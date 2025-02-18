Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 Kicks Off With Grand Arrivals Tuesday

In anticipation of a boxing card loaded with talent and meaningful fights, unified light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev of Montreal (21-0, 20 KOs) and former champion Dmitry Bivol of Los Angeles (23-1, 11 KOs) led the traditional grand arrivals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of their rematch on Saturday, February 22 from the ANB Arena.

The fight card airs on DAZN and is also available on PPV.com for $25.99. The full card starts live worldwide at 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT. Put the coffee on.

All participants scheduled through the co-main, top contenders, and rising stars featured on the undercard joined the Grand Arrival parade and stopped for photos and brief interviews.

The single no-show was American Floyd Schofield of Austin, Texas (18-0, 12 KOs). Ring Magazine later reported Schofield became ill and was taken to a local hospital. He is out of the matchup after lobbying hard to face WBC World Lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson of Newark, New Jersey (22-0, 10 KOs). It would have been the only all-American matchup. Promoters are seeking another opponent for Stevenson.

Beterbiev vs Bivol 2

Beterbiev was asked what he learned from his first fight with Bivol. “We learned some different things, like what we need to improve and what we need to correct. We did some stuff about these things, so we’ll see.” Artur Beterbiev says he remains in top condition at age 40 because of his experience. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Bivol has made no secret how much he hated losing for the first time as a pro, and how badly he wants his title back. What will it take?

“I just need to be better in all positions. I need to be faster, harder, smarter. Everything needs to be better,” said Bivol. Dmitry Bivol said of the first fight, “I learned about myself. That I don’t like to lose, and I need to push myself harder. More punches and more endurance.” Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Heavyweight Co-Main: Dubois vs Parker

The co-main event features IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois of England (22-2, 21 KOs) who defends his title against former WBO champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand (35-3, 23 KOs).

Dubois arrived full of confidence after his spectacular win over Anthony Joshua. ““I’m flying. I feel really confident, ready to go. The talking is done, it’s time to go to work.” Daniel Dubois says he expects a war with Joseph Parker. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Parker is equally confident, coming off victories in which he disarmed big punchers Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang. What’s been the secret to his success?

“Listening to Andy (Lee), listening to George (Lockhart), and applying what I’ve been learning in camp, training, and in the ring. It’s pretty simple. Go out there; believe in yourself. I have confidence and I’m going to prove to everyone that you can always come back from a loss.” Joseph Parker says to win, he has to be himself. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Adames vs Sheeraz

Carlos Adames of the Dominican Republic (24-1, 18 KOs) and Hamzah Sheeraz of England (21-0, 17 KOs) were in attendance and will square off for Adames’ WBC middleweight title.

Adames will defend his title for the first time, and he has no doubts of success. “Since before they even called me, I thought he (Sheeraz) was going to be my next victim. I feel like they think they can beat me, but they can’t.” Carlos Adames didn’t mince words, saying he would “decapitate” his opponent Saturday. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Sheeraz is facing the first significant test of his career. What will it take to beat the champion? “Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 Kicks Off With Grand Arrivals Tuesday

In anticipation of a boxing card loaded with talent and meaningful fights, unified light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev of Montreal (21-0, 20 KOs) and former champion Dmitry Bivol of Los Angeles (23-1, 11 KOs) led the traditional grand arrivals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of their rematch on Saturday, February 22 from the ANB Arena.

The fight card airs on DAZN and is also available on PPV.com for $25.99. The full card starts live worldwide at 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT. Put the coffee on.

All participants scheduled through the co-main, top contenders, and rising stars featured on the undercard joined the Grand Arrival parade and stopped for photos and brief interviews.

The single no-show was American Floyd Schofield of Austin, Texas (18-0, 12 KOs). Ring Magazine later reported Schofield became ill and was taken to a local hospital. He is out of the matchup after lobbying hard to face WBC World Lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson of Newark, New Jersey (22-0, 10 KOs). It would have been the only all-American matchup. Promoters are seeking another opponent for Stevenson.

Beterbiev vs Bivol 2

Beterbiev was asked what he learned from his first fight with Bivol. “We learned some different things, like what we need to improve and what we need to correct. We did some stuff about these things, so we’ll see.” Artur Beterbiev says he remains in top condition at age 40 because of his experience. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Bivol has made no secret how much he hated losing for the first time as a pro, and how badly he wants his title back. What will it take?

“I just need to be better in all positions. I need to be faster, harder, smarter. Everything needs to be better,” said Bivol. Dmitry Bivol said of the first fight, “I learned about myself. That I don’t like to lose, and I need to push myself harder. More punches and more endurance.” Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Heavyweight Co-Main: Dubois vs Parker

The co-main event features IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois of England (22-2, 21 KOs) who defends his title against former WBO champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand (35-3, 23 KOs).

Dubois arrived full of confidence. ““I’m flying. I feel really confident, ready to go. The talking is done, it’s time to go to work.” Daniel Dubois says he expects a war with Joseph Parker. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Parker is equally confident, coming off victories in which he disarmed big punchers Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang. What’s been the secret to his success?

“Listening to Andy (Lee), listening to George (Lockhart), and applying what I’ve been learning in camp, training, and in the ring. It’s pretty simple. Go out there; believe in yourself. I have confidence and I’m going to prove to everyone that you can always come back from a loss.” Joseph Parker says to win, he has to be himself. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Adames vs Sheeraz

Carlos Adames of the Dominican Republic (24-1, 18 KOs) and Hamzah Sheeraz of England (21-0, 17 KOs) were in attendance and will square off for Adames’ WBC middleweight title.

Adames will defend his title for the first time, and he has no doubts of success. “Since before they even called me, I thought he (Sheeraz) was going to be my next victim. I feel like they think they can beat me, but they can’t.” Carlos Adames didn’t mince words, saying he would “decapitate” his opponent Saturday. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Sheeraz will face the first big test of his career. What will it take to beat the champion? “Just do what I do. Stay disciplined, stay focused, and just enjoy myself.” Hamzah Sheeraz arrives in Riyadh. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing.

Ortiz Jr. vs Madrimov

Super welterweights Vergil Ortiz Jr. of Grand Prairie, Texas (22-0, 21 KOs) takes on Israil Madrimov of Uzbekistan (10-1, 7 KOs) for the WBC interim super welterweight title.

Ortiz Jr. says of defending his first title, “It’s the first title defense against a very good opponent. It doesn’t get better than that.” Ortiz Jr. says he feels good at 154 pounds. “he’s settled into the division. “I feel good. “I feel really good at this weight class. I’m willing to stay here for a long time. if the opportunity comes up at 160, we’ll take it too. We’ll just see what the future holds.” Vergil Ortiz Jr during today’s Grand Arrivals ahead of the Riyadh Season Event on Saturday night. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing.

Madrimov said in his recent close loss to Terence Crawford, he was able to show fans what he can do. “It’s important to get the title again for me, but at the same time, I showed myself with the Crawford fight. Many fans know about me after that, so that’s also important to me. After Crawford, I learned from the experience. Now, I want this fight and this belt for everybody.” Israil Madrimov says he feels very much at home in Riyadh. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Zhang vs Kabatel

Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang, who lives and trains in New Jersey (27-2, 22 KOs) meets Agit Kabayel of Germany (25-0, 17 KOs) for the WBC interim heavyweight title.

Zhang says at age 41 he still feels great, “feeling very young.” He said his recent victory over Deontay Wilder “means that I’m coming back. Big Bang is here.” Zhilei Zhang during today’s Grand Arrivals. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing.

Kabayel appears in his third fight in Saudi Arabia. In both previous fights, Kabayel was the underdog and beat the odds. Does he like being underrated? “Yes, I like it. You’ll see on Saturday, the underdog will shock the world again.” Agit Kabayel is all smiles ahead of his fight with Zhilei Zhang on Saturday. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

British Showdown: Buatsi vs Smith

British stars Joshua Buatsi (19-0, 13 KOs) and Callum Smith (30-2, 22 KOs) will fight for the interim WBO light heavyweight title. Joshua Buatsi during today’s Grand Arrivals ahead of the Riyadh Season card on Saturday. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing.

Buatsi displayed confidence he’d emerge the winner. “It’s a style that should gel. Whatever style I have to provide to win, that’s what I’m going to do.” Callum Smith feels he’s still got a lot to offer in his quest to become a two-division champion. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing.

Smith, now in the light heavyweight division, said “I’m feeling good. It’s a good opportunity to put myself closer to where I want to be, and that’s a two-weight world champion.”

Shakur Stevenson Waits on New Opponent

Shakur Stevenson will test his repaired hand on Saturday, opponent TBD. Photo: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

At the time he arrived, Shakur Stevenson didn’t know his original opponent Floyd Schofield had withdrawn due to illness. He’s eager to return to the ring after having surgery on a damaged hand.

“I’m ready to show the world that I’m a superstar. I think I’m one of the best fighters in the sport of boxing. The world will know February 22. They can expect the best fighter to show out. That’s what I’m going to do.”

Saudi Prospects Featured on Undercard

The preliminary card will showcase local talent with welterweight Ziyad Almaayouf of Riyadh (6-0-1, 1 KO) taking on Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira of Brazil (6-20, 5 KOs), and super featherweight Mohammed Alakel of Riyadh (2-0, 0 KOs) meets Engel Gomez of Nicaragua (8-42, 4 KOs), both six round bouts