 571 thrown against 70 punches landed of 424 thrown for Barboza Jr. Lopez Jr. landed 72 power punches, Barboza Jr. just 32 power punches.

Before he left the ring, Lopez Jr. decided to give a motivational speech.

“Before we give it back to Jim Lampley, I just want to say I’m grateful to everybody. Listen, man, I don’t know who’s going to hear this, but whatever dream that you do, whatever dream that you’re doing, whatever you want to put into your life, if you and you only you create this, you’re your own creative so don’t ever quit. Never quit in anything you want to do, if it’s school, if it’s education, in other ways, so that way you don’t mess up between past tense and plural. Do your thing.” Thank you for coming to Teo’s Ted Talk.

What Happens Now?

At the end of the evening, after an upset, a terrible performance, and a solid if unexciting one, the anticipated fights ahead including the rematch between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney have lost considerable shine. It’s a good bet there will be a lot of discussion about the future in the weeks ahead.

As for the Times Square experience, it left a lot to be desired by fans in Times Square, who had their direct view of the ring blocked, and were not permitted any access. They couldn’t watch on any electronic displays, as it was prohibited by local authorities. The logistics were understandable given the enormous security concerns, but fans shouldn’t have been led to believe they would see a free night of championship boxing.

But even losses in boxing are lessons learned, if the people involved are wise enough to recognize them.

In the opening bout, Japanese southpaw and Ring Magazine Ambassador Reito Tsutsumi of Japan (1-0) won his professional debut in a unanimous decision over Levale Whittington of Chicago (1-3-1, 1 KOs). Scorecards were 60-54, 60-54, and 58-56.

The best bout of the night may have been the opening “Battle of the Badges,” as the FDNY beats NYPD, with James Gennari getting a decision over Joel Allen.