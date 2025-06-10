Fiery First Faceoff Between Hitchens and Kambosos Jr.

Who doesn’t enjoy a little fire with their boxing face-offs? Richardson Hitchins and George Kambosos Jr. brought some heat in a fiery face-off tradition at the Empire State Building in New York to kick off fight week ahead of their title fight Saturday, airing live worldwide on DAZN.

Tickets remain on sale at Ticketmaster for Saturday’s event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Hitchins of New York (19-0, 7 KOs) makes his first defense of his IBF World Super Lightweight title after a victory over Liam Paro of Australia in Puerto Rico last December.

Kambosos Jr. of Sydney (22-3, 10 KOs) hopes to bring that belt back to Australia, becoming a two-time champion in two divisions with a victory.

Although Hitchins is on home turf, Kambosos Jr. is plenty comfortable at MSG, returning to the venue where he scored his biggest victory, the win over Teofimo Lopez in November 2021 to become the unified lightweight champion.

“New York is a beautiful place for me, a beautiful city,” said Kambosos Jr.

“I built my legacy here, beaten champion after champion here, and I am coming again, number three, taking his belt. Yes, I’m an underdog, but I’ve got a huge fan base, and I love it here. I walk in and I smile.”

Kambosos Jr. Lives Up To “Ferocious” Nickname

Critics wonder why Kambosos Jr., whose three losses all came in title fights since his win over Lopez, continues to get title opportunities. The answer is evident in Tuesday’s fight week kickoff. No one sells a fight better than Kambosos Jr. He’s a big talker and big personality, and his Australian fans and supporters around the world love him for it.

The promoters and the broadcast networks love it, too.

DAZN and Matchroom Boxing had their top security teams in place and standing by to keep the peace on Tuesday and make sure no one got pushed over the edge from the 102nd floor observation deck at the Empire State Building.

Hitchins: “You Will Feel Me”

Hitchins defended his approach in the ring, saying he may not always thrill the fans, but his skillset always prevails.

“He keeps trying to make the narrative like this is his big homecoming, he’s got to show out, he’s got to do this. It doesn’t matter how we slice and dice it. He has been down to a body shot, been schooled, and bruised up. I’ve never shown nothing like that,” declared the champion.

“I’ve never been down to a body shot. I fought an Argentinian who had 11 straight knockouts.

“What does he do so good that he thinks I’ve never seen? Is it the power, the activity, the pressure, the speed, the twitch? You don’t know what I do best. I’m different.

“I’m just going to show him levels. You will feel me, it’s something different. When I hit you, you are going to feel it,” Hitchins told Kambosos Jr.

“You can’t outfight me. We can stand in the middle of the ring, you can’t outfight me. I promise you everything I love, we stand in the middle of the ring and bang, you can’t outfight me.”

Kambosos Jr.: “I’ve Done It All”

Kambosos Jr. says he expects Hitchins to run from him. “Whatever way he brings it and whatever he wants to show his fans, it’s cool. I’ve prepared well for whatever he might bring.

“He’s motivated the shit out of me. After all I’ve done, all the belts I’ve won and the money I’ve made, people ask me ‘Why are you still doing this? You’ve done it all, go and enjoy your life, your family, your kids’.

“I’ve done it all. The money I’ve made, he wouldn’t know what to do with it,” declared Kambosos Jr.

“I’ve fought champion after champion, pound-for-pound fighters, hall of famers. Forget the zero in boxing, I’ve been saying it constantly, it doesn’t matter anymore in boxing.

“I think he’s a good fighter, but he’s not them. From the fights I’ve seen, I just don’t see it. He won’t dominate this time.”

Olympians Star On Undercard

In the co-main event, lightweight talent and Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz of Cuba (5-0, 2 KOs) looks to take a massive step towards a title fight he takes on Hironori Mishiro of Japan (17-1-1, 6 KOs) in an eliminator for the IBF World Lightweight title.

Australian heavyweight and Tokyo 2020 Olympian Teremoana Teremoana (7-0, 7 KOs) is back with the goal of extending his perfect knockout and win record against local fan favorite Aleem Whitfield of New York (9-0, 6 KOs), who’s got his own perfect record to defend over six rounds.

Pedigreed prospect Zaquin Moses of Newark (3-0, 2 KOs), the cousin of Shakur Stevenson, steps through the ropes in his fourth pro bout of six rounds at super featherweight against Carl Rogers of Colorado Springs (3-2).

Indian Olympian Nishant Dev (1-0, 1 KO) showed potential in his first pro fight with a first round knockout win in Las Vegas in January. In his second pro fight, Dev takes on Josue Silva of Mexico (3-2, 1 KO) over six rounds in the super welterweight division.

New Yorker ‘Pretty Boy’ Pablo Valdez (9-0, 7 KOs) takes on Cesar Diaz of Peru (9-1, 4 KOs) at welterweight, scheduled for eight rounds.

In the opening fight on DAZN, British teenager Adam Maca makes his pro debut at bantamweight against Rafael Castillo of The Bronx (2-6, 1 KO).

Undefeated super lightweight Ernesto ‘Tito’ Mercado of Pomona, California, and undefeated Quebecois heavyweight Alexis Barriere both suffered injuries. Their highly anticipated undercard fights have been cancelled.