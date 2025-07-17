Bam Rodriguez Back In Super Flyweight Action Saturday

The boxing weekend is action-packed, including the return of the world’s top pound-for-pound fighter in heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk and the surprising return of a legend in Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao. So it’s a shame that the return of another pound-for-pound talent is being overlooked: WBC World Super Flyweight champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez.

Rodriguez of San Antonio, Texas (21-0, 14 KOs) fights in front of his Texas fans at The Star in Frisco, Texas, in a unification fight with WBO champion Phumelele Cafu of South Africa (11-0-3, 8 KOs) atop an excellent fight card beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, airing live on DAZN.

Cafu Insists He Will Win

Rodriguez has been on a phenomenal run with wins over Carlos Cuadras, Srisikat Sor Rungvisai, Sunny Edwards, and the future Hall of Fame great Juan Francisco Estrada. His quest now is to unify the super flyweight division.

Cafu, who won his title in an upset split draw in Japan over Kosei Tanaka in December, insists he’s being overlooked. “Everyone in this arena and globally, even back home in South Africa, is overlooking us. And that’s okay, because we’ve been in positions like this before.”

Watch highlights from Cafu’s victory.

Cafu says he’s got more than enough power to score knockouts and says he’s ready for this fight. “I know a lot of people think that I’ll be running away from him. This is a message for him. Just know I’ll be there in front of him, you won’t have to look for me too hard … I feel like I’m going to knock Bam out.”

For his part, Rodriguez says he will not make the mistake of overlooking Cafu. “I know it’s a tough fight, but I know my hand will be raised whether it’s knockout or decision. I don’t see anybody beating me.”

Bam Rodriguez Exceeding Expectations

Rodriguez is the prohibitive favorite based on his record and his rise as he defeats the top talent in his division with increasing ease. At age 25, matter-of-fact confidence oozes out of Bam’s pores. It’s not braggadocio or trash talk. It’s simply the truth to him.

Trainer Robert Garcia Jr. said Rodriguez trained for what they see as “the most dangerous guy in the division,” calling Cafu a great counterpuncher. But Rodriguez wants fights against the best available opponents.

Garcia Jr. said he and 2024 Trainer of the Year Robert Garcia Sr. knew Rodriguez was a special talent from the moment he walked into their gym as a teenager. What’s different now is his confidence level generated by his accomplishments, “more of an aura around him.”

Rodriguez recalls his first fight in Frisco five years ago. “I was the first fighter on the card, and my name wasn’t even spelled right on the fight poster. So it goes to show how much I’ve done in the sport, how far I’ve come, and how my hard work has paid off.”

Rodriguez says he expects a tough fight and he’ll come in fully prepared for whatever Cafu offers. “Anyone know that knows me knows I come prepared 100%. So, I’m just ready to go out and perform.”

“Rodriguez says his growing family, including his children, motivates him and has allowed him to mature. “I feel like I’m growing every day … It’s all paying off, man, my hard work. I’m a whole different person than I was even my last fight. So come Saturday night, I’m ready to go out and perform.”

Don’t Step On The Banana Peel, Bam

Rodriguez didn’t care whose belt he went after first. Initially, the focus was on WBA champion Fernando Martinez. But the deal with Cafu was made instead, and he hopes to pull the upset as several South Africans have done in their first bouts away from home soil.

The fight with Martinez ended up being made after all just a week ago, added to the Riyadh Season card in Saudi Arabia on November 22. It was a surprise to Rodriguez, who is rightfully focused on Cafu.

But there’s always the danger of Saturday’s fight becoming a banana peel fight, an upset by Cafu that spoils the plan. It’s something of a superstition to put a fight on the schedule before a win in the previous contest. If anyone can avoid stepping on that peel, it’s Rodriguez.

Middleweight Co-Feature: Ammo Williams Faces Familiar Late Replacement

In the co-feature, middleweight Austin Williams of Milwaukee (18-1, 12 KOs) continues his climb back up to title contention after his loss to Hamzah Sheeraz last June. Williams has won two fights since then.

The 29-year-old southpaw hopes to make it three wins against a late replacement opponent. It’s someone Williams knows well. Ivan Vazquez of Houston (11-0-2, 8 KOs) has been a regular sparring partner.

Williams said he was ready to hurt his original opponent, and now he’ll need to take out his friend. But at the end of the day, boxing is business.

“I’m glad to get them a good payday, a good check, but at the end of the day, man, it hurts me a bit to do what I got to do,” said Williams. “I’m thankful he saved the day by coming in. I could have had that camp and had nobody to fight.”

Vazquez says he understands Williams is the A-side. But Vazquez says he frequently got the best of Williams in sparring. “Styles make fights. And like you said, we fought many times, and it’s gonna be a great show. It’s going to be a great fight.”

Williams said many people look great in the gym. “You can punch bags in the gym every day. It’s not going to take you to the level that I’m at right now.”

Pacheco vs McCumby Promise War

Fighting at home in Las Vegas, exciting super middleweight Diego Pacheco (23-0, 18 KOs) takes on Trevor McCumby of Yorkville, Illinois (28-1, 21 KOs). Pacheco has been generating buzz about how far his talent can take him.

We love this matchup with the aggressive McCumby, who gave Caleb Plant all he could handle, including a knockdown in their fight last September. The winner here remains relevant at the top of a division loaded with talent.

McCumby says this fight is the culmination of a long amateur and pro career and a hard training camp. “I just feel this is my time. I know he’s a good fighter. I know it’s going to be a great fight.

“You’re going to see the best Trevor McCumby that you’ve ever seen. That’s all I can guarantee you, and my hand will be raised.”

Pacheco said he’s ready to take care of business, just as he has since he turned pro at age 17 seven years ago. “We prepared for war, and we’re ready to put it all on the line Saturday night and make sure we come out with our hand raised for sure.

“I’m going to do what I do, and that’s dominate and put on a great performance for my fans, and really just show the world why I’m a special fighter and the best fighter at 168.”

Omari Jones, Nishant Dev on Collision Course?

Super welterweight prospect and Olympic bronze medalist Omari Jones of Orlando (2-0, 2 KOs) faces Alfredo Rodolfo Blanco of Argentina (24-14, 11 KOs), who at age 35 is 13 years old than Jones.

Super middleweight prospect Nishant Dev of India (2-0, 1 KO) would love to get his second professional knockout against LaQuan Evans of Philadelphia (5-5, 2 KOs). Evans has been stopped twice. This will be Dev’s third fight in six months, and we like to see young fighters staying busy.

Dev aims to become the first ever Indian professional boxer to become a world champion and says it’s not too far down the road. That road could take him to Jones, who Dev says he’d love to fight.

The relationship between the two goes back to the amateur days, and it’s frosty at best, although Dev insisted he has no personal beef with Jones.

“I know what I’m capable of and what I’ve done. I beat them in the amateurs and I beat them again,” said Jones, who says he’s already fighting a better level of competition compared to Dev. “I’m the truth. And you know I’m ready to fight.

“He’s been mentioning my name. I haven’t talked about him. He talked about me. So, it just shows where I’m at and the opponents I’ve been taking.”