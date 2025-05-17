Dave Allen Gets Revenge in Rematch With Johnny Fisher

Veteran British heavyweight Dave Allen wasn’t going to let the judges rob him of another victory Saturday in his rematch with the favored Johnny Fisher, known as the Romford Bull.

Allen lost a hotly disputed decision to Fisher despite a fifth-round knockdown by the narrowest of scores (95–94, 95-94, and 96-93) in December in Riyadh on the Fury vs. Usyk undercard.

In the rematch, the veteran Allen of Doncaster (24-7-2, 19 KOs) took down Fisher (13-1, 11 KOs) in the fifth round as he did in the first fight. This time, Allen made it stick for a knockout win in front of Fisher’s hometown fans.

“I’ve been ripped off so many times, but I knew I had the ability at the right level. At this level, I’m an armful,” said Allen.

Watch Fisher Allen 2 fight highlights here.

Dave Allen’s Game Plan Pays Off Big

The White Rhino came in slightly heavier around the midsection to help him withstand Fisher’s body shots after a career of taking punishment. The strategy and Allen’s ring IQ paid off.

“Excess body weight is never usually good. But for Johnny Fisher, I knew it would pay dividends, so I put the extra weight on, took the risk, and yeah, got this!” as Allen gestures to the WBA Heavyweight Intercontinental belt on his shoulder.

Fisher went right to the body from the opening bell and blasted Allen with a body shot in the third round. But he didn’t wobble or step back. Allen fired back with a hard left hook. Fisher continued going to the body.

Allen gained back ground nicely in the fourth, slowing Fisher’s good lateral movement down to allow Allen to use his veteran skills to land precise power shots on Fisher.

By the fifth round, Allen had turned the tide on Fisher. It was nearly a mirror image of the first fight as Allen nailed Fisher hard with a big body shot, followed by a massive overhand right hook.

Allen continued drilling Fisher, landing a body shot, left hook, and right hook. Fisher staggered on wobbly legs to the canvas. There was only 15 seconds left in the fight, and Fisher managed to get up.

It looked like Fisher would make it to the bell. In the first fight, Fisher survived, rallied, and won the fight on the cards.

Not this time. Fisher was hurt worse this time, but with just 15 seconds left in the round, Allen backed a wobbly Fisher to the ropes and dropped him face-first to the canvas with a single left hook. Fisher fell to the canvas just as the towel flew over his head into the ring for the first loss of his career, a brutal takedown.

Allen delivered a spectacular performance of his career at age 33 as referee Marcus McDonald signaled the knockout at the three-minute mark of round five.

Allen said he told Fisher after the first fight, “Don’t box me straight away, mate, because I’ll knock you out. I’ve got experience. I know the game inside out.

“He’s totally strong. He’s got all the attributes,” explained Allen, but said his experience overcame Fisher’s skills. “I knew how to get the job done tonight. His body shots were good last time. And that was it, really,” said Allen, who prepared to take Fisher’s worst. It worked.

“Everyone’s wrote me off again,” said Allen. “I’m the fattest, hardest man you’ll ever see.” Allen said he knew he was getting to Fisher, and wasn’t even breathing hard with the effort.

Trilogy Ahead for Allen and Fisher?

Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn saw his heavyweight prospect taken down but was gracious toward the veteran Allen. “If anyone was going to break your heart, you want it to be Dave Allen,” said Hearn, who saw Allen bring his career back to life.

“He just knew too much in there,” said Hearn, added that perhaps Fisher shouldn’t have taken the rematch, but he wanted to put any perceived controversy over the first fight to rest.

Hearn said Fisher would be back and rebuild, but Allen deserves to celebrate his victory. Hearn confirmed there is a rematch clause, but indicated Fisher would need some comeback bouts before facing his good friend Allen again. In the meantime, Hearn said he’d like to see Allen headline in Sheffield or in his hometown, in a big fight. “He deserves it, and he can fight. He can really fight. Everyone’s always thought he could.”

Allen thanked his team and family, ending his big night by addressing his kids. “Betty and George, get to bed.”

British Middleweights Take the Undercard Spotlight

It’s still early to make any definitive judgments, but George Liddard of Billericay, England, might be the fresh talent the middleweight division is looking for.

Liddard (12-0, 7 KOs) stopped Aaron Sutton of Bristol, England (19-2, 3 KOs) with a confident, exciting performance. Liddard dropped Sutton in the first, second, and fifth rounds, with Sutton’s corner finally throwing in the town at 2:20 of the fifth.

Watch fight highlights here.

Sutton, the more experienced fighter, had never been knocked down or stopped as a professional. Liddard took control of the fight, scoring the early knockdown barely a minute into the fight with a left hook. Sutton was brave and soldiered on through two more knockdowns, but he was in trouble early, and things only got worse for him.

Liddard is a charismatic 22-year-old with a lot of upside if his skills keep up with his fan-friendly nature.

It was also a good night for veteran British middleweight Kieron Conway of Northampton (23-3-1, 7 KOs), who took out Gerome Warburton of Colwyn Bay, Wales (15-2-2, 2 KOs) with surprising ease, forcing Warburton’s team to throw in the towel at 1:25 of the fourth round.

Conway’s losses have been to quality opponents, including Souleymane Cissokho and Austin Williams, but he’s rebuilt his record and won the vacant British middleweight title while retaining the Commonwealth title. Count on seeing a fight between Conway and Liddard in the near future.

Middleweight prospect Jimmy Sains of Brentwood, England (10-0, 9 KOs) won nearly every round despite a good effort from Gideon Onyenani of Chatham, England (7-5) to win the regional Southern Area Middleweight Title. Scores were 100-90, 100-91, and 98-92.