Usyk Dubois 2: Dynamite Reloaded, Can Dubois Break The Usyk Code?

When unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk demoralized, knocked down, and stopped Daniel Dubois in the ninth round in 2023, Dubois’s future seemed to be hanging by a thread. It was a disappointing performance from the promising British heavyweight.

After the stoppage, Usyk went to Dubois’ corner and encouraged the then 25-year-old to keep chasing his dreams.” Listen, it’s not ballet. It’s boxing. You’re young. You can dream. Relax man, its boxing. It’s sport, brother.”

Dubois took Usyk’s words to heart. Since then, Dubois has scored three straight knockouts, taking down Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and an impressive humiliation of former world champion Anthony Joshua, knocking him out in the fifth round last September, picking up the vacant IBF World Heavyweight title.

Now, Dubois of London (22-2, 21 KOs) has the chance to revisit his fight with Usyk of Ukraine (23-0, 14 KOs) and wind back that loss as a revived fighter with renewed confidence and self-belief.

Usyk vs Dubois 2 is set for Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, July 19. It airs in the U.S. on DAZN PPV starting at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT. The fight can also be purchased at PPV.com.

Dubois: “I’ve Resurrected Myself”

Dubois has come into his own. This time, he intends to show his recent wins are not a fluke. Not the bombastic type like his British brethren Fury, White, or Chisora, Dubois can show a little fire when called on.

“I’m switched on and focused. I’m ready to cause chaos in that ring, I’m ready to go. I’m grateful for this opportunity, and I’m ready to seize it. I’m ready for the moment.”

Credit for Dubois’s turnaround is shared by trainer Don Charles, a native of Biafra (now Nigeria) who moved to England as a young teenager. The veteran began working with Dubois shortly before the first bout with Usyk. Since then, Charles has transformed Dubois into a wrecking ball.

Usyk: Best In The World

But as he was against Joshua, Dubois will be the underdog against the WBA, WBC, and The Ring Heavyweight Champion Usyk, who currently sits at or near the top of most pound-for-pound lists. The likeable, relaxed Ukrainian who is deeply devoted to his faith and his family is a lock for the Hall of Fame.

It is hard to overstate Usyk’s accomplishments. He won Olympic gold at the London 2012 games, part of a powerhouse team that won five medals, including fellow gold medalist Vasiliy Lomachenko, silver medalist Denys Berinchyk, and bronze medalists Taras Shelestyuk and Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

Usyk then cleaned out the cruiserweight division to become undisputed with signature victories over Marius Breidis, Murat Gassiev, and Tony Bellew. Upon moving up to the heavyweight division, it seemed like a stretch for the undersized Usyk in the era of super heavyweights.

Usyk’s skills and craftiness in the ring, along with his sheer determination, saw him run through Derek Chisora, Dubois, Joshua twice, and Fury twice. Now Usyk intends to make it two against Dubois.

Will Age Be A Factor in Usyk Dubois 2?

In an interview with Queensberry Promotions, Usyk brushed off any questions about his age, which is 38. Pointing to his head where a few gray hairs have sprouted, Usyk said, “This doesn’t matter. It’s hard work. I have four children,” saying they keep him young. “I feel my age is 23, 24.”

Usyk has recently stated that he has two fights left. “Because I have two boys, who are now 12 and 10 years. My boys now need myself, my boys, and daughter too. I want time for my family, for my wife. I want to live with my family,” and not be away for months out of the year at training camp.

Dubois, age 27, has no such distractions. “Daniel is dangerous,” acknowledges Usyk. But I not think about Daniel. Now I think only about myself and my family, my training and condition. I’ll only think about Daniel when I go to the ring.”

Still, Usyk says even at age 38, with every goal reached, “boxing is like oxygen for me.”

“Daniel, now is world champion. Daniel grows, Daniel won his last three fights with very hard opponents. Hrgovic, Miller, Anthony. Daniel will be different this fight,” said Usyk.

“I don’t put it down to him being an old man,” said Dubois. “I’ve got to prove myself in the ring. What I bring, the force I have. That’s what’s needed. I’ve resurrected myself. I feel ready for a new beginning. I’m ready for a great fight.”

British Boxing History At Stake for Dubois

If Dubois wins, he will be the first British heavyweight champion with all four belts. Neither Tyson Fury, or Anthony Joshua ever held more than three of the belts.

“I stand more to gain here. He’s at the end of his career. For me, it’s a start, really.”

See more from Usyk and Dubois in this faceoff interview.

Undercard Features Heavyweight Contenders and One Famous Son

Also on the six-fight card, WBC Silver Heavyweight titleholder Lawrence Okolie of London (21-1, 16 KOs) and current WBC Bridgerweight champion Kevin Lerena of South Africa (31-3, 15 KOs) will square off, with the winner advancing his cause as a mandatory challenger for the full WBC Heavyweight title down the line.

Okolie’s only loss was to Chris Billam-Smith at cruiserweight.

Lerena is a perpetual bridesmaid, with his notable losses to Dubois in a 2022 barnburner of a fight with five knockdowns before Dubois stopped Lerena in the third round. Lerena recently gave Justis Huni a solid test in a decision loss.

The two are ages 32 and 33, respectively, and need a win to make the most of the last stretch in their careers.

Super lightweight prospect “Prince” Aadam Hamed of Dubai (5-0, 3 KOs) faces Ezequiel Gregores of Spain (3-24) in a four-round bout. Yes, his father is indeed Prince Naseem Hamed, the flashy featherweight whose career electrified boxing fans.

The elder Hamed is an enthusiastic supporter of Aadam and his brother Sami, who is also pursuing a boxing career. “The family business – born to do this, son!” Naseem has posted to his son’s social media.

“He paved the way for me, and now it’s time for me to continue the legacy,” said Aadam Hamed at this week’s media workout appearance. “Expect fireworks.” With an opponent designed to make him look good, we all know what’s supposed to happen. Still, the curiosity factor makes it worth checking out.