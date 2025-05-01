Naoya Inoue Gives Cinco De Mayo A Japanese Twist

Las Vegas enjoys a history of staging world-class boxing on Cinco de Mayo weekend. Mexican and Mexican-American fighters get starring roles, although others, such as Floyd Mayweather, have also made the date their own. This year, Japanese pound-for-pound superstar Naoya Inoue gets the honor.

Inoue vs. Cardenas and the undercard including co-main event Espinoza vs. Vazquez will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ on Sunday, May 4, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. It’s a rare opportunity to see Inoue without getting up in the wee hours of the morning.

Naoya Inoue Takes On Ramon Cardenas

Inoue (29-0, 26 KOs) and mandatory challenger Ramon Cardenas of San Antonio (26-1, 14 KOs) made their grand arrivals Thursday in Las Vegas to greet fans at the MGM Grand Hotel to promote their showdown this Sunday, May 4, at T-Mobile Arena.

Inoue will defend his undisputed junior featherweight championship in his first U.S. appearance since 2021. Cardenas takes a big shot at his first world title.

“It’s been four years since I’ve been here, so I’m very excited,” said Inoue. “I am very much aware of what the fans expect of me. And on Cinco De Mayo Weekend, I plan on meeting those expectations.”

Throughout the promotion, Inoue has shown respect toward his challenger. “(Cardenas) is a very well-rounded fighter. With that being said, he has a very good left. I don’t have time to be cautious.” Inoue refused to look past this fight at the possibility of moving up to the featherweight division or calling out future opponents, saying he must focus on Cardenas.

When NY Fights spoke with Cardenas last week, he said he looked forward to seeing his face on billboards and displays in Las Vegas. It lived up to expectations.

“I’m blessed to be a part of this weekend because we know it’s a historic week in boxing. And to be here, seeing my name on these billboards, is a blessing,” said Cardenas, who knows he will represent Mexico in the fight, promising, “I’m going to give my all.”

“I have nothing to lose and everything to gain. I have no pressure on me, so I’m going to go out there and give the fans a great show,” said Cardenas, who says it’s not about the payday, it’s about the legacy,

“I’m not here for the money. I’m here for the legacy. If I become a world champion, nobody can take that away from me.”

Watch video of our visit with Naoya Inoue in Los Angeles.

Rafael Espinoza and Edward Vazquez Promise A Mexican War

In the co-feature, Rafael Espinoza (26-0, 22 KOs) will defend his WBO featherweight world title against Texas-born former world title challenger Edward Vazquez (17-2, 4 KOs).

Espinoza said, “I feel butterflies in my stomach! I’m happy because these are the dates I’ve always wanted to fight on. This is the place I’ve always wanted to fight at. So, it’s a dream come true, and it fills me with motivation. And I also have a strong desire to steal the show that night.”

Espinoza is tall for the featherweight division at 6-foot-2, and he could use his height and 74-inch plus reach, but in true Mexican style, he likes to fight on the inside.

“I’m tall, but exchanging punches is what has worked for me, and I feel that my conditioning has made me strong, so I try to take advantage of that,” said Espinoza, who added he knows Vazquez will come forward right at him.

“He’s Mexican like me. He likes to come forward. So, his style will mesh well with mine because we’re both going to come forward. It’s going to be a great fight. I’m sure. I want to demonstrate that I’m ready for big things.”

Vazquez says he also feels the excitement, but must stay focused. “I have to stay locked in. I’m trying to stay locked in and not let all of this get to me. I’m taking it moment by moment.”

“In the past, I’ve felt like I’ve only come short by a few points in fights. But Sunday night will be my opportunity to score a big point. That’s what’s on my mind,” said Vazquez. “You can expect all action. We’re going to leave it all out there. We’re going to give the fans a good show.”

The ESPN+-streamed undercard will begin at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT.

Dominican welterweight contender Rohan Polanco (15-0, 10 KOs) returns to take on hard-hitting Fabian Maidana of Argentina (24-3, 18 KOs) in a 10-round fight.

Mexican American prospect Emiliano Fernando Vargas (13-0, 11 KOs) will take on Spain’s Juan Leon (11-2-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-round fight at junior welterweight. Vargas says he and his father/trainer, Fernando Vargas, are working more on his defense to make him a balanced fighter.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Ohashi Promotion, Teiken Promotions, and Sampson Boxing, tickets are on sale now via AXS.com.