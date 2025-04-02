Caleb Plant, Jermall Charlo Co-Headine PBC Event on May 31

Premier Boxing Champions and Prime Video announced a May 31 card featuring two super middleweight stars co-headlining the event.

Interim WBA Super Middleweight Titlist Caleb Plant takes on Armando Reséndiz of Mexico, and undefeated two-division champion Jermall Charlo battles veteran contender Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna.

The card takes place on Saturday, May 31, from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The lineup will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and stream exclusively on Prime Video for all Prime members in the United States and select countries.

Tickets for the live event will go on sale Friday, April 4, at 10 a.m. PT through AXS.com.

Pre-sale tickets are available on Thursday, April 3, from 10 a.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT through AXS.com with code PBC.

Charlo and Plant On Collision Course

Plant and Charlo will look for victories on May 31 to set up a 168-pound grudge match and settle their feud in the ring after years of call-outs and a viral dust-up that nearly saw the championship fighters come to blows.

The main event will see the former IBF Super Middleweight champion Plant take on an explosive power-puncher in Armando Reséndiz in a 12-round matchup. It will be the first defense for Plant of his interim WBA Super Middleweight title.

Plant Looks to Extend KO Streak

Plant of Las Vegas (23-2, 14 KOs) is on a two-fight stoppage streak. He stopped hard-hitting Trevor McCumby last September, bouncing back from a flash knockdown to stop McCumby in round nine.

In his first fight with trainer Stephen “Breadman” Edwards leading his corner, Plant ended an extended war of words with former champion Anthony Dirrell with a single punch in October 2022, knocking out the former two-time champion to deliver one of 2022’s most memorable knockouts.

The 32-year-old Plant won the IBF title in a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Jose Uzcategui in 2019. Plant dropped Uzcategui in the second and fourth rounds and cruised to victory for the championship, before going on to successfully defend the title three times.

Plant’s losses were a stoppage loss to Canelo Alvarez in November 2021 and a decision to two-time world champion David Benavidez in a March 2023 slugfest.

“I’ve been quietly grinding with my team since my last fight, and just like always, I’ve left no stone unturned in my preparation,” said Plant. “No setback and no amount of money or success can change the love I have for boxing or change my competitive spirit to be a winner. On May 31, I’m coming to put on a show and leave no doubt that I’m one of the best in the world.”

Reséndiz Brings Solid Record

The 26-year-old Reséndiz of Nayarit, Mexico (15-2, 11 KOs) was unbeaten in his first 12 fights after turning pro in 2018, showing impressive power with an eight-fight knockout streak. After a decision loss to Marcos Hernandez in September 2021, Reséndiz was impressive in stopping the former unified world champion Jarrett Hurd in the tenth round in March 2023.

Reséndiz dropped a decision to top middleweight Elijah Garcia in September 2023, before most recently bouncing back to earn a fifth-round TKO of Fernando Paliza this February.

“I’m very happy to have this opportunity on May 31,” said Reséndiz. “I’m thankful to be in a great fight once again, this time against a former world champion in the main event of a stellar night of boxing. I know this is going to be a tough fight, but I will prepare as hard as I possibly can to win and dedicate this win to my beloved Mexico.”

Charlo Back After 18-Month Break

In the co-main event, undefeated two-division champion Jermall Charlo will return to the ring to face the upset-minded veteran Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna in a 10-round super middleweight showdown.

A former world champion at 154 and 160 pounds, Charlo of Houston (33-0, 22 KOs) begins his quest to become a three-division world champion. Charlo won his first championship title in 2015 with a dominant knockout of Cornelius Bundrage and would go on to defend the title three times.

The 34-year-old would then begin a middleweight run that saw him earn the WBC championship and add victories over top contenders including Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Matt Korobov, Hugo Centeno Jr. and more. Trained throughout his career by the renowned Ronnie Shields, Charlo’s most recent action came in November 2023 when he earned a unanimous decision triumph over Jose Benavidez Jr.

“I took the time to rebuild myself and I rebuilt my focus,” said Charlo. “I’m locked in with my team, and I’m ready for this new chapter at super middleweight. The journey continues. I’m back in full effect, and I can’t wait to show my fans what I’ve been working on. It’s time!”

LaManna Counting On His Experience

LaManna of Belleville, New Jersey (39-5-1, 18 KOs) has taken on a slew of veteran contenders throughout his career. The 33-year-old lost a world title challenge against WBA Middleweight world champion Erislandy Lara in May 2021, but has since put together an impressive nine-fight winning streak, with six by stoppage.

LaManna’s resume includes going up against top fighters, including Brian Mendoza, Jorge Cota, Antoine Douglas, and Dusty Hernandez-Harrison, in addition to a draw against Gabriel Bracero and wins over Mike Arnaoutis and Juan Carlos Abreu.

“Facing a big name like Jermall Charlo is the kind of challenge I’ve been working for my whole life,” said LaManna. “A win against him on May 31 isn’t just a victory for me, it’s life-changing for my family, a statement to the world, and proof that I belong among the best.”