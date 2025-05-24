Ekow Essuman Deals Josh Taylor His Third Straight Loss

Former unified super lightweight champion Josh Taylor got off to a strong start from the opening bell in a critically important fight against former British champion Ekow Essuman, cheered on by his hometown fans in Scotland at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

In a must-win situation, Taylor couldn’t sustain those early efforts. Essuman stayed the course, found success catching Taylor with an excellent right hook, and passed Taylor like a runner sprinting to pass his opponent at the finish line. Credit to the three judges who got it right, giving Essuman (22-1, 8 KOs) the unanimous decision over Taylor (19-3, 13 KOS). Scores were 116-112, 116-113, and 115-113.

Essuman, who dedicated his fight to his late manager Jimmy Gill, could not wipe the smile off his face during his post-fight interview.

“I’d like to say a big well done to Josh Taylor,” said Essuman. “I’m come to the lion’s den, I’ve done what I’ve done.”

After Strong Start by Josh Taylor, Essuman Surges To Win

Essuman said he assessed what the southpaw Taylor had to offer in those strong early rounds, then made the adjustments necessary to shut Taylor down and win the remaining rounds in the fight.

“Obviously, he’s a world-class boxer. He knows how to play with his lead hand. I got caught unawares with that a few times, so I adjusted and did what I had to do,” explained Essuman.

Taylor looked sharp in the early rounds, comfortable moving up for his first fight in the welterweight division. This seemed to give the 34-year-old veteran new life and energy. But the accumulated wear and tear of a career, plus Essuman’s determination, seemed to visibly drag Taylor down.

Essuman said his experience sparring with Taylor contributed to his victory. “I remember stuff a long time ago when we sparred a lot in GB, so I put some of these into action,” said Essuman.

Taylor is prone to cuts and suffered a cut from a headbutt in the seventh round. But it wasn’t a significant factor in the outcome.

Taylor hoped to move forward toward title challenges, but now those opportunities belong to Essuman. “I’ve come through, I’ve proved I’m world class, so put me on the world scene.”

End The Road For The Tartan Tornado Josh Taylor?

Taylor landed 125 of 493 punches thrown, against 140 of 636 punches thrown by Essuman. They were nearly even in power punches, with 117 for Taylor and 115 for Essuman. It was Essuman’s educated jab and his ability to split Taylor’s guard to land hard right hands that gae him the opportunity for the win.

With three straight losses, Taylor is at the end of the road. He says he should have moved up in weight some time ago, and fighting just once a year hasn’t helped. The Tartan Tornado is a former undisputed, unified champion and a Scottish hero. He has nothing left to prove.

Moses Itauma Thrills Crowd With KO Skills

Moses Itauma of Kent, England (12-0, 10 KOs) promised a “devastating knockout” of opponent Mike Balogun of Maryland (21-2, 16 KOs). Mission accomplished. Itauma sent Balogun to the canvas three times, ending the fight for good 46 seconds into the second round for another sensational victory.

The first knockdown came on a pair of left hooks halfway into the first round. Balogun looked at his corner and got up just in time to beat the count. Balogun did his best to fire back, but he could not match the speed and footwork of Itauma, who moves like a middleweight.

Balogun had barely gotten off his stool in the corner when Itauma cracked him with a right hook, spinning Balogun around down to the canvas face down. It seemed impossible Balogun would get up, but he did. Credit to Balogun for his bravery, but the 41-year-old former football player was a sitting duck. Itauma finished Balogun off with a sizzling right hook set up with the slightest shoulder feint, and Balogun fell hard for the final time.

“He is a tough cookie, man. Honestly, after the second knockdown, I was like ‘No, he’s not getting up.’ And he got up and I said, ‘what?’ I was catching him clean!

“Even that second one, I turned around and like, he was still trying to get up. Do you know what, fair play to that man,” said Itauma. “Listen, with all these expectations on me, I knew this was his chance for a big leap. I like to appreciate Mike Balogun for taking this opportunity, because not a lot would.”

Itauma Back On Usyk vs Dubois 2 Undercard

Itauma says his team wants to see him in a ten-round fight, “and then release me to the big dogs.” Francis Warren of Queensberry Promotions said they hope to bring Itauma back in July on the Usyk vs. Dubois 2 undercard.

“There’s quite a big show in London. Hopefully, Moses will be on that card. This guy is going from strength to strength to strength. The confidence is growing, the skillset is getting bigger, and the attention he’s getting now, he’s on the right path. We have to pick guys who we think maybe will take him rounds.”

But who is that going to be? Martin Bakole was sitting ringside watching Itauma. Another potential opponent mentioned is American Jermaine Franklin. The 20-year-old’s potential seems unlimited. No opponent has presented any significant challenge. It will be tricky not to rush Itauma’s development. Assuming he continues to mow down opponents, Itauma can reign over the heavyweight division for years to come.

Aloys Junior Crowns Himself King Of The Ring

Cruiserweight Aloys “The Animal” Youmbi Junior of London (10-1, 9 KOs) scored an impressive knockout win over David Jamieson of Scotland (13-4, 10 KOs) to retain his WBA Continental belt and win the vacant Commonwealth Championship.

The fight was intended as a step-up fight for the 22-year-old who goes by Aloys Junior. But he went through Jamieson like a knife through butter.

The first knockdown came from a combination of body shot followed by a right to the temple of Jamieson at the end of the first round. The snapping jabs to both the head and body of Jamieson kept coming, but the crowd got behind Jamieson who kept coming forward.

The second knockdown came from a right uppercut delivered with speed. Jamieson never really recovered but kept up his best effort. Aloys Junior remained patient, working on his skills.

Aloys ended the fight with a blistering left hook, dropping Jamieson flat on his back. Jamieson was out cold at 1:54 of the third round. Jamieson’s head bounced off the canvas. He was able to get up under his own power after a few concerning moments.

“I’m looking for more belts,” said Aloys Jr., wearing a crown and holding his belts. “Viddal Riley, I’m coming for you, baby. All the other guys, I’m coming for you. I’ve conquered Scotland, and I want to conquer the rest of the world. I’m here. That’s why I’ve knighted myself,” pointing to his crown and declaring himself “something special.”

Aloys Junior landed 49 of 102 punches thrown, with 24 power punches landed, against 13 of 76 punches landed for Jamieson, nine of them power punches. The young cruiserweight has charisma to spare and knows how to address the camera like a seasoned news anchorman. He’s one to watch.

Reese Lynch Wins Pro Debut

Reese Lynch of Scotland couldn’t have asked for a better pro debut in front of his countrymen. Lynch (1-0, 1 KO) drilled Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira of Brazil (6-27, 5 KOs) with bad intentions through two rounds, dropping the Brazilian with a vicious body shot at the end of the second round. Referee Darren Maxwell continued the count as the bell sounded, reaching ten at 3:07 of round two. De Oliveira, a journeyman brought in to test young talents, had only been stopped twice.

Nathaniel Collins Surprises With Knockout Power

In a crowd-pleasing all-Scottish featherweight match-up, Nathaniel Collins of Bearsden (17-0, 8 KOs) dominated Lee McGregor of Edinburgh (15-2-1, 11 KOs), scoring four knockdowns and forcing McGregor’s corner to throw in the towel at 1:45 of the fourth round.

Collins played sharpshooter and showed excellent punch selection. His record didn’t indicate he would put on such a big show of power punching. Fueled by the hometown crowd, Collins put on an inspired performance against a solid opponent. The knockout came from a wicked left hook to the body shot off a shoulder feint as pretty as they get. Collins put on the kind of entertaining show will make him attractive as a title challenger.