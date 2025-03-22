Results: Sebastian Fundora Breezes Past Chordale Booker

Unified WBC/WBO Super Welterweight world champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora showed no signs of ring rust after nearly a year off in his return Saturday in the Premier Boxing Champions card on Prime Video at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Fundora of Coachella, California (22-1-1, 14 KOs) virtually blew through solid challenger Chordale Booker of Stamford, Connecticut (23-2, 11 KOs), delivering a fourth-round TKO win in his first title defense.

Fundora brushed off any consideration he might have suffered from the inactivity.

“I’ve felt ready this whole time since my last fight,” said Fundora, after the brutal and bloody decision over Tim Tszyu in March 2024. “I’ve worked very hard this past year to be ready.

“Now I’ve successfully defended my two titles, and the sky’s the limit. I showed the fans that I’m a powerful fighter. I’ve always been a powerful fighter, and I showed it even more tonight,” declared Fundora.

Fundora Towers Over Booker

The 6-foot-6-inch tall Fundora towered over the 5-foot-9-inch tall Booker, looking like a basketball center standing across from a shortstop. Fundora was uncharacteristically patient in the early moments, using his significant reach to throw a snapping jab with Booker circling, trying to figure out how to draw Fundora in.

Fundora steadily increased pressure on the southpaw Booker. While Booker was able to land some strong counterpunches, he had nothing to slow down Fundora’s momentum. Booker said he hadn’t trained against any southpaws preparing for Fundora.

Efficient Finish From Sebastian Fundora

Fundora seriously hurt Booker in round three, following up in the fourth and final round with a vicious left hook followed by a pair of sharp uppercuts. Booker staggered and fell to the canvas. It was only the second career knockdown for Booker. He gamely got to his feet, but Fundora pounced and pounded Booker until referee Thomas Taylor stepped in to save Booker at 2:51 into the round.

According to CompuBox, Fundora landed double the number of total punches as Booker in the four rounds (79 to 37).

Fundora now hopes to become the next undisputed champion in the family, matching his sister, undisputed flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora.

“I’d love to be the undisputed champion like my sister,” said Fundora. “Whoever they have for me next, I’ll be ready. I want the IBF champion Bakhram Murtazaliev, plus Xander Zayas is the WBO mandatory, and I also want Errol Spence Jr. We have two belts, we have to defend them, and if anyone is willing to unify, let’s do that too.”

Fundora and Zayas crossed paths in the ring and again after the fight, exchanging a pleasant greeting. It would be a Puerto Rico vs. Mexican-American matchup, and we say bring it on.

Jesus Ramos Jr. Runs Through Guide Schramm

In the co-main event, super welterweight Jesus Ramos Jr. of Casa Grande, Arizona (23-1, 19 KOs) was in complete control from start to finish, winning by seventh-round TKO over Guido Emmanuel Schramm of Argentina (16-4-2, 9 KOs).

“I had some obstacles,” said Ramos. “I hurt my hand in the third round, but I battled through it. I made a promise, so I had to get him out of there.”

It was Ramos’ second fight in two months, as he hopes to position himself for a world title fight in the division.

Ramos was on the offensive against a durable and determined Schramm, who offered his own offensive effort but was overwhelmed by Ramos Jr. Early in the seventh round, Ramos broke Schramm’s nose, eventually pinning his opponent to the ropes and unloading with power hooks. It was too much for the damaged Schramm. Referee Mark Nelson stopped the action at 1:38 of the round.

“It was hard to get the finish,” said Ramos. “He has a lot of heart, and he displayed it tonight. I tip my hat to him; he’s a great warrior. Hopefully now I can get the winner of the main event next.”

Garcia Gets Disputed Split Decision Over Gausha

Middleweight prospect Elijah Garcia of Phoenix (17-1, 13 KOs) hoped to bounce back from his first pro loss Saturday. But he was lucky to survive an early knockdown to win a split decision over veteran contender Terrell Gausha of Cleveland (24-5-1, 12 KOs). The judges’ scores were 95-94 for Gausha, overruled by scores of 96-93 and 95-94 for Garcia.

The 2012 U.S. Olympian Gausha sat the 21-year-old Garcia down on the canvas for the first time in his career with a wicked right hand.

“I figured after he dropped me that was the hardest I was going to get hit,” said Garcia, who claimed he was prepared for it.

“We’ve been working on the right hand,” said Gausha. “He leaned forward a little bit, and I caught him at the right time. I give him credit. He’s a warrior. He kept coming forward, kept trying to press it, but I was picking him off a little bit.”

Garcia recovered from the knockdown and dug out of the hole created by Gausha with activity and body shots. He was the busier, more aggressive fighter, eventually ending with more punches thrown. However, Gausha had the edge in total punches landed (189 to 154 for Garcia) and an impressive 42% connect rate, according to CompuBox. But the busier-looking fighter got the nod. So much for ‘effective aggression.

“People can think what they want,” said Garcia. “I went in the ring and fought my ass off against an Olympian. He’s only lost to world champions, and I went in there and beat him.

“He’s very experienced, very crafty. He was able to do some things that he wanted, but I figured it out as time went on. Whoever thinks I lost, whatever. I won,” declared Garcia.

Gausha was gracious after the loss. “He was a tough, gritty guy. That’s why I took this fight – I knew he would push me. I just thought I did what I had to do. The decision is unfortunate, but all I can do is try to regroup and get better.”

Garcia needs to buckle down and regroup. Although he got the win on paper, it didn’t answer the lingering questions about his future. He needs to convince the skeptics that his impressive early wins weren’t a fluke, and the sooner, the better.