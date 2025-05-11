Navarrete Wins Bloody Brawl with Suarez, Muratalla Cruises To Title

Two champions took different paths to their victories on Saturday at Pechanga Arena.

From the opening bell in the Top Rank Boxing main event, WBO Super Featherweight world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) and veteran Charly Suarez of the Philippines (18-0, 10 KOs) put on a bloody good fight, letting their hands go in a wild, all-action fight.

It ended in dramatic fashion. Navarrete won a narrow technical decision after the champion suffered a wicked cut over his left eye, forcing a stoppage on the advice of the ringside physician one second into the eighth round. The scores were 78-75, 77-76, and 77-76.

Navarrete and Suarez Deliver For The Fans

Navarette’s awkward swinging punches and unusual angles work for no other fighter but him. Fans don’t mind the champion’s lack of conventional boxing skills because the champion’s risky approach makes for exciting action.

Both men went at it nonstop from the opening bell. Navarrete fired off jabs and hooks from all angles. Suarez came right in against his taller opponent. Navarrete parried many of Suarez’s punches, but not all of them, especially his solid right hook.

Suarez is a veteran of 350 amateur fights and worked for many years to get the opportunity to challenge a champion. He never let up and forced Navarrete to work.

The enthusiastic San Diego crowd cheered Navarrete with chants of “Mexico, Mexico” and “Vaquero.”

Headbutt or Punch?

Early in the sixth round, Navarrete suffered a wicked cut over his left eye, and blood started pouring down his face. Referee Edward Collantes ruled the cut was caused by a headbutt.

The fight continued for two more rounds. Navarrete struggled to keep the blood out of his eyes enough to see, wiping it away with his gloves between punches. It was a valiant effort, but no one could argue about the decision to stop the fight.

However, controversy over the cause of the cut delayed the eventual decision in Navarrete’s favor. The California State Athletic Commission uses replay, and replay official Jack Reiss reviewed the sequence multiple times. A punch by Suarez immediately preceded the cut. Which was the cause: the punch, or the follow-through from Suarez that caused his head to crash into Navarrete?

Because the replay was inconclusive, the referee’s original ruling prevailed, and scores were read giving Navarrete the win.

Navarrete said he had no doubt what caused the cut. “From the first moment of the impact, I knew it was a headbutt. It split my eyebrow. It was a headbutt,” insisted Navarrete.

Suarez said the cut came from a punch, thrown after he switched to a southpaw stance, which also led to the headbutt. But he accepted the result, calling it part of the game.

Rematch Between Navarrete and Suarez?

“It is an honor to see him like that. He is such a fighter. I am proud of myself and my team,” said Saurez. Thanking his fans in the Philippines, Suarez said he would like a rematch “to prove who is best. I do not lose hope. I have a big hope in myself that I can make this fight again.”

Navarrete complimented his opponent for his effort. “I think he’s probably in the top three, top four, max five of the fighters I have faced. No doubt he took the best out of me.”

Navarrete said he owed his loyal fans in San Diego his very best effort, especially after his loss in San Diego one year ago. “Honestly, I feel I was in debt to the fans in San Diego. I am very committed to you. Thank you for your support in my entire career and sharing these important moments.”

Later, a new camera angle was shown on the ESPN post-fight program, showing that the headbutt was caused by a punch. It’s highly likely Team Suarez will appeal the ruling with the WBO. It’s possible the fight will be ruled a no contest, and a rematch ordered.

Raymond Muratalla Takes Measured Path to Victory

Undefeated Southern California favorite Raymond Muratalla of Fontana, California (23-0, 17 KOs) entered Pechanga Arena San Diego to a wall of noise from the enthusiastic fans who came to see him face Zaur Abdullaev of Russia (20-2, 12 KOs) with the the vacant IBF interim lightweight world title at stake in the co-main event.

Muratalla didn’t disappoint, taking control and winning the title with a lopsided decision in his favor. Scores were 118-110, 119-109, and 119-109.

“It feels great, man. It feels great to finally have this around my waist,” said Muratalla. “I couldn’t do it without my team.”

Muratalla said he and his team knew Abdullaev was a tough fighter with a solid amateur pedigree. “He came to fight, I knew that. I used my skills and picked him apart.”

Muratalla was patient through the first few rounds, with the crowd cheering every solid power punch landed. The pair picked up the pace by the fourth round. Muratalla succeeded with body punching and uppercut combinations as he closed the distance with Abdullaev. Abdullaev responded with a snapping jab to keep Muratalla back.

The action started to stall midway through the fight. Commentating for TV Azteca ringside, the Hall of Fame champion Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. audibly yelled in Spanish, “Let’s start fighting!”

Muratalla played it smart, as he was well ahead on the scorecards and did not need to put himself at any risk of losing the fight by being careless. He outlanded Abdullaev by double the number of power punches.

In the last two rounds, Abdullaev took more risks, knowing he was well behind and had nothing to lose. He has two 12th-round knockout wins on his record. Muratalla, sensing the fans were growing restless, was willing to trade and made good use of the body punching and uppercut combinations that were effective earlier. But he was also defensively responsible and didn’t throw away the fight.

According to CompuBox statistics, Muratalla outlanded Abdullaeav, landing 140 of 533 total punches thrown (26%), against 87 of 452 punches landed by his opponent. Muratalla landed 31 body punches.

Muratalla said he was pleased with his improved defense. “Thanks to my team, my defense is something we’re working on a lot.”

Muratalla wins an interim title Saturday. The IBF World Lightweight champion, Vasiliy Lomachenko of Ukraine, has been idle, and it’s unknown whether the accomplished veteran will return to boxing or retire. Lomachenko faces an October 8 deadline to decide. If he returns, Muratalla is his mandatory challenger, and he wants his shot at the champion. If does not return, or vacates the title, Muratalla will be elevated to world champion.

“I’m the mandatory for him. That’s what I’m looking forward to,” adding he would love to add Lomachenko’s name to his resume.

When asked whether he was interested in fighting the remaining champions, including his Top Rank stablemate, WBO World Lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis, Muratalla wouldn’t entertain the discussion.

“I’m the mandatory. If it doesn’t go through, I’ll fight who I need to fight. “I’m coming to win. I don’t play boxing. This is what I do. I’m serious about this, and I want all the belts.”

Hometown Favorite Giovani Santillan Gets Win

San Diego native Giovani Santillan (34-1, 18 KOs), rebounded from his first defeat one year ago in the same venue, defeating Angel Beltran of Mexicali Mexico (18-3, 11 KOs). All three judges scored the fight 97-93.

Santillan and Beltran battled back and forth in a rugged fight. Santillan got into a groove midway through the bout and got the better of Beltran as the tough Mexican fighter finally wore down from Santillan’s body shots and hooks.

Santillan had to walk through fire several times, getting hit by Beltan’s solid right hook more than he should have.

Still, Santillan was fired up and enthusiastic about the future after the fight, happy with his performance.

Undercard Results From San Diego

Junior lightweight contender Andres Cortes of Las Vegas (22-0, 12 KOs) handed Spain’s Salvador Jimenez (14-1-1, 6 KOs) with relative ease, winning a unanimous decision one single round short of a complete shutout, 100-90, 100-90, and 99-91. The vocal crowd booed the lack of action several times through the fight.

Lightweight Alan Garcia of Ulysses, Kansas (16-1, 11 KOs) handed Cristian Medina of Mexico (8-3-1, 5 KOs) a decision loss in a solid, competitive fight. Garcia won with three matching scorecards of 79-73. Garcia suffered a cut over the left eye in the ninth round, but made it to the bell for the victory.

Junior featherweight prospect Sebastian Hernandez of Tijuana (20-0, 18 KOs) had plenty of fans in the crowd from south of the border. He was taken the distance for just the second time by tough veteran Azat Hovhannisyan (21-6, 17 KOs) of Armenia, based in Los Angeles. Hernandez also had three matching scorecards of 98-91.

Hovhannisyan was docked a point for holding in round nine, but it didn’t make any difference in the outcome. The fighter nicknamed “Crazy A” has been in many wars, and he may be at the end of his boxing career.

Newly signed 19-year-old junior bantamweight prodigy Perla Bazaldua of Los Angeles (2-0, 1 KO) enjoyed a victory in her Top Rank debut against Mona Ward of St. Louis (0-2). Bazaldua got some pre-fight advice from welterweight champion Mikaela Mayer and won with scores of 40-36 on all three judges’ scorecards.