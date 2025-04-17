Keyshawn Davis Defends Throne Against Edwin De Los Santos in Homecoming June 7 at Norfolk’s Scope Arena

Lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis has his scope set on a successful title defense.

Known as “The Businessman,” Davis of Norfolk, Virginia (13-0, 9 KOs) will defend his WBO lightweight crown in a homecoming spectacle against Edwin De Los Santos of the Dominican Republic (16-2, 14 KOs) on Saturday, June 7, at his hometown venue, the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, Cleveland’s Abdullah Mason faces the most recognizable name of his career in upset-minded Namibian puncher Jeremia Nakathila.

Undercard action includes Davis’s older brother, Kelvin Davis (15-0, 8 KOs), in a 10-rounder at junior welterweight, while his younger brother, Keon Davis (2-0, 1 KO), sees action in a six-rounder at welterweight.

Together, the Davis Brothers are known as DB3.

Troy Isley Returns on Undercard

Middleweight contender Troy Isley of Alexandria, Virginia (14-0, 5 KOs), Davis’s Olympic teammate, hopes to continue his world title march in a 10-rounder against an opponent to be named.

Keyshawn-De Los Santos and Mason-Nakathila will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The undercard will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+.

Public ticket sales begins Friday, April 18, at 1 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.

Davis Called Generational Talent

“Keyshawn Davis is a generational talent, someone who is a tremendous representative for Norfolk and the Seven Cities,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum.

“Keyshawn is always asking for the most dangerous opposition, and Edwin De Los Santos qualifies as such. He’s a worthy contender intent on silencing another passionate, sold-out crowd at the historic Scope Arena.”

Dvais showed in November that he was one of boxing’s top hometown ticket sellers. He faced Argentina’s former number one world-rated contender, Gustavo Lemos, in Norfolk’s biggest boxing event since the late Pernell Whitaker fought Buddy McGirt 30 years prior.

Despite Lemos being over six pounds overweight, Davis knocked him out in the second round in front of a sold-out crowd of 10,568.

Following the victory, Davis earned the WBO’s number one ranking and challenged then-champion Denys Berinchyk on February 14 in New York City. He knocked out Berinchyk in the fourth round, capturing his first world title four days before the 36th anniversary of Whitaker winning the IBF lightweight title over Greg Haugen in Hampton, Virginia.

Davis Following In Whitaker’s Footsteps

Whitaker made his inaugural title defense by knocking out Louie Lomeli at Scope Arena. Davis now has another opportunity to follow in Whitaker’s footsteps.

“Norfolk and the Seven Cities, get ready for another spectacular show,” said Davis. “My first main event at Scope Arena was like something out of a movie, and the sequel will be even better. Kelvin and Keon will set the tone, and I’ll make it a 3-0 evening for DB3.

“Edwin has had a lot to say recently, but he will be awfully quiet after I get through with him on June 7.”

De Los Santos Looking For Upset Win

De Los Santos had an extensive amateur career of roughly 265 bouts before turning pro in 2018. He was 13-0 with 12 knockouts while fighting in his homeland before making his American debut in January 2022.

De Los Santos lost his undefeated record with a split decision loss to William Foster III. Still, he closed that year with knockout victories over a pair of then-unbeaten contenders: Luis Acosta and Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela.

De Los Santos took the Valenzuela fight on short notice and knocked out the heavy favorite in round three of a Fight of the Year contender. After a one-sided decision over Joseph Adorno in July 2023, he earned a fight against Shakur Stevenson that November for the vacant WBC lightweight world title.

In the closest scorecards of Stevenson’s career in a widely criticized fight for its lack of offense, De Los Santos lost a unanimous decision by scores of 116-112 twice and 115-113.

“I want to thank Keyshawn Davis for giving me the opportunity to become the WBO champion,” said De Los Santos. “Thank you to Top Rank and my promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz as well.

“It will be a great fight, but Keyshawn has made his first big mistake as a professional by choosing to face me. I will prove how big of a mistake it is on June 7. I will come to Norfolk in perfect shape and looking for a knockout.”

Boxing’s Sensational Prospect Abdullah Mason Stepping Up

Abdullah Mason (18-0, 16 KOs) is quickly becoming a world-ranked contender following a pair of one-sided knockouts to begin 2025.

On the Berinchyk vs Davis undercard, Mason stopped the usually durable Manuel Jaimes in four rounds. Mason produced a show-stopping sixth-round TKO over Carlos Ornelas on April 5 in Las Vegas.

Nakathila of Namibia (26-4, 21 KOs) made his American debut in June 2021, losing a 12-round decision to Shakur Stevenson for an interim junior lightweight world title.

Nine months later, he forced former world champion Miguel Berchelt to retire on his stool following round six. Following two defeats in 2023, Nakathila returned to winning ways in 2024, going 3-0 with two knockouts in Namibia.