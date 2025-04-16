DAZN Boxing Offers Bundle Deal for Cinco De Mayo MegaFights

DAZN Group today unveiled an exclusive “knockout weekend” bundle offer for two nights of boxing back to back: the historic Friday, May 2, three-fight Ring Magazine card in Times Square starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, and the highly anticipated Riyadh Season debut of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez on Saturday, May 3, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Both events will be available worldwide exclusively on DAZN PPV over Cinco de Mayo weekend together for a single price tag of $90 (pricing varies by market). Events can be purchased individually for $59.99, but the bundle saves fans $30.

“This bundle is a prime example of how DAZN is reshaping the future of fight sports,” said Pete Oliver, CEO, Growth Markets at DAZN. “We’re bringing together two of the most anticipated events of the year — a first-of-its-kind fight night in Times Square and Canelo’s return in Riyadh — and making them more accessible than ever.

“Our goal is to deliver premium boxing experiences to fans around the world, whether they’re following rising prospects or watching global icons. This is a major moment for the sport, and DAZN is proud to lead from the front.”

Garcia vs Haney 2 In Times Square on DAZN May 2

The action begins Friday, May 2, live from Times Square in New York City, with a three-fight, star-studded card featuring some of boxing’s most electric personalities. Ryan Garcia of Victorville, California (24-1, 20 KOs), one of the sport’s most recognisable figures, headlines the night as he challenges Rolando “Rolly” Romero of Las Vegas (16-2, 13 KOs) for the WBA Welterweight Title.

In the co-main event, undefeated two-division world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney of Las Vegas (31-0, 15 KOs) faces former unified titleholder Jose Carlos Ramirez of Avenal, California (29-2, 18 KOs) in a battle of elite super lightweights.

Rounding out the lineup, Teofimo “The Takeover” Lopez of New York (21-1, 13 KOs), the reigning WBO Super Lightweight Champion and former unified lightweight king, defends his title against unbeaten contender Arnold Barboza Jr. of South El Monte, California (32-0, 11 KOs).

Presented in partnership with SNK Corporation, Golden Boy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing, this historic card marks the first-ever Ring Magazine event held in the United States and brings boxing to one of the most iconic backdrops in the world.

Álvarez vs Scull For Undisputed on DAZN May 3

One night later on Saturday, May 3, unified super middleweight champion Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez of Mexico (62-2-2, 39 KOs) makes his debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, facing the undefeated super middleweight champion William Scull of Germany (23-0, 9 KOs) at the ANB Arena.

This main event pairs a generational icon with an ambitious, unbeaten challenger: a classic collision of legacy and ambition on boxing’s biggest stage. As Álvarez continues his reign at the top of the sport, Scull arrives with everything to gain and nothing to lose, making for a high-stakes showdown with global implications.

Álvarez vs Scull Undercard Lineup

Former world champion Jaime Munguía (44-2, 35 KOs) looks to avenge a stunning knockout loss in a rematch with undefeated Bruno Surace of France (26-0-2, 5 KOs) after their first bout ended in round six and sent shockwaves through the division.

Heavyweights Martin Bakole of Congo (21-2, 16 KOs) and Efe Ajagba of Stafford, Texas (20-1, 14 KOs) collide in a high-risk clash that could vault the winner into title contention.

WBC Cruiserweight champion Badou Jack, a native of Sweden now based in Dubai (28-3-3, 17 KOs) makes his first defense against Canadian knockout artist Ryan Rozicki (20-1-1, 19 KOs), known for his aggressive style that is a fan favourite.

In a light heavyweight battle, rising Cuban prospect Brayan Leon (6-0, 6 KOs) puts his perfect record on the line against Mexican veteran Aaron Rocha Guerrero of Culiacan (11-3-1, 7 KOs).

In his professional debut, middleweight Marco Verde of Mazatlan, Mexico looks to make an early statement against the experienced Michel Galvan Polina of Monterrey, Mexico (4-5-3, 2 KOs).

For additional information, please visit DAZN.com/boxing.