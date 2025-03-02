Gary Antuanne Russell Dominates Jose Valenzuela By Decision To Win First World Championship

Coming off a loss where he fell short for his first world title, Gary Antuanne Russell of Capitol Heights, Maryland (18-1, 17 KOs) changed the narrative in a one-sided victory over Jose Valenzuela of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico (14-3, 9 KOs) for the WBA World Junior Welterweight championship.

Russell’s skillset proved too much for an overwhelmed Valenzuela in the Premier Boxing Champions co-main event in support of Davis vs. Roach at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Gary Antuanne Russell celebrates his championship win in the co-main event Saturday in Brooklyn. Photo: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

“This is just a small stepping stone,” said Russell. “I’m coming for the rest of the belts. I love y’all for supporting us. Thank you for making this arena a grand arena. I love that electrifying vibe in here. We’re going keep turning up. I did it for (Washington) D.C. I did it for my family. Did it for the Capitol Heights. Y’all know what we doing. On to the next.”

“And New” Has A Better Ring To It For Russell

Gary Antuanne Russell completely outworked Jose Valenzuela. Photo: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

The challenger maintained a high work rate and pressed forward for most of the fight, giving the defending champion little to no room to find his offense. Valenzuela took a more patient approach and moved around the ring, but Russell’s pace only increased with each round.

Russell found the mark continuously with the straight left, which Valenzuela had a difficult time avoiding. Although the former champion attacked the body and landed several flush punches upstairs, they did little to stop the Maryland native in his tracks.

Russell Credits Brother For Guidance

Gary Antuanne Russell won all but a single round on the three scorecards. Photo: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

“Listening (to) and following instructions,” said Russell on his performance against Valenzuela. “That’s a thing in life and in my profession. That’s just a rule of thumb. You gotta follow instructions.

“My brother (former world champion Gary Russell Jr.) always told me, ‘the difference between great and good, is inches and centimeters. And ability procreate, ability to produce.’ Cause that’s what it takes.”

In the seventh round, the 2016 U.S. Olympian landed a hard left uppercut that appeared to hurt Valenzuela with his back against the ropes. Russell sent the Sinaloa native against the ropes on left hands again in rounds nine and ten. Before the final round, the ringside doctor evaluated Valenzuela with partial swelling beneath both eyes.

Judges Max De Luca and Benoit Roussel scored the fight 119-109, while Tom Schreck scored it 120-108, all in favor of Russell for the unanimous decision win.

It was a satisfying result for the new WBA Junior Welterweight champion after Valenzuela previously stated that he “didn’t see anything special” in Russell.

“He (Valenzuela) brought it out of me,” said Russell. “I had the right dance partner in front of me. And I’m glad he gave me the opportunity. But I told him, ‘keep that same energy.’”

Russell Eyes Rest Of The Belts

Gary Antuanne Russell with his brother and trainer Gary Russell Jr. and the rest of his team celebrate his victory. Photo: Esther Lin, Premier Boxing Champions

Bringing “a chip on his shoulder” from a previous loss against Alberto Puello of San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic (24-0, 10 KOs) for the vacant WBC Interim Junior Welterweight title last June, Russell became a world champion for the first time in his career. His older brother and trainer for the fight, Russell Jr., is a former WBC Featherweight champion.

Russell is interested in avenging his loss to the WBC junior welterweight champion. As the Dominican Republic native retained his title over Sandor Martin of Barcelona, Spain (42-4, 15 KOs) by split decision in the same card, it’s possible they can meet in a junior welterweight unification bout.