Usyk vs Dubois 2 Is Officially Set for July 19 in London

In an official announcement from Queensberry Promotions on Sunday evening in London, unified WBC, WBO and WBA world champion Oleksandr Usyk and IBF world champion Daniel Dubois will fight for all the belts heavyweight champion of the world will be crowned on Saturday, July 19 at Wembley Stadium, the home of English football.

The Usyk vs Dubois 2 card will air live on DAZN worldwide and be promoted by Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren for Queensberry and Ready To Fight.

Usyk and Dubois will come face-to-face at the launch news conference scheduled in London on Tuesday, April 29, at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. It will air live on the Queensberry Promotions YouTube channel.

Dubois discussed the upcoming bout in an exclusive preview.

Second Meeting For All The Belts

Usyk and Dubois will seek to unite all the heavyweight titles for the second time in 14 months. It is the second heavyweight unification fight on British soil. The first took place in November 1999 when Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield.

For Oleksandr Usyk, age 38, it will be his third attempt to become an undisputed champion. The Ukrainian unified the cruiserweight division in 2018.

Last year in May, Usyk faced WBC champion Tyson Fury, winning all the belts by split decision. In a rematch with Fury in December, he successfully defended the titles by unanimous decision.

Dubois Takes Second Shot in Rematch with Usyk

For Dubois, it is a rematch of his fight against Usyk in Wroclaw, Poland in August 2023. In the controversial fight, Dubois dropped Usyk with a body shot in the fifth round, which was declared an illegal low blow. Usyk was given four minutes of recovery time.

Dubois ultimately lost in the ninth round, accused of quitting in the fight. Dubois has pushed for a rematch ever since.

Since his Usyk reverse, Dubois, age 27, has racked up three sensational victories. He handed both Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic their first defeats. This was capped off by a stunning knockout victory in front of a full house at Wembley Stadium over former unified champion Anthony Joshua.

Dubois won the IBF Interim Heavyweight title against Hrgovic, later elevated to the full title which he defended in his win over Joshua. A scheduled fight against former WBO world champion Joseph Parker in February was called off late due to illness.

Heavyweight History Ahead at Wembley Stadium

Attendance and viewership records in the UK and Europe will likely be shattered on a monumental night for boxing.

“I’m grateful to God for the opportunity to once again fight for the undisputed championship,” said Usyk. “Thank you, Daniel, for taking care of my IBF belt. Now, I want it back.”

“This is the fight I wanted and demanded, and now I get my chance for revenge against Oleksandr Usyk,” said Dubois. “I should have won the first fight and was denied by the judgment of the referee, so I will make no mistake this time around in front of my people at the national stadium in my home city.

“I am a superior and more dangerous fighter now, and Usyk will find this out for himself on July 19. I would like to thank my promoter, Frank (Warren), for making this happen for me, and I intend to repay him by becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.”

Frank Warren: ‘A Privilege’

“I am thrilled to deliver this historic, undisputed occasion for Daniel at Wembley Stadium,” said Queensberry promoter Frank Warren. “It will be an honor to promote a sporting event of this magnitude and a privilege to bring over a champion of the stature of Oleksandr.

“I would like to thank Oleksandr and his team at Ready to Fight for their great cooperation in making this fight become a reality. I am certain that we will see the best of British both in and outside of the ring, from Daniel and the unrivalled fight fans who will pack out the biggest sporting venue in the country.”

Tickets for the blockbuster undisputed clash go on general sale at 12pm on Wednesday, 30 April available from ticketmaster.co.uk.