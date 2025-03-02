Matías Scores Knockout Over Valenzuela In Homecoming Fight

Puerto Rico’s Subriel Matías (22-2, 22 KOs) defeated Mexico’s Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (30-4-1, 17 KOs) Saturday in an IBF Junior Welterweight World Title eliminator bout via eighth-round knockout in a thrilling homecoming main event of a Salita Promotions card Saturday in Puerto Rico.

Matías, the former IBF World Champion, ultimately stopped the fourth-ranked IBF junior welterweight in Valenzuela in a competitive fight until the end. Subriel Matias thoroughly battered Gabriel Valenzuela. Photo: Esdel Palermo, Salita Promotions

Following a series of power punches, Gollaz Valenzuela was forced to take a knee. The referee determined he could not continue, in part to due the tremendous damage to his eye and face. It gave Matías the knockout win and kept his 100% knockout rate intact.

Matías is now the mandatory challenger for reigning IBF Junior Welterweight Champion Richardson Hitchins of New York (19-0, 7 KOs). Gabriel Valenzuela could not continue in the fight after a knockdown and the damage he had already suffered. Photo: Esdel Palermo, Salita Promotions

Matias complimented his opponent after the victory.

“Gollaz Valenzuela proves that Mexican fighters fight for their country. He showed the heart of a warrior, but I came ready for 12 rounds,” said Matias. “I trained two years in Mexico, and I know how they train. They are very dedicated boxers, and I have great respect for them. I learned a lot from them as well.” Subriel Matias wants to avenge the loss of his championship title to Liam Paro of Australia. Photo: Esdel Palermo, Salita Promotions

Matias said his goal now is to avenge the loss of his title. “I am happy but won’t be complete until I get the world title. I will be a two-time world champion and want to avenge my loss against Liam Paro.”

Santiago Defeats Veteran Fortuna

Alfredo Santiago defeated the veteran Javier Fortuna. Photo: Esdel Palermo, Salita Promotions

The highly anticipated co-main event saw Alfredo Santiago of the Dominican Republic (17-2, 8 KOs) shine against his countryman, veteran Javier Fortuna (39-6-1, 28 KOs). Recently classified by the WBO as the top-ranked contender at 140 pounds, Santiago used his range to pepper the experienced Fortuna.

In the ninth round, Santiago secured the victory via TKO, defending his WBO NABO Junior Welterweight title. Santiago is now a resident of Puerto Rico, and his adopted fans cheered him on to get the win.

Ndongeni Gets Split Decision Over Bravo

Xolisani Ndogeni won a minor title in his victory over local favorite Nestor Bravo. Photo: Esdel Palermo, Salita Promotions

The WBA Intercontinental Super Lightweight Title was on the line as South Africa’s Xolisani Ndongeni of South Africa (33-6, 19 KOs) emerged victorious via split decision over the fan favorite Nestor Bravo of Puerto Rico (23-1, 16 KOs). Promoter Dmitry Salita and world champion Claressa Shields congratulated Xolisani Ndongei on his victory. Photo: Esdel Palermo, Salita Promotions

In a back-and-forth battle, the South African veteran overcame a second-round knockdown and controlled the ring throughout the fight to give his opponent his first loss on his previously perfect record.

Heavyweight Prospects Open Card With KO

Price Taylor continues winning in the heavyweight division. Photo: Esdel Palermo, Salita Promotions

Kicking off the action on the main card, Brooklyn’s surging heavyweight prospect Pryce Taylor (7-0, 5 KOs) scored an impressive first-round TKO victory over Trevor Kotara of Gilbert, Arizona (4-4-1, 1 KO).

Returning to the ring just a month after his last fight, Taylor overwhelmed Kotara with punishing body shots, scoring three knockdowns and continuing to prove that he belongs in the top prospects of the heavyweight division. Jean Guerra Vargas of Caguas, Puerto Rico kept his record perfect and got a win for his hometown fans. Photo: Esdel Palermo, Salita Promotions

Before the DAZN-televised portion of the event, Jean Guerra Vargas of Caguas, Puerto Rico (10-0, 4 KOs) dominated Alexander Mejia of Nicaragua (19-11, 8 KOs), extending his perfect record via fourth-round knockout.