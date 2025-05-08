Emanuel Navarrete Returns to San Diego With A Few Friends Saturday

Boxing fans from both sides of the border can look forward to an all-action lineup featuring Mexico’s fighting cowboy at his home away from home on Saturday. WBO Super Featherweight Emanuel Navarrete is bringing along some of his teammates in the Top Rank Boxing stable on Saturday, May 8, at Pechanga Arena.

“Vaquero” Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) will defend his title against veteran Charly Suarez of the Philippines (18-0, 10 KOs) in the 12-round main event. It is Navarrete’s third main event appearance in front of his many local fans.

Navarrete vs. Suarez and Muratalla vs. Abdullaev will be broadcast live from Pechanga Arena on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The ESPN+-streamed undercard will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

Navarrete Back at 130 Against Suarez

Navarrete suffered an upset loss to Denys Berinchyk of Ukraine one year ago in San Diego in a bad battering. Cheered on ringside by fellow Ukrainians Serhii Bohachuk, Alexander Gvozdyk and Sergey Derevyanchenko, Berinchyk ground down Navarrete in his first fight at 135 pounds last May, on the same day countryman Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Navarrete has since returned to the super featherweight division and scored an impressive knockout win against former world champion Oscar Valdez in their December rematch, the first stoppage ov Valdez ever by any opponent.

“What we did in that night against Valdez is demonstrate we are at 100 percent,” said Navarrete.

At Thursday’s final pre-final news conference, Navarrete promised fans a winning effort on Saturday. “Obviously, we know the last time out in San Diego, we did not get the victory. We want to first of all show the people and let them know with a good performance I’m ready to continue moving forward with my career.

“We know Suarez is coming for the title. We want it to be a good card, and we want it to be a good fight to let all the people know I’m ready to retake the path to victories here in San Diego with a win.”

Suarez said this is the championship fight he has waited for nearly half his career. “I pray for this fight, and this is it,” said Suarez, who represented the Philippines in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and is also a Private First Class in the Philippines Army.

The 2016 Filipino Olympian said he brings his amateur success to his pro career. “This is a good opportunity for me to represent my country and to show the world Filipinos are good at boxing, and show Filipinos and Mexicans are good at boxing and put on good fights, great fights.”

Giovani Santillan Working Way Back

Also hoping to rebound from a loss in front of his San Diego fans is Giovani Santillan (33-1, 18 KOs), who will square off in a matchup of welterweight southpaws against Angel Beltran of Mexicali, Mexico (18-2, 11 KOs), scheduled for ten rounds.

Santillan suffered his first loss in the same event as Navarrete one year ago by tenth-round TKO to current WBO World Welterweight champion Brian Norman, Jr.

Santillan returned to the ring in December and won a first-round knockout. It was a bittersweet victory, taking place shortly after the death in October of Santillan’s brother, Gerson, at age 31, leaving behind a wife and two young children.

“I know my brother always believed in me, so every time I step into the ring, he’s right there with me in my corner no matter what,” said Santillan.

A revitalized Santillan said the loss and reflection led him to make changes in his training. He hired a nutritionist for the first time. Now, Santillan appears strong and healthier, and said he believes it will make a ‘drastic’ difference.

“I’m excited to be back here in San Diego. You know, every time I come to San Diego, I give everything I have, I leave it on in the ring,” said Santillan.

“We had some hard moments last year,” agreed Santillan. “But I’m resilient, and my dad raised me to always work hard and always have faith and hope. So, I’m back here, and I’m ready.

“Right now, I’m on the climb back up to the next world title shot. I gotta focus on this weekend first, and then I hope I can get that soon.”

Raymond Muratalla Gets Title Shot

In the co-main event, undefeated Southern California fan favorite Raymond Muratalla of Fontana (22-0, 17 KOs) faces Zaur Abdullaev of Russia (20-1, 12 KOs) competing for the vacant IBF interim lightweight world title in the co-main event. The world title is held by Vasiliy Lomachenko. If he retires, the winner will be elevated to full champion status.

Trained by 2024 Trainer of the Year Robert Garcia, it will be the first title defense for a fighter out of Garcia’s brand new gym in the Inland Empire of Southern California in Moreno Valley.

Muratalla said he’s ready to go. “It’s been a long time. I’ve been putting in work. My time is here. So, I’m shining on Saturday.” Muratalla said he knows Abduallev is tough.

“We know he’s coming to fight. But I’m fully prepared for whatever he brings. A win on Saturday would be huge for my family and team. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a kid,” said Muratalla.

Abdullaev will fight in the U.S. for the first time in five years, and said he’s ready to become a world champion.

“I started my training camp out in the mountains. And I finished camp out here in California. I’m ready to do anything to win,” said Abdullaev. “Muratalla is a very good fighter. I’ve watched many of his fights. But I’m ready to overcome this challenge.”

Additional matchups of note on the eight-fight show include: