Artur Beterbiev: Did He Test PED Positive?
Artur Beterbiev did NOT test PED positive, he made weight today and his light heavyweight title defense versus Brit Callum Smith will proceed as planned, on ESPN.
But you’d be excused if you got worried with the Friday semi kerfuffle, the matter of Beterbiev’s sample having presented as…well, not normal, but not abnormal to the extent an official red flag was raised.
The WBC weighed in, and offered a release on the affair centered on the 19-0 Russian living in Canada:
“Amid several press reports concerning the results of anti-doping tests performed on Champion Artur Beterbiev in connection with his upcoming defense of his WBC World Light Heavyweight bout against Callum Smith, the WBC is hereby clarifying the situation,” the sanctioning body office put forth on Friday.
So, Was Artur Beterbiev PED Positive?
Matchroom, Top Rank, the Quebec Commission, all sanctioning bodies involved (WBC, IBF, and WBO), and the Association of Boxing Commissions (ABC) received notifications of all the results of anti-doping test Champion Beterbiev has taken, and therefore of all follow up procedures.
It is widely known that there is no way to identify conclusively the source of an atypical finding. In the case of 5b-androstanediol, it has been reported that the atypical finding can be due to the rate certain people's bodies metabolize naturally occurring testosterone-type compounds.
Because the origin of an atypical finding is very difficult to identify, WADA recommends further testing to monitor any abnormal variations in testosterone levels. In Champion Beterbiev's case, the follow up tests were not only negative, but yielded consistent testosterone levels without any spiking that could have suggested exogenous intake of performance enhancement substances.
In short, Champion Beterbiev's testing protocol and results therein lead only to one conclusion: there are no adverse findings. In light of the testing measures taken and all results obtained, the WBC has not and will not take any adverse action in this matter.