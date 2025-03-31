Team Combat League Launches Season 3 With New Broadcast Deal

Team-based professional boxing returns for its third season this weekend as Team Combat League has its first live matches in 2024 on Friday, April 4, and Sunday, April 6

Team Combat League also returns with a new broadcast deal in place.

Dr. Phil’s MeritTV™, the multiplatform TV network founded by Dr. Phil McGraw, will exclusively air the season’s first live matches of “TCL Team Boxing League” on April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, and Sunday, April 6 at 3 p.m. ET/12 noon PT across broadcast, cable, streaming, FAST platforms, and the network’s free app, MeritTV.

TCL’s 2025 season will launch with the Boston vs. New York battle from Foxwoods Casino, featuring teams of rising male and female talent alongside seasoned veterans. Competitors in the first and only professional boxing league with a team-based ownership model will face off across 12 different weight classes in 24 action-packed, three-minute rounds, with team performance determining the overall winner.

Team Combat League Schedule

Friday, April 4: Boston Butchers ss. NYC Attitude live from Foxwoods Casino, Uncasville, Connecticut

Sunday, April 6: Atlanta Attack vs. Nashville Smash live from Nashville Fairgrounds, Tennessee

The following weekend features Los Angeles vs. Miami, Phoenix vs. Las Vegas, and Philadelphia vs. New York City. Twenty weekends of TCL Boxing will air exclusively on MeritTV as part of a global media partnership announced earlier this year. The culmination of play-off rounds and final battles take place throughout July and August.

How Does Team Combat League Work?

Team Combat League matches feature 24 three-minute rounds. Competitors compete in single-round matches each. Eight weight classes participate: nine male weight classes (126, 135, 147, 154, 160, 168, 175, 199, and 201 pounds and up; and three female weight classes, 118, 126, and 140.

Each match is broken up into three periods. The first eight rounds are the Launch Rounds, rounds 9-16 are the Middle Rounds, and rounds 17-24 are the Money Rounds.

TCL uses its own point scoring system. Each round is scored individually. Judging done by panel of three judges licensed by a State Athletic Boxing Commission, the same as standard pro fights. Rounds are scored 10-9 for the round winner. If a knockdown occurs, scoring is 10-8. In the case of two knockdowns or a stoppage, the round is scored 10-7.

All the individual round scores are added up to determine a total team score, and the team with the highest total score at the end of all 24 rounds wins.

