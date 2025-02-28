Davis vs Roach: Weigh-Ins, Predictions

The lead-up to Saturday’s world title fight between reigning WBA Lightweight World Champion Gervonta Davis of Baltimore (30-0, 28 KOs) and WBA Super Featherweight World champion Lamont Roach of Baltimore (25-1-1, 10 KOs) has been a touch sleepy given the stakes and the star power of Tank Davis.

The crowd Friday for the Davis vs Roach weigh-in at the Barclays Center. Photo: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

Things finally got real at the weigh-in Friday in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Ticket sales reportedly threaten to break Davis’s previous sales record at the venue. Even more telling: merchandise sales are off the charts.

Davis vs Roach headlines the Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view event starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The card is available for $79.99 both from Prime Video and from PPV.com, which features an interactive chat with boxing broadcast great Jim Lampley.

Gervonta Davis: ‘I Give The People What They Want’

Gervonta Davis weighed 133.4 pounds for his title defense, well under the 135-pound limit. Photo: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

Davis weighed in at 133.4 pounds, well under the 135 limit. He brushed off any threat and big talk from Roach. “He’s a frontrunner like everybody else I’ve fought,” said Davis. “That’s it.

“Look at him,” said Davis as he pointed toward Roach. “He’s showing off. He hasn’t had this energy any other time. Just watch.

A grin broke out on Tank Davis’s face when asked what fans could expect. “Same old, same old. I give the people what they want to see. Explosive knockout, and shit like that!”

Lamont Roach: ‘I’m One Of The Best Fighters In The World’

Lamont Roach Jr. hit the lightweight 135-pound limit on the scale. Photo: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

Roach weighed at the 135-pound limit. He was full of confidence while still acknowledging Davis’s star power and his admiration from a fan’s point of view.

In an interview before the weigh-in, Roach said, “Obviously, he’s the superstar. A lot of people have seen him, and a lot of people haven’t seen me. Saturday night, that narrative’s going to flip.”

During the faceoff, Davis and Roach exchanged words. “I told him this shit’s real. He talking about he’s going to stop me. He know damn well that shit ain’t real!,” said Roach. “I told him to bring a pillow. I’m one of the best fighters in the world. Can’t wait for y’all to see it.”

Prediction: Expect a class Tank Davis fight. His confidence in his ability to take command of a fight whenever he’s ready and stop his opponent allows him to be patient and take his time in the early rounds to assess exactly how his opponent comes in the night of the fight. Roach is not a power threat. He must box Davis, and Tank will have no concern if Roach is ahead on the scorecards. Davis has erased those scorecards in all but two fights and sent them to the trash. Davis by late-round stoppage.

Valenzuela vs Russell Co-Main: A Close Call

Jose Valenzuela makes his first title defense, and it’s a tough test against Gary Antuanne Russell. Photo: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

The co-main event is a far tighter contest with plenty of intrigue. WBA Super Lightweight World Champion José “Rayo” Valenzuela of Los Mochis, Mexico (14-2, 9 KOs) makes his first title defense against contender Gary Antuanne Russell of Capitol Heights, Maryland (17-1, 17 KOs).

Valenzuela weighed in at 138.8 pounds, Russell at 138.2 pounds.

“We’re going to give the fans a hell of a fight!” promised Valenzuela. “Me and Gary, he’s a tough fighter. But I’m prepared for this moment.”

Russell described his approach to the fight this way. “I got to dismantle him in every way and bring that belt home. And the new!” Can Gary Antuanne Russell go home with a championship for the Russell-fighting family? Photo: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

Prediction: Valenzuela feels confident after his impressive win over Issac Cruz. Working with trainer Robert Garcia has sharpened his skills and approach to winning. But Russell is far more dangerous than Cruz, with deceptive power. He has only heard the final bell once: in his split decision loss to Alberto Puello last June. Count on Russell to absorb those lessons and come after Valenzuela with something to prove. Prediction: Russell by late round TKO.

Super Lightweight Title At Stake for Puello and Martín

Alberto Puello and Sandor Martín exchanged a few words during their faceoff Friday. Photo: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

WBC Super Lightweight World Champion Alberto Puello of the Dominican Republic (23-0, 10 KOs) takes on mandatory challenger Sandor Martín of Barcelona (42-3, 15 KOs).

Both fighters weighed in at 139.2 pounds.

Puello won the title at the interim level and is now defending the full title for the first time. Puello expects his Dominican fans to pack the Barclays Center and cheer him on.

Puello said after the weigh-in, he will teach Martín a lesson. “There are levels in this thing. Boxing is no easy thing. He’s going to realize that.”

Martín gets his first world title fight and promises not to waste the opportunity. “It’s for me, for my family, for my country. I’m going to be world champion Saturday.”

Prediction: Martín’s most notable fight is his split decision loss to Teofimo Lopez in 2022, a fight most observers felt he won, causing Lopez to infamously ask himself after the fight, “Do I still got it?” Martín has the reputation as a hard fighter to look good against, and he’ll do the same to try and outbox Puello. Will Martín finally get his due? With the crowd on Puello’s side, it won’t be easy. Prediction: Puello by close decision.

Téllez vs Williams Opens Card on Saturday

Promoter Tom Brown had to intervene when Julian Williams and Yoanis Tellez got into a scrap at the weigh-in. Photo: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

Rising super welterweight star Yoenis Téllez of Cuba (9-0, 7 KOs) and former unified world champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams of Philadelphia (29-4-1, 17 KOs), both need a win to advance their careers in the fight kicking off the PPV card.

Tellez weighed in at 153.5 pounds, Williams at 153.25 pounds.

Téllez and Williams engaged in a brief shoving match at the weigh-in faceoff, forcing promoter Tom Brown to step in and grab Téllez’s arm. What happened?

“His arm’s in my face,” said Williams. “He put his arms in my face. Is he crazy? We’re not going to make it to the fight doing shit like that!”

Williams, the former IBF champion at super welterweight, said this is a make-or-break fight for him, bigger than his previous fights. “It means everything. That’s why I’m here. That’s the only reason I’m here. I’m not here for no money; I’m not here for nothing else. I only want to be a champion.”

Téllez doesn’t intend to let Williams prevail from the opening bell. “You can be that I’m going to try to break him from the very beginning of the fight until the very end. I’m not going to stop tomorrow night. The message for the division is this: A Cuban fighter is here, hungry for glory and ready to take over.”

Prediction: Téllez is from the new generation of power-punching Cuban fighters, no longer content to merely deploy their boxing skills. They know fans want to be entertained. Téllez is ten years younger than Williams (24 vs. 34), and youth will prevail. Although his last fight was a decision, he scored two knockouts against Johan Gonzalez. Williams was stopped in three of his four losses. Prediction: Tellez by knockout.

Undercard Headlined by Hurd vs Gonzalez

Both Jarrett Hurd and Johan Gonzalez have something to prove on Saturday. Photo: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

Heading up the Prime Video undercard, “Swift” Jarrett Hurd of Maryland (25-3-1, 17 KOs) fights Johan Gonzalez of Venezuela (35-4, 34 KOs).

Hurd weighed in at 159.5 pounds, Gonzalez at 158.75 pounds.

“It’s a great feeling to be back. I want to look like the fighter I was before,” said Hurd after the weigh-in. “When I’m 100 percent, I’m a dangerous Swift. I want a dominant win in a dominant fashion.”

Gonzalez is focused and kept his comments brief, saying, “It’s a tremendous opportunity. I’m here making my dream come true.”

Prediction: Hurd has been on a rough road. Since his loss in 2019 to Julian Williams, he’s 3-3. He barely squeaked out a majority decision against a clearly shot Jeison Rosario. Gonzalez is a power puncher, and it will be lights out for Hurd and, sadly, the end of his career. Prediction: Gonzalez by knockout, middle rounds.

See the Davis vs Roach weigh-in video replay here.