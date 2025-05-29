Plant and Charlo Back In Action Saturday, But Not Against Each Other

Former world champions Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo are back in action in Las Vegas this Saturday night on Prime Video? Killer!

Except they aren’t fighting each other. Wah-waah. Not yet, anyway.

Should the odds prevail and see both Plant and Charlo get wins, they are likely to face each other in their next bouts. But they’ll need to get past two motivated challengers in Armando Reséndiz and Thomas LaManna.

The Plant and Charlo doubleheader begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Prime Video for all Prime members, with no additional cost. Non-subscribers can access the fight with a free 30-day trial to catch the championship card.

Plant and Charlo Dial It Down For Now

At Thursday’s final pre-fight news conference, Plant and Charlo were as relaxed as the two wound-up personalities ever get. Charlo even complimented Plant’s clothing, from his own biker-inspired clothing line “Life Behind Bars,” and offered to model for him. Plant didn’t blow him off. He should take him up on it.

Watch the final pre-fight news conference here.

Caleb Plant Takes On Challenger Hoping For Spoiler

The main event features former IBF Super Middleweight champion Plant of Las Vegas (23-2, 14 KOs) returning after a surprisingly competitive and entertaining fight ending in a ninth-round TKO over Trevor McCumby.

Plant faces Armando Resendiz of Mexico (15-2, 11 KOs), who trains in Los Angeles. It’s a big step up for Resendiz, whose resume includes a knockout win over Jarrett Hurd and a TKO loss to Elijah Garcia. It will be the first 12-round fight for the 26-year-old Resendiz.

“The whole team put in a lot of work, left no stone unturned, and it’s going to show on Saturday,” said Plant. “See you on Saturday and,” as he paused to look at Resendiz, “YOU gonna get it.

“I’m gonna show you what I really do. I’m gonna show you what I do best. So be ready. Get some good sleep.”

Resendiz knows it’s the opportunity of a lifetime, with nothing to lose and everything to gain. He gets it, and he’s coming in with a positive attitude.

“I’m so thankful to be here. Look at all these cameras. Look at all these people. This has me so motivated and so happy that I can’t even express how joyous I am right now,” said Resendiz.

“Caleb is right that I have nothing to lose in the ring. But I do have something to fight for, because I’m going to be a dad for the first time. I announced yesterday that I’m gonna have my first kid. So that’s cool!” said a beaming Resendiz.

“The fight will show me how I have to approach Caleb. I have a lot of strategies past plan A. If I have to be in a brawl, I will. All that matters is that I get the win. He’s the toughest opponent of my life, and that motivates me. I want to represent my people and give everyone a great show. I can’t wait for Saturday night.”

Plant gets it, including being a dad, fighting while awaiting the arrival of his second child. “This is a big moment for Armando, but it’s big for me too. I have a lot on the line. He may have nothing to lose, but I’ve got everything to lose. I sacrificed a lot and you’re gonna see it in the ring.

“I’m a competitor and I’m a winner. I’ve been a winner my whole life. Regardless of whatever I’ve done, that’s not what wakes me up in the morning.”

Prediction: Caleb Plant should handle his business easily, no disrespect to Resendiz who is making a quantum leap in competition. Still, Plant has to do his part to get to the fight he really wants.

Jermall Charlo: Will Ring Rust Interfere?

In the ten-round co-main event, Jermall Charlo returns 18 months since his November 2023 decision win against Jose Benavidez Jr., a fight that came after a 17-month layoff since a June 2021 decision over Juan Macias Montiel. Stop us if you’ve heard this before: activity matters. Ring rust is real, and it’s the key concern for Charlo going into his fight.

Charlo of Houston (33-0, 22 KOs) will take on veteran Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna of New Jersey (39-5-1, 18 KOs), who is on an eight-fight winning streak since his knockout loss to Erislandy Lara in 2021. He worked his way back through the club circuit and isn’t acting like the 12-to-1 underdog the oddsmakers think he is.

“Thank God for allowing me to be able to give y’all my presence one more time,” said Charlo. “Yeah, I’m ready to fight. I feel the energy. The energy is great. Thank you, Las Vegas.

“I’m ready to showcase my talent, give you guys the old Jermall Charlo that y’all once had, you know, world champion. Shout out to you Cornflake for taking the fight.

“If he makes the wrong move, makes a miscalculation, or gets just a little too close, then I’m gonna knock his ass clean out,” promised the undefeated former champion.

Charlo said he is moving up to the super middleweight division not because he can’t make middleweight, but because there is more competition. He returns with a new trainer who is a familiar face: his former amateur coach, Highland Williams, replacing longtime pro trainer Ronnie Shields.

“He’s the first person who taught me how to throw my jab, throw a right hand, get off the line, the technical things you learn in the amateurs,” said Charlo. “I wanted to go back to my roots in this fight. I’m not saying I wouldn’t need Ronnie, but (Williams) has what I really wanted, to go back to my original training.”

LaManna says every boxer wants to fight in Las Vegas, saying seeing his photo on the billboards and on the Strip is “mad dope.” LaManna calls the fight his last opportunity at greatness after a long 40-fight journey. He’s aware the card is built around Plant and Charlo, but says he’ll do his part and upset the apple cart. “I’ll make it count. It means everything.”

Charlo said he needs to get some rounds in, but his performance against LaManna will depend on how he feels on the night of the fight.

“I know what I’m up against, so I had to train my ass off. I’ve been training like that for fucking six months,” said LaManna, telling Charlo he was OD locked in, which touched off some back and forth between the two.

Charlo pushed back. “I don’t know if he’s trying to intimidate me or something. I don’t know what he’s saying. OD locked in, I hope you’re OD locked in, bro. I wouldn’t expect nothing less from you. You’re facing Jermall Charlo. Don’t get up here and start being some kind of a hater, man.”

“You call zero shots, bro. Stop! Don’t piss me off, bro,” declared LaManna, musing why the two of them aren’t the main event.

“You’re lucky you’re on this card!” said Charlo. “Thank you!” replied LaManna, with Charlo saying, “You’re welcome.”

“If he makes the wrong decisions, if he makes the wrong move, it he don’t calculate his decisions, his timing ain’t right, or he gets just a little too close. I will knock his ass clean the fuck out,” showing a flash of the old fiery Charlo.

Undercard: Kyrone Davis Gets His Shot

On the undercard, middleweight contenders Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez of Cuba and Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis of Delaware appear in a ten-round bout.

“I’m here to win, there’s nothing else,” said Hernandez. But he said he won’t underestimate Davis. “Let’s see what he’s capable of. I hope he can withstand what I’m bringing. I’m prepared and ready for what’s coming my way. I’m really excited to perform and show everyone what I’m capable of,” predicting an “easy” knockout win.

Davis, who won the opportunity to face Hernandez with an upset win over highly regarded prospect Elijah Garcia, said bluntly he’s used to being the B-side and the underdog, pointing out he’s beaten plenty of A-sides. “You don’t win fights on paper,” said Davis. “That don’t mean shit.

“All that matters is what happens when that bell rings, when they get in that square circle and they say DING. What’s going to happen?

“If he’s got what it takes, then he got what it takes. I’ve been in there a lot of great fighters. I know he’s gonna give it his all, but we’ll see if it’s enough.”

Davis said he was tired of talking, and just wants to get to to the fight. “He’s gonna come prepared. I know he’s trained hard. I know he’s been working hard. I know he’s gonna do everything he can to get the victory. I know how motivated young, undefeated fighters think. He’s gonna give it his all, but I guarantee you, and I guarantee everybody in here that it ain’t gonna be that,” said Davis.

Mexican Unbeatens Promise A Banger

In a competitive super welterweight bout, undefeated contender Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero of La Paz, Mexico (16-0, 12 KOs) faces Omar Valenzuela of Tijuana (23-0, 20 KOs) in an all-Mexican classic banger.

Valenzuela took the fight on short notice, his first fight outside Mexico.

“I’m so excited that we were able to make this fight happen,” said Lucero. “I can’t wait for people to get to know me. I want them to see what I’m capable of Saturday night, and you’re gonna see a great fight.”

Valenzuela said he’s thankful for the opportunity. “I’m glad that everyone is going to see this great performance on Saturday night. It’s gonna be two Mexican fighters going hand-to-hand until someone wins. He’s got nowhere to hide.

“We’re both gonna give it our all, but I’m gonna come out with my hand raised. There’s no doubt about it,” declared Valenzuela.

Lucero said he hoped Valenzuela comes as prepared as he is so they can give the fans plenty of action and steal the show. “There’s gonna be dynamite in the ring on Saturday night because I’m gonna knock this guy out. That’s what I’m coming to do.”

Lucero is trained by Hall of Famer Bob Santos after a move to Las Vegas. “Bob Santos is such a pro and he’s instilled so many things in me both inside and outside of the gym. He preaches about how discipline is key and that’s something that I’ve loved to experience throughout training camp.”