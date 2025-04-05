Wardley vs Miller Set For Showdown on June 7

British heavyweight Fabio Wardley will get a homecoming fight when he faces American Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller at Portman Road, the home of Ipswich Town FC on Saturday, June 7. The interim WBA World Heavyweight championship will be on the line in Wardley vs Miller.

Wardley of Ipswich, England (18-0-1, 17 KOs) heads into the fight with the bombastic Big Baby Miller from Brooklyn (26-1-2, 22 KOs) fresh off his success against British rival Frazer Clarke in October in a much-anticipated rematch.

While the first fight was a draw, Wardley blasted out Clarke inside the first round in the rematch held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It was voted “Fight of the Year” at the recent British Boxing Board of Control awards.

Wardley Climbing the Ranks

Wardley became British champion in November 2022 by defeating Nathan Gorman and successfully defended against David Adeleye in October 2023. He also won the vacant Commonwealth championship and WBO European title, adding to the WBA Continental belt already in his possession.

Wardley is highly ranked by all the governing bodies, holding a number one ranking with the WBA, third with the WBO and WBC, and eighth with the IBF. He is also listed at ninth in the Ring Magazine ratings.

Miller Back In Action

Miller propelled himself back onto the heavyweight frontline in 2023 with a victory over Lucas Browne, which resulted in a Riyadh Season call to take on Daniel Dubois at the end of the year.

The 36-year-old started strongly and applied huge pressure on the now IBF world champion, before his stamina faded in the later rounds and Dubois took advantage and secured a tenth round stoppage.

His display against Dubois earned him a second Riyadh Season assignment in Los Angeles, where he faced former unified world champion Andy Ruiz Jr. at the BMO Stadium in August.

Despite dominating the fight in the eyes of most observers. Miller was forced to accept a majority draw when the scorecards were revealed.

Wardley vs Miller “Perfect For Fabio”

“On a personal note, it is a huge pleasure for me to deliver Fabio his dream of fighting at Portman Road,” said Queensberry promoter Frank Warren. “It is what he has spoken about from day one of our alliance, and I know how much Ipswich Town means to him.

“I believe this is the perfect fight for Fabio to take his next step because Miller is no easy pickings for anyone, especially given his size and front-foot style. Fabio really is ‘Running Towards Adversity’!”

“Fabio and I have been discussing a Portman Road fight for the best part of nearly four years,” said Chairman and CEO of Ipswich Town FC Mark Ashton. “So, I’m delighted that we’ve managed to get this fight over the line and give Fabio the opportunity for a homecoming world title fight at Portman Road.

“I’d like to thank Frank Warren and his team, who have all been tremendous throughout the planning process, and we’re all now looking forward to fight night.

“Let’s get this town and county behind one of our own in what is sure to be a thrilling event on our doorstep.”

Wardley: Dream Come True

“As a proud Tractor Boy born and bred in Ipswich, this is a dream come true for me,” said Wardley.

“Fighting for a world title at Portman Road means everything to me. I’ve got a tough opponent in front of me, but that’s what I live for.

“I’m ready to dig deep, go to battle, and leave it all in the ring. Even more so than usual! It’s going to be a war, and I can’t wait to give my hometown crowd a spectacle they’ll never forget.”

Fabio’s manager, Michael Ofo said, “Wardley bleeds Ipswich. He’s dreamt of nights like this his whole life, and now it’s his moment. The man across the ring is no pushover, but that’s exactly what we want—real challenges. Real fights. He’s ready for war, and when that bell rings, you’ll see why he’s the pride of the east of England.”

Miller On Another Big Stage

Miller’s advisor, Spencer Brown, said he was delighted to sign Miller up for the fight. “I think he’s the best heavyweight in America, and if I didn’t think he was going to win this, we wouldn’t have taken the fight. Fabio is a great fighter, one of the best in the UK, and a good guy, but he’s bitten off more than he can chew.

“It’s great to team up with Queensberry once again! It’s going to be some night at Portman Road on June 7, and I’m 100% behind my man to get the job done.”

The fight card will be shown worldwide on DAZN, now home to all Queensberry Promotions fights worldwide.