Do Or Die Date For Josh Taylor Saturday

Former unified super lightweight champion Josh Taylor finds himself in a do-or-die situation on Saturday in front of his hometown fans in Scotland at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

Taylor, who has lost two out of three fights since winning the unified titles by defeating Jose Ramirez in enemy territory in Las Vegas in 2021, now faces a must-win situation in his first fight in 10 months against former British champion Ekow Essuman.

Taylor vs Essuman is the leading card over the Memorial Day weekend.

Josh Taylor: A Loss Is A Disaster

Taylor (19-2, 13 KOs) makes his welterweight debut, although the bout is technically at a catchweight of 144 pounds. It is Taylor’s first fight back at home in Scotland since his two back-to-back losses. Taylor’s last win was at the OVO Hydro against Jack Catterall.

“I’ve had most of my big fights here. Viktor Postol, my first world title against Ivan Baranchyk, so I’ve had most of my big nights here,” said Taylor this week.

Taylor says he should have moved up in weight some time ago. Whether it’s been to blame for his lackluster performances against Teofimo Lopez and the rematch with Catterall is something fans will try to determine based on his performance Saturday.

“No dieting, cutting weight or drying out tonight, getting the last bit of water you can out of you. There is none of that this week, I am full of beans, full of energy with a spring in my step. I can’t wait to get going on Saturday,” said Taylor.

Taylor said there was nothing left for him at super lightweight, and his goal is now to become a two-division world champion.

Ekow Essuman: ‘I’m Used To Being The Away Fighter’

Essuman (21-1, 8 KOs) is a native of Botswana who has spent his entire professional career in Great Britain. His resume has no big names on it. He is an acceptable opponent for Taylor without a lot of dangerous power for Taylor to navigate. Still, any opponent who considers a win non-negotiable is dangerous.

“He’s in my way, I’m in his way,” said Essuman, who said he understands why Taylor is convinced he’ll be victorious on Saturday.

“I came prepared for the best Josh Taylor there can be, so this is just confirming what I thought would come. It doesn’t matter about being in his backyard or if it was back in Nottingham or in London,” saying he’s used to being the away fighter.

Sure, Essuman seems like a soft touch and a tune-up, but it would be a disaster and signal an end to his career should Taylor lose. Even if Taylor wins but is significantly challenged, his chance to fight for a title will recede over the horizon quickly. The 34-year-old Scotsman understands his career is on the line, and it will provide the drama on Saturday.

Moses Itauma: Boxing’s Most Exciting Heavyweight Prospect

If Taylor vs Essuman doesn’t light your fire, be in your seat to catch rising heavyweight star Moses Itauma of Kent, England (11-0, 9 KOs), who will take on American Mike Balogun of the Washington DC area (21-1, 16 KOs). Itauma is a sensational talent at just 20 years old. He has the power, speed, and charisma to be the next great heavyweight champion. Itauma was our pick for 2024 Prospect of the Year.

Itauma hoped to become the youngest heavyweight champion ever by breaking Mike Tyson’s record, but his time will run out. He’ll have to be satisfied taking his shot when the belts currently held by Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois come back in play. In the meantime, Itauma’s team is smart to keep him busy and in front of the fans.

Balogun is a serviceable opponent. He has enough power to be threatening, but his resume is thin. Balogun’s only loss was a second-round knockout to Murat Gassiev; nothing to be embarrassed about. Be in your seat on time for this one. Itauma has two six-round decisions on his record. The other nine fights on his resume haven’t gone past two rounds.

“It is an absolutely great show to reintroduce Queensberry back in Scotland,” said promoter Francis Warren.

“It is fantastic to be working with Josh, and what he has done in this sport is second to none, literally, with him being the only guy in the UK to be undisputed in the four-belt era. Ekow has got his own ambitions at world level and, if he does come up here and do the business on Josh, he is making a real statement,” said Warren.

Also on this card is an all-Scottish match-up between Nathaniel Collins and Lee McGregor. Unbeaten prospects Aston Brown and Reece Porter will go at it in a battle of unbeaten middleweights.

An intriguing cruiserweight clash pits Aloys Junior against David Jamieson, with Junior’s WBA Continental and the vacant Commonwealth Championship belt at stake.

In a fight of local interest, the sons of two Scottish boxing legends, Alex Arthur Jr and Drew Limond, make their pro debuts.

“We’ve got some terrific youngsters on the undercard as well, local guys, and it is a pleasure to be back in Glasgow alongside a couple that we brought up from down south in Aloys and Moses. I am looking forward to a cracking night on Saturday,” said Warren.