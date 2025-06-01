Manny Pacquiao Returns Against Mario Barrios July 19: Is This A Bad Idea?

When Manny Pacquiao shows up in Las Vegas, a fight becomes official.

Just one week before his induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Manny Pacquiao participated in the first news conference in Las Vegas to discuss his challenge of WBC World Welterweight champion Mario Barrios of San Antonio, defending his title against the 46-year-old Filipino superstar.

Pacquiao vs. Barrios headlines a card full of champions and contenders on Saturday, July 19, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Manny Pacquiao: ‘I Miss Boxing’

The single big question: why? Pacquiao of General Santos City (67-8-2, 39 KOs) said he missed boxing, simple as that.

“I’m coming back because boxing is my passion, and I miss boxing. I’m always thinking boxing. I always work out every day. I really love exercise, and I really miss boxing.”

Why Barrios? “I think Barrios has his own talent. He can give a good fight. I’m sure that the fans will be satisfied and happy.

“July 19 is going to be good action, good fight. Good undercards on this fight. Barrios can really entertain the fans. We can really entertain the fans. I’m sure the fans are going to watch the fight and be satisfied,” insisted Pacquiao.

Mario Barrios: ‘It’s A Great Honor’

Imagine being Mario Barrios and getting that call. “I was freaking out at first, that Manny even knew who I was, and that he wanted a fight with me. It’s a great honor for me,” said Barrios, calling it his biggest fight.

“As soon as this fight was leaked, my DMs and everything started getting flooded,” laughed Barrios. “I’m ready, and I’m the champion for a reason. It could be Fight of the Year. I’m excited.”

Barrios said his long journey to becoming a champion prepared him to take this on. “I’ve never shied away from a firefight. I’ve been watching Pacquiao since I was a kid.”

Barrios added he’s expecting “nothing less” than an exciting fight, saying he’s preparing for a “prime Pacquiao.”

Barrios must have this mindset, of course. Plenty of favored champions have lost to underdogs. Andy Ruiz Jr., anyone?

But Pacquiao is not Ruiz Jr.

Pacquiao’s legion of fans – and I’m one of them – are thrilled by the prospect of seeing vintage PacMan in the ring again. How likely is it that Paquiao resurrects the speed, footwork, and power of his prime? Or even the skills that put Keith Thurman down on the canvas and gave him the last win of his professional career in July 2019, which will be one day shy of six years when Pacquiao makes his ringwalk on July 19?

Comparing Comebacks: George Foreman vs. Manny Pacquiao

Let’s take as unemotional and data-driven a look at Pacquiao’s return as possible, by comparing it to the stunning return four decades ago by heavyweight George Foreman.

When Foreman returned to boxing at age 38 in 1987 after ten years out of the ring, he did it to fund his youth ministry which was in danger of closing, eight years younger than Pacquiao is now at age 46.

But Foreman didn’t jump right into a title fight. People forget that Foreman methodically built himself up against a long series of journeymen, his first half-dozen fights not even televised in places like Springfield, Missouri, and Sacramento, California. Gerry Cooney had been out of the ring three years when Foreman beat him in 1990; it was Cooney’s last fight. Foreman’s next fight was against an opponent 13 and 16 with five knockouts. Foreman lost to Evander Holyfield and Tommy Morrison before he finally scored his big knockout win against Michael Moorer in 1994, becoming the world’s oldest heavyweight champion.

Pacquiao Jumping Into The Deep End

Pacquiao also hopes to make history as the world’s oldest welterweight champion. While plenty of people insist Pacquiao, like Foreman, must need the money, Pacquiao says he’s back because of his passion for the sport.

Pacquiao’s last victory was his surprise win, including a knockdown of Thurman. He intended to return against Errol Spence Jr., but he ended up facing Yordenis Ugas, who stepped in for an injured Spence Jr. Ugas gave a lackluster Pacquiao a solid drubbing, and he retired in August 2021.

Since that time, Pacquiao has participated in two exhibitions. The first was against Korean YouTube star DK Yoo in 2022 in a nearly empty arena in Seoul, where Pacquiao chased his novice opponent around the ring, scoring a knockdown. The second came against Japanese kickboxing champion Rukiya Anpo in Tokyo in July 2024. In the three-round exhibition, Pacquiao looked his age and could not get out of Anpo’s way. The fight was scored a draw, but make no mistake: Anpo thrashed PacMan.

Now, Pacquiao will take on a 30-year-old, six-foot-tall world champion in Barrios. Say whatever you like about Barrios’ ranking in the welterweight division in 2025, he will present a formidable challenge to Pacquiao.

It’s not the first time Pacquiao has taken on a much bigger opponent with fears for his safety. Oscar De La Hoya was eight years older than Pacquiao, age 35 against the 28-year-old Pacquiao in 2008, a veteran of 44 fights with three losses in his last six fights, including the knockout loss to Bernard Hopkins.

De La Hoya knows what it’s like to face Father Time. In an interview with Fight Hub, De La Hoya questioned the real reason for Pacquiao’s return. “Please, Manny, tell me the truth. Why? That’s it. That’s it. Why? Why are you coming back?”

Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions didn’t hedge. He is against Pacquiao’s return, particularly the role of the WBC in ranking Pacquiao fifth in the division to allow the championship bout to proceed.

In an interview with talkSport, Warren said, “You come in and test the waters, going straight into a world title fight, I don’t understand that.

“For me, it doesn’t sit well with me for the sport. I’ve got to be honest, I don’t agree with it. There was talk of Wladimir Klitschko, but these guys are well past their sell-by date, that is the truth. And the facts are it doesn’t do the business or the sport any good.

Ironically, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, who facilitated Pacquiao’s ranking, said at the time of Foreman’s death that Big George’s 20-year gap between world titles was “unbreakable.”

Comparing Foreman’s path with Pacquiao’s quest, there is no comparison.

“It’s nice to be back in boxing. I will do my best. I think I’m faster than him. My movement, my speed is still there. Nothing lost. I still have that. All my fights, I’m an underdog, you know the result. It gives me determination. To all the fans, all over the world. I’m back.”

Likelihood of Pacquiao’s Success?

While Pacquiao’s dedication is unquestionable, several factors diminish the likelihood of a triumphant comeback akin to Foreman’s:

Physical Disadvantages: The notable size and age gap between Pacquiao and Barrios.

Inactivity: A four-year hiatus without competitive fights may affect ring readiness.

Immediate Challenge: Unlike Foreman, who gradually climbed the ranks, Pacquiao is jumping directly into a title fight against a younger, active champion.

A victory isn’t impossible. But it will require an extraordinary performance from Pacquiao to mirror Foreman’s historic comeback.

Pacquiao insists his medical checks are clear and he feels ready more than ever to roll back the years. “I went to my doctor, and everything was perfect. My medicals came back great. I feel good, and I’m ready to do it again. The old Manny will be back.”

Pacquiao claims the four-year “rest” is a big help. “My body, I feel young. You can see. I’m sure that me and Barrios will give a good fight to the fans. I can assure that,” said Pacquiao on Saturday.

“I always punish myself to the limit. You know how I train. If you watch my training, you can see.”

Here’s hoping Pacquiao’s longtime trainer, Freddie Roach, is honest with Pacquiao as he prepares for the July 19 bout, stopping him if he believes he’s risking his safety in any way.

Sure, it’s fun to see Pacquiao shadowboxing, working the mitts, and out for a run with his crew in Los Angeles. It was fun to see a 58-year-old Mike Tyson hitting the heavy bag before his fight with Jake Paul, too. It generated enormous interest in the Paul vs. Tyson contest. Let’s all remember how that turned out.

I didn’t hesitate in marking my International Boxing Hall of Fame ballot for Pacquiao this year. I wouldn’t be surprised if he was a unanimous selection. It was a thrill to see Pacquiao fight from ringside, including the surprising victory over Thurman. Heck, I even named my dog Manny, as he was a scrappy pup from the streets just like his namesake.

While I don’t need to see Pacquiao attempting this return, I won’t miss being at the T-Mobile Arena to witness it. I might be holding my breath for as long as it lasts.