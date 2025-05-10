Dainier Pero Gets Off the Deck to Defeat Cesar Navarro

Heavyweight prospect Dainier Pero didn’t expect to be flat on his back looking up at the lights in round three of the main event Friday of MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects 12 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Pero of Cuba (11-0, 8 KOs) managed to get off the canvas after a wicked right hook from Cesar “Chaka” Navarro of Agua Prieta, Mexico (13-3, 11 KOs) dropped Pero. It didn’t seem Pero would get up, but he made it to the end of the round on shaky legs.

See the vicious knockdown and highlights of Pero vs Navarro here.

From there, a badly hurt Pero managed to gather himself, survived a second knockdown, and still managed to walk through the fire to pull off a decision victory. Scorecards were all 96-92.

Underdog Navarro Nearly Gets the Upset

Navarro took advantage of Pero’s tendency to start slowly. He came at the Cuban with sharp uppercuts and plenty of pressure.

The third round knockdown was shocking in its sudden violence. Navarro knocked Pero down twice, first with the right hook and again with a right uppercut. Pero was fighting on fumes, and it seemed at any moment the fight would end with a shocking upset.

Navarro punched himself out, hoping to stop over the 25-year-old Cuban. But he couldn’t make it stick. Both men slowed down, giving Pero enough time to recover, take control of the fight, and wear Navarro down over the final seven rounds.

“These are the fights that I need to keep growing my career,” said Pero. He and trainer Bob Santos will have a few things to work on.

Navarro, who began his pro career as a welterweight, is bilingual and has made numerous appearances in regional fights in Phoenix, Arizona as well as a ProBox appearance. He will be welcome back for his effort on Friday.

Corey Marksman Gets R7 TKO

In the co-main event, undefeated Corey “2Smoove” Marksman of Orlando (11-0-1, 8 KOs) sent his hometown fans home happy with a solid TKO victory over rising contender Tayden “The Butcher” Beltran of Huntington Beach, California (10-1-1, 5 KOs).

Marksman controlled the pace and showed off a bit with his trademark flair. Beltran came to fight, but Marksman pushed him back with his crisp combinations. Beltran has a good chin and returned fire, but eventually Marksman’s pressure proved overwhelming, ending in a seventh-round flurry of punches forcing a referee stoppage.

Kaipo Gallego Remains Undefeated

Accomplished amateur champion Kaipo Gallegos of Las Vegas (9-0-1, 7 KOs) continued his win streak with a fifth-round TKO win over Pedro Castaneda of Chihuahua, Mexico (8-1-1, 5 KOs).

Gallegos shows a mature patience, although he is still just 19 years old. He used his right jab to pick apart Castaneda’s defense. Castaneda held his ground but was outmatched until he retired in the corner.

Dove and Rodriguez Fight to Draw

Nat “No Love” Dove of Philadelphia (5-0-1, 1 KO) and Nayeli Rodriguez of El Paso, Texas (4-0-1) opened the card with an all-action super flyweight bout, contested with three-minute rounds. Dove, a 15-time national amateur champion, showed composure behind powerful combination punches. Rodriguez held her ground, working through Dove’s defense with her powerful jab.

The bout went the distance over four evenly matched rounds and ended in a draw.

Most Valuable Prospects Series Showcases Rising Stars

Friday’s card is part of the Most Valuable Prospects series produced by Most Valuable Promotions, in cooperation with Boxlab Promotions. The 12th event in the series continued the commitment from MVP co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian to highlight the up-and-coming boxing talent. Support your local club fights and prospects, friends.