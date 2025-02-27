Jose Valenzuela Determined To Remain Champion On Saturday: ‘I’m Here To Stay’

WBA junior welterweight champion Jose Valenzuela of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico (14-2, 9 KOs) envisions a certain outcome in his first title defense against Gary Antuanne Russell of Maryland (17-1, 17 KOs) Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The 140-pound championship clash will feature in the co-main event of a Premiere Boxing Champions card headlined by Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach.

Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela speaks to reporters at Thursday’s final pre-fight news conference. Photo: Premier Boxing Champions

“It’s brought me more motivation, more discipline,” said Valenzuela, on becoming a world champion for the first time. “I think I’ve matured a lot getting this belt. And I’ve climbed back, and worked harder than ever to show that I’m here to stay.”

“And Still” WBA Junior Welterweight Champion

Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela makes the first defense of his title Saturday. Photo: Rey Del Rio, Premier Boxing Champions

Following a losing skid of two consecutive defeats, Valenzuela, 25, has bounced back with two huge victories. He secured a sixth-round knockout win over Chris Colbert of Brooklyn (17-3, 6 KOs) in December 2023 to end the two-fight losing drought. Jose Valenzuela’s best punch was his uppercut against Pitbull Cruz in August. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

“Rayo” is coming off the biggest win of his career after moving up to 140 pounds and defeating Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz of Mexico City (27-3-1, 18 KOs) for the WBA junior welterweight title by unanimous decision last August. As he captured his first world championship in his 140-pound debut, Valenzuela will seek to build on the momentum against Russell and establish himself among the top names in the division.

Valenzuela is currently ranked number six on ESPN’s men’s divisional rankings at junior welterweight. The WBA junior welterweight champion assures it’s only the beginning of his title reign, as he aims to leave the ring with his championship belt on Saturday.

“He’s (Russell) a great fighter. He fights at his rhythm,” said Valenzuela. “He’s real good at what he does. But regardless of that, you know what I come to do. I come to fight. I’m explosive. I got speed. I prepared correctly for this fight. And I’ll be ready Saturday night.”

Valenzuela’s Words Hit The Wrong Chords With Russell

Gary Antuanne Russell made his best case for defeating Jose Valenzuela at Thursday’s presser. Photo: Premier Boxing Champions

Russell will bring a certain attitude into the ring as he makes his second attempt to become a world champion for the first time. Seeking to rebound from a previous setback, certain remarks from Valenzuela have given the challenger an additional motive.

“I’ll tell you what he (Valenzuela) said,” said Russell. “Exactly, he said he don’t see ‘nothing special.’ I want him to keep that same energy, that’s it. Come fight night, keep that same energy.”

The 28-year-old Russell suffered his first career defeat, in a split decision loss against Alberto Puello of San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Replublic (23-0, 10 KOs) for the vacant WBC interim junior welterweight title last June. With each of his 17 wins coming by way of stoppage, the Maryland native looks to return to his dominant form.

A victory over Valenzuela will see Russell join the path of his older brother, former WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr., who held the title from 2015-2022. Russell Jr. is training his brother for this title fight.

“It’s a championship fight, that’s motivational enough,” said Russell. “That should be something for the both of us. To make sure we on our A-game when we come into that square. I’m coming off of a loss. So yeah, I got a chip on my shoulder. That’s another inch towards me wanting to be in the ring even more. I’m itching right now.”

See a video replay of the final pre-fight news conference at the Barclays Center.