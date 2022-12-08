UFC 282: Jan Blachowicz Vs Magomed Ankalaev Press Conference

UFC 282 suffered some last-minute changes, as the champ Jiri Prochazka was forced to withdraw from the combat and a rematch with Glover Teixeira, so the 205-pound belt fight between Ankalaev and Blachowicz will headline the event because Prochazka vacated the title. Plus, Ovince Saint-Preux lost his opponent, and Ponzinibbio is fighting Morono on a 5-day notice. For more info on UFC 282 full card click here.

Unfortunately, this UFC press conference might not be super-entertaining to watch, as Ankalaev doesn’t speak English. But anyway, other interesting trash-talkers might hype the upcoming UFC Las Vegas PPV event up.

Blachowicz and Ankalaev go 𝑯𝑬𝑨𝑫-𝑻𝑶-𝑯𝑬𝑨𝑫 on Saturday 😤Who do you think will get the job done? ⬇️Give us your predictions below! [ #UFC282 | B2YB @ZipRecruiter #ZipRecruiterPartner ] pic.twitter.com/yiZuxussbS — UFC (@ufc) December 8, 2022

UFC 282 Media Day

There was some back and forth at UFC 282 media day. You can take a look at the whole playlist with the most entertaining moments here.

Main Card

Jan Blachowicz says “not my fault ‘cause I can make history with second vacant title win”. Magomed Ankalaev plans to be an “active champion”, and says he doesn’t “want to escape”.

Paddy Pimblett is pissed off because no one respects him. The Brit promises a breakout performance against Jared Gordon. Yet, Jared believes Paddy and him are “the true main event of UFC 282”.

Santiago Ponzinibbio says he’s glad because Canelo Alvarez apologized for Messi comments – he didn’t even talk about his upcoming bout on Saturday. On the other hand, Alex Morono said he didn’t hesitate to accept the combat against Santiago on a 5-day notice.

Darren Till badly wants to snap his negative skid and says he’s not motivated by fame or money. He also showed off a ripped physique ahead of his comeback combat. His opponent Dricus du Plessis believes Alex Pereira won’t be a dominant champ and doesn’t look too worried about Till’s fight.

Ilia Topuria says he’ll KO Bryce Mitchell but also accuses Paddy Pimblett of “avoiding me” during the fight week.

Preliminary Card

Chris Daukaus says “reaction to losing skid made me want to kill myself”, while Jairzinho Rozenstruik vows to give a “crazy performance” against Daukaus.

Jay Perrin laughed hard at Raul Rosas Jr’s championship belt dream, and said “and I want to be Santa Claus”. Yet, the young gun fired back at his opponent, claiming Jay Perrin “would be a better Santa Claus than a fighter”.

Billy Quarantillo aims to steal the show, while Edmen Shahbazyan is ready “to put on a performance of my life”.

Where To Watch UFC 282 Press Conference?

You can enjoy watching Jan Blachowicz Vs Magomed Ankalaev’s press conference on the UFC’s official YouTube channel. It will start at 8 PM ET (2 AM CET) on Thursday.

Here's how you can buy and watch UFC 282 pay-per-view!