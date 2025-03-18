Boxing Schedule: Biggest Fights From First Quarter of 2025

The 2025 boxing schedule is shaping up to be one of the best years for the sport in recent memory, with several epic bouts already in what has been a very busy first quarter of 2025.

With that said, let’s dive straight in and take a closer look at several of the most hotly anticipated boxing matches over the coming months.

Fights That Were Worth Watching in the First Quarter of 2025

According to most people who closely follow this sport, one of the greatest fight cards assembled in modern times took place on February 22 in Riyad, dubbed ‘The Last Crescendo.’

The event was streamed live on DAZN’s Pay-Per-View (PPV) platform, and some of the biggest names on the night were Daniel Dubois, Vergil Ortiz, Hamzah Sheeraz, Joseph Parker, Zhilei Zhang, and Shakur Stevenson. However, the key bout on this fight card was between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev – an undisputed light heavyweight contest that had Bivol win the second version of the fight.

Beterbiev was a slight odds-on favourite at 4/5 in the UK fractional odds format, meaning he had a 55.60% chance of winning (implied probability rate). If the American/moneyline odds format makes more sense than the UK fractional odds format, 4/5 is the same as saying -125, and in the decimal odds format, it’s 1.80.

Dmitry Bivol, the slight underdog, was priced at around 11/10 (which is +110 or 2.10) with a 47.60% IPR. If you want to compare several top-rated sportsbooks to find the most highly competitive odds for upcoming bouts, you can check out options on promoguys.us.

Gervonta Davis, Lamont Roach Highlighting March 2025

Beterbiev v Bivol wasn’t the only premium fight so far this year. On March 1 in New York, you had Al Haymon’s PBC, with Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach competing for the WBA Lightweight World Title. For anyone who watched, it was a fight that ended in frustration all around with a majority draw. With Lamont Roach challenging the decision after a 9th-round kneel by Gervonta Davis that was not ruled a knockdown. The NY State Athletic Commission upheld the result.

Jose Valenzuela fought Gary Antuanne Russel for the WBA Super-Lightweight title and Alberto Puello took on Sandor Martin for the WBC Super-Lightweight title.

On March 7, in London, England, Natasha Jonas was in tough against Lauren Price for the IBF Welterweight, WBC, and WBA world titles at the Ben Shalom’s BOXXER event. It was Price who came out on top, with her public callout of the Mayer-Ryan 2 winner.

On March 15, in Liverpool, England, at the Frank Warren’s Queensbury event, Nick Ball fought TJ Doheny for the WBA Featherweight World Title.

Upcoming Fight to Watch

To finish the first quarter of 2025, fight fans can catch the title fight in Las Vegas between Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan on March 29. The fight is schedule for 10 rounds with Mayer’s WBO title on the line.

Final thoughts

Whyte and Joyce are also set to meet in what has been described as a potentially blockbuster heavyweight clash, and Ryan Garcia is back in action in May with Rolando Romero.

If you decide to place a wager on any of these upcoming boxing events, always remember to do your research before betting just to give your wagers the best chance of winning. Also, don’t forget that the odds-on favourites don’t always win. Do your homework.

Finally, when betting on boxing matches online, always stick to legally permitted iGaming sites that are fully licensed and regulated by top-tier licensing authorities/gaming commissions. Never bet on unlicensed/unregulated sites, and always remember to gamble responsibly.