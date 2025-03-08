Prospect Watch: Dainier Peró

It’s not a news flash to find another talented boxing prospect out of Cuba worth watching. But when that prospect is a heavyweight, interest grows.

Dainier Peró, age 25, is emerging along with his brother, Leinier, as a name to watch. Peró, now based in Las Vegas (8-0, 6 KOs), will fight on the undercard of Saturday’s Murtazaliev vs Tszyu Premier Boxing Champions card at the Caribe Royale Resort in Plant City, Florida, on Prime Video. He faces Willie Jake Jr. of Indianapolis (11-5-2, 3 KOs).

Peró comes with a solid amateur background as do so many elite Cuban boxers. He is a Pan American Games gold medalist and competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, losing in the Round of 16 to American Richard Torrez Jr., who went on to win the silver medal.

After the loss, Peró decided to come to the U.S. He withdrew from the Cuban National Team and made multiple harrowing attempts by boat to leave Cuba. He finally succeeded and joined his older brother Leinier, age 31, who is a heavyweight pro. Leinier is currently 11-0, 8 KOs, and based in Miami.

Dainier Peró Enters the Pros

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Peró made his professional debut on December 2, 2022. He is trained by 2022 Trainer of the Year Bob Santos, who could not be more enthusiastic about Peró. He spoke with NY Fights recently at the Split T Boxing Gym about the heavyweight’s style and future.

“He’s a great fighter, and like I said, that being said, he’s even a better human being than he is a fighter,” said Santos. He’s got hand speed. He moves like a middleweight.

Santos calls Peró a bigger version of current unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. “I tell everybody. He can do all the things that Usyk can do … No doubt, my mind is gonna be one of the youngest headway champs in the world, and he’ll be here for a long time to stay,” said Santos.

Hear more from Bob Santos about Dainier Peró.

For his part, the soft-spoken Peró says boxing is his life. He answered questions for us about his outlook and style through his translator.

“When I wake up in the morning, the only thing is training. You know, training to become better, and, of course, help my family financially. That’s what it’s all about,” said Peró.

“What I want to do is show people what I’m made of,” explained Peró. “Show people that I’ve come here to try to show give the people a good show, and so everybody could go home happy after they see my performance.”

Peró spoke with me during a recent training session.

As Santos agreed, it’s a great time to be in the heavyweight division, which has never been more active or vibrant. As the champions and former champions, including Usyk, Fury, Joshua, and Wilder, reach the end of their careers, the next worldwide generation of fighters, including Daniel Dubios, Martin Bakole, and Fabio Wardley, are making noise.

Peró is eager to join their ranks and finds the competitive landscape exciting.

“I like that. And I like that because it makes me work harder. And the talent is there. I just keep putting myself and my work out there, and show my talent to the people,” said Peró.

Peró says he has always considered his older brother Leinier his role model. But close behind his brother, the fighter Peró says he admires most is pound-for-pound, three-division champion Terence Crawford for his skills in the ring and his character outside the ring.

When we told Santos this, he smiled. “Crawford, really? OK!” Is this a surprise?

“No, not really, because he has the ability to box like a smaller guy. So if you look at him in the ring, he can move. He can get off angles. He’s like a little bit of a Lomachenko. He can move over here, get over there. And that’s why I said he’s a bigger version of Usyk.”

A fleet of foot heavyweight who’s 6-foot-5 with handspeed and power? Sign us up.

See Peró score a R5 TKO win in his last fight on July 26 against James Evans of Toledo.