Canelo vs Scull: Undisputed Super Middleweight Clash Prediction

When the calendar turns to Cinco de Mayo weekend, the boxing world turns its attention to its biggest star, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez.

On Saturday, May 3 (early Sunday in Saudi Arabia), the charismatic Mexican superstar Álvarez of Guadalajara (62-2-2, 39 KOs) squares off against the undefeated Cuban challenger by way of Germany, William Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) for the undisputed super middleweight championship.

Unlike in years past, when the venue is in Las Vegas or his native Mexico on this festive weekend, this highly anticipated bout will mark Canelo’s first trip into the burgeoning boxing scene in the “new capital” of boxing, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“This is a beautiful experience for me to be able to come here and fulfill my dream of fighting in another country,” said Álvarez. “I don’t care about the height or size. If you’re a good fighter, it doesn’t matter. I’ve been in there with everybody.”

“I know exactly what I need to do,” said Scull. “I put together a great game plan and I’m going to adhere to it. I’m going to show everyone what William Scull is made of and take the undisputed championship back home.”

Álvarez weighed in at 167.1 pounds, Scull weighed in at 166.1 pounds.

Historic Goal In Sight for Canelo Álvarez

The fight has significant implications for Álvarez’s future in the sport.

Álvarez enters this fight holding the WBA (Super), WBC, and WBO super middleweight titles. A dominant force in the division, Canelo briefly held all four belts, becoming the first and only undisputed super middleweight champion in the four-belt era.

However, he was stripped of the IBF title for opting to fight Edgar Berlanga last September instead of facing the mandatory challenger Scull.

Scull, fighting out of Germany, seized the vacant IBF title with a solid, workmanlike, unanimous decision victory over Vladimir Shishkin in October 2024. While he boasts an unblemished record, he has primarily operated outside the elite level of the division, making this a herculean step up in competition.

Canelo vs Scull: Keys to Victory

Canelo Álvarez: Known for his exceptional counter-punching skills, powerful body shots, and ring generalship, Canelo will look to close the distance, nullify Scull’s reach advantage, and land his signature power punches.

His experience against top-tier opposition in some of boxing’s biggest fights is a significant and decided advantage.

William Scull: The slightly taller and longer fighter, Scull must use his jab and footwork to keep Canelo at bay. He needs to try and emulate the Dmitriy Bivol fight plan that neutralized Álvarez.

Scull must maintain a frenetic work rate and avoid getting drawn into close-quarters exchanges where Canelo excels.

This fight represents an unparalleled opportunity: a chance to cash in on the golden ticket of stardom. It would be a Scull coming-out party on the world stage.

Experts consider Canelo Álvarez the heavy favorite due to his experience and proven track record against elite fighters. However, Scull’s size and hunger to dethrone the pound-for-pound star make him a dangerous opponent.

Prediction: No matter how skilled, Scull doesn’t have a shot against a motivated Canelo Álvarez. He doesn’t have enough power to threaten Canelo. Álvarez by late round TKO.

Undercard Highlights

The event in Riyadh offers a stacked undercard.

Bruno Surace vs. Jaime Munguia

A super middleweight rematch of the Upset of the Year, Bruno Serace of France (26-0, 5 KOs) was virtually unknown last December, but he changed that with a vicious one punch knockout of Jaime Munguia of Tijuana (44-2, 35 KOs), who was expected to breeze through Bruno in a homecoming fight. Can lightning possibly strike twice?

Munguia said he can’t wait to get back in the ring. “I’m ready for this fight… I’m full of adrenaline, and I’ve put in so much work because I know I have to bring this victory home. It’s gonna be a great night.”

Serace is eager as well. “I’ve prepared well, and I have the will to win. Just like the first fight. I will give everything.”

Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba

A heavyweight clash called “The Battle For Africa,” Martin Bakole of The Congo (21-2, 16 KOs) returns after a brutal knockout loss to Joseph Parker after stepping in on barely two days’ notice. Bakole has brushed it off as “not his fight.”

Bakole was beginning a training camp to face Efe Ajagba of Nigeria (20-1, 14 KOs). Both got heated this week leading up to the fight and it promises to end early. Bakole weighed in at just under 300 pounds; Ajagba at 240 pounds.

“We’re saving everything for tomorrow,” said Bakole. “The talking is over. We have a war tomorrow, and the best fighter will win.”

“I’m very confident and ready to fight. I’m looking forward to Saturday night,” said Ajagba.

Badou Jack vs. Noel Mikaelian

Badou Jack, a native of Sweden now living in Dubai (28-3-3, 17 KOs) returns after two years out of the ring against Noel Mikaelian of Armenia (27-2, 12 KOs) for the WBC World Cruiserweight title.

Jack was put into the “champion in recess” position, and Mikaelian won the title. Both fought and defeated Ilunga Junior Makabu. Now they’ll battle to see who goes home with the belt.



Jack is now 41, but was enjoying a revival before his long layoff. “I’m not 41, he looks 10 years older than me,” he said of Mikaelian.

“Every fight is important to me. All of the back and forth about belts doesn’t matter; we’ll find out who’s the best tomorrow night. I take care of my body, so I feel like I’m the young buck in this fight.”

Mikaelian called it just another fight. “I’m the champion, and I’m gonna defend my belt.

“Badou is doing what he has to do. He says age is just a number, but he’s 41, and I wish him all the best tomorrow night. He’s a veteran who knows what he’s doing, and I respect that, and I don’t underestimate him.”

How to Watch Canelo vs Scull

The Canelo vs. Scull fight will be broadcast live on DAZN PPV worldwide. The undercard is expected to begin around 5:45 p.m.ET/2:45 p.m. PT, with the main event ring walks anticipated at approximately 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Álvarez and Scull will enter the ring at approximately 6 a.m. local time in Saudi Arabia so fans in the U.S. and Mexico can watch on Saturday evening.

What Lies Ahead for Canelo Álvarez

Beyond the undisputed super middleweight crown, this fight holds significant implications for Canelo’s future. A victory is crucial as he is reportedly in negotiations for a high-profile bout against Terence Crawford later this year.

An upset by Scull would undoubtedly throw a wrench in those plans and reshape the landscape of the super middleweight division.

Boxing fans worldwide eagerly await Saturday night to witness if Canelo Álvarez can reclaim his status as undisputed super middleweight king, making Mexican boxing history, or if William Scull can pull the upset in Riyadh.

Does it seem unlikely? It also seemed unlikely Ryan Garcia would lose to Rolly Romero.