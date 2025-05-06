Boxing Charity Event Promotes Mental Health Awareness May 22

“Championing Mental Health: A Night of Boxing,” a special charity event dedicated to mental health awareness in the sport, will take place on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at the historic Avalon Theater Hollywood in Southern California, and broadcast live on DAZN.​

This groundbreaking evening aims to raise funds and awareness for mental wellness initiatives supporting boxers and the boxing community. In collaboration with Athletes for Hope and the World Boxing Council (WBC), the event will provide ​all competitors participating with one year of free access to therapy through Athletes for Hope.

“My vision was to create a platform that unites powerful voices and resources to change the trajectory of mental health in boxing,” said Anthony Girges, Founder of 555 Media Agency and Athlete’s Choice Advisory.

“This isn’t just a night of boxing; it’s about recognizing that professional boxers are human and deserve accessible support and resources for their mental wellness. I’m honored to have the support of Athletes for Hope and the WBC, two organizations truly committed to this mission.

“Together, we’re using the power of boxing to shine a light on one of this generation’s greatest struggles. I’m grateful to all our partners, especially our anchor sponsor, Alleviate Tax, for helping make this historic night possible.”

Jonny Mansour, Richard Rubalcava Join Lineup

The event will feature a slate of talented boxers from the Southern California area.

Lightweight Jonny “Magic” Mansour of La Mesa, California (4-0, 2 KOs) takes on Christian Avalos of Carson City, Nevada (3-2-2) in Mansour’s first scheduled six round bout.

Super lightweight Ricardo Ruvalcaba of Ventura, California (13-0-1, 10 KOs) will face Luis Alberto Veron of Argentina (20-10-2, 9 KOs), scheduled for eight rounds.

Featherweight Jessie Mandapat of Anaheim (9-1-1, 5 KOs) fights Jose Antonio Sampedro of Mexico (13-2-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-round bout.